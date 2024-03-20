2024 NCSA Champs: Sean Green, Kyle Peck Climb All-Time Age Group Rankings At Day 2 Prelims

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCSA Spring Championships rolled on Wednesday morning after a blistering opening day of racing in Orlando, with the meet’s short course yards prelims/long course meters finals format producing some noteworthy heat swims.

GIRLS RECAP

Coming off a monstrous swim in the 100 freestyle last night, 14-year-old Rylee Erisman continued to make waves on Day 2, claiming the top seed in the girls’ 200 free in a time of 1:46.31, just ahead of Team Greenville’s Lilla Bognar.

Erisman, who represents Laker Swim, owns a lifetime best of 1:45.28 set at the Winter Junior Championships in December, which ranks her 4th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

Bognar, 17, set a new lifetime best of 1:46.38 to qualify a close 2nd, with her previous PB of 1:46.68 having been set at this meet last year.

Bognar followed up her 200 free swim with a massive best time in the 200 fly, clocking 1:58.15 to lead the field and knock more than four seconds off her previous mark of 2:02.51.

In the 200 fly, Bognar was followed by 18-year-old Lainey Mullins, who touched in 1:59.43. Mullins was the top seed coming in and owns a best time of 1:57.02.

Other Highlights:

In the 100 breast, Aquajets’ Grace Rabb dropped nearly a full second to lead the field in a time of 1:00.65, making her the 5th-fastest 17-year-old in the U.S. this season. Rabb came into the meet with a best time of 1:01.57, set at this meet last year.

dropped nearly a full second to lead the field in a time of 1:00.65, making her the 5th-fastest 17-year-old in the U.S. this season. Rabb came into the meet with a best time of 1:01.57, set at this meet last year. Qualifying 5th in the 100 breast was 13-year-old Grace Koenig-Song , who inched out her best time by three one-hundredths in 1:01.83, maintaining her place as the 8th-fastest 13-year-old of all-time.

, who inched out her best time by three one-hundredths in 1:01.83, maintaining her place as the 8th-fastest 13-year-old of all-time. In the 200 free relay, the Waukesha Express quartet of Olivia Wanner (22.76), Ella Antoniewski (22.32), Averi Larsen (23.13) and Aspen Whowell (23.31) combined for a time of 1:31.52 to earn the victory, holding off the Nasa Wildcats (1:31.98).

(22.76), (22.32), (23.13) and (23.31) combined for a time of 1:31.52 to earn the victory, holding off the Nasa Wildcats (1:31.98). Koenig-Song featured on that Nasa Wildcats team, dropping a 22.95 split swimming second.

Oly Swimming’s Josie Connelly, 18, had the fastest lead-off leg in the field at 22.46, while Elmbrook’s Audrey Olen and Foxjets’ Caroline Larsen tied for the fastest flying split at 22.30.

BOYS RECAP

The boys’ session kicked off with a bang as Long Island Aquatic Club’s Sean Green dropped a new best time of 3:47.06 in the 400 IM, moving him up to 15th all-time in the boys’ 15-16 age group.

The 16-year-old’s previous PB stood at 3:47.95, which ranked him 23rd.

Qualifying 2nd in the event was Nasa Wildcats’ Charles Bufton, 18, who finished in 3:48.95 to dismantle his previous best time of 3:51.01 set at Winter Juniors – West in December.

Green, a UGA commit, was back in the water at the end of the session in the 800 free relay as LIAC broke a nine-year-old meet record in an epic battle with New Wave Swim Team.

The LIAC quartet of Sean Atkinson (1:38.24), Martin Perecinsky (1:36.88), Strahinja Maslo (1:37.70) and Green (1:36.15) finished in a time of 6:28.97 to run down the New Wave team of Aaron Davidson (1:39.55), Sam Marsteiner (1:37.26), Matt Marsteiner (1:34.86) and James Bennison (1:37.35), who finished in 6:29.02.

After Marsteiner’s blistering 1:34.8 split, New Wave was up by 1.15 seconds before Green pulled off the comeback on the anchor leg.

Both teams were well under the NCSA Meet Record of 6:30.94, set by a Nation’s Capital team in 2015 that notably featured Andrew Seliskar.

In the 100 back, Stingrays Swim Team’s Kyle Peck continued his incredible 2024 with another personal best in the 100 back, splitting 22.23/23.45 on the way to a time of 45.68, re-breaking his newly-minted Virginia LSC Record of 45.98 set earlier this month.

Peck, an 18-year-old Texas commit, also moved up from 20th to 16th all-time in the boys’ 17-18 age group.

Nation’s Capital’s JT Schmid advanced 2nd in 47.10, more than a half-second under his previous PB (47.63), while 16-year-old Luke Bedsole dropped five one-hundredths in 47.72 to tie for 45th all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Other Highlights: