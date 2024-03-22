2024 NCSA Spring Championships Day 3: Swims You Might’ve Missed

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were plenty of highlights on the third night of the NCSA Spring Championships in Orlando, Florida, with three meet records falling on Thursday evening.

Team Greenville’s Lilla Bognar kicked off the meet by crushing the girls 400-meter IM meet record (4:47.34 by Megan Rankin in 2012) by more than four seconds with a winning time of 4:43.21. The 17-year-old Florida commit (’25) was faster than she was at the World Championships last month in Doha, Qatar, where she placed 9th in prelims (4:44.22).

Long Island Aquatic Club 16-year-old Sean Green dropped 2.6 seconds in the 200 freestyle lowering the meet record (1:50.97 by Reed Malone in 2012) by almost a second. The Georgia commit (’25) went from outside the top 100 NAG rankings to 19th in his 15-16 age group.

The youngest winner of the session was NASA Wildcat Aquatics 13-year-old Grace Koenig-Song (31.80), who pulled out a tight victory over Foxjets Swim Team 17-year-old Caroline Larsen (31.86) in the 50 breast and missed the meet record by just a hundredth of a second.

Elmbrook Swim Club 18-year-old Maggie Wanezek brought the 100 fly meet record below the one-minute mark with a winning time of 59.90, erasing the standard of 1:00.02 set by Rachel Bootsma in 2012. The Wisconsin commit (’24), sliced .06 seconds off her best time from 2022.

Right behind Wanezek in the 100 fly was Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman, who shaved more than a second off her lifetime best to earn a runner-up finish in 1:00.58, catapulting to 3rd in the U.S. girls’ 13-14 NAG rankings. Before today, she ranked 16th with her previous-best 1:01.70 from January.

Let’s take a look at some other impressive swims from tonight that may have flown under the radar amid so many headline-worthy performances.

Koenig-Song started her session with a 13th-place finish in the girls 400 IM (5:02.55), dropping more than four seconds off her previous-best 5:06.84 from last July. Machine Aquatics 15-year-old Elizabeth Bryan broke five minutes in the 400 IM for the first time with her 11th-place showing in 4:59.44, dropping three seconds off her previous-best 5:02.66 from last summer

In the boys 200 free, FMC Aquatic Club 16-year-old Maximus Goettsch dropped more than a second off his best time from earlier this month (1:54.40) to finish 6th in 1:53.32. Before this month, the Texas commit owned a lifetime best of 1:55.31 from last summer.

Verona Area Swim Team 16-year-old Sam Wolf dipped under 30 seconds in the boys 50 breast for the first time with his 7th-place effort in 29.18. His previous best stood at 30.00 from 2022.

Mason Makos Swim Team 14-year-old Sadie Buckley won the girls 100 back B-final in 1:02.59, taking almost two seconds of her previous-best 1:04.26 from last July.

In the last event of the session, the boys 200 fly, Laker Swimming 17-year-old Ryan Erisman broke the two-minute barrier for the first time to win the C-final in 1:59.47. The Cal commit lowered his previous-best 2:00.64 from January.

Nations Capital Swim Club 18-year-old JT Schmid had an insane drop in the 200 fly to place 5th in 2:01.97. The UNC commit (’24) destroyed his lifetime best by almost seven seconds as his previous best was only 2:08.92 from back in 2022.