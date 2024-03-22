South Carolina’s Amy Riordan Scratches 200 Free On Day 3 Of NCAAs

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet
Day 3 Prelims Events:
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
The only top 24 scratch for Friday morning was #23 seed Amy Riordan of South Carolina in the 200 freestyle. Riordan had an entry time of a 1:44.08.
Riordan was also entered in the 100 backstroke for the morning and will swim the event in heat four lane five. She is the #26 seed in the 100 back with an entry time of a 52.05. As Riordan does not have a potential maximum entry conflict with relays, her choice for tomorrow is due to the double events in one session.
Riordan swam on South Carolina’s 800 free relay on night 1 swimming a 1:44.70 on the second leg. She also is the school record holder in the event as she swam a 1:44.08 at SECs to finish 6th.
She was the only entry for the Gamecocks in the 200 freestyle for tomorrow morning. In addition to her #26 seed in the 100 back, Bella Patino is the #47 seed in the event as well.
Riordan’s highest seed comes in the 200 backstroke where she is the #9 seed in the event.