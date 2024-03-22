South Carolina’s Amy Riordan Scratches 200 Free On Day 3 Of NCAAs

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 Prelims Events:

400 IM

100 fly

200 free

100 breast

100 back

The only top 24 scratch for Friday morning was #23 seed Amy Riordan of South Carolina in the 200 freestyle. Riordan had an entry time of a 1:44.08.

Riordan was also entered in the 100 backstroke for the morning and will swim the event in heat four lane five. She is the #26 seed in the 100 back with an entry time of a 52.05. As Riordan does not have a potential maximum entry conflict with relays, her choice for tomorrow is due to the double events in one session.

Riordan swam on South Carolina’s 800 free relay on night 1 swimming a 1:44.70 on the second leg. She also is the school record holder in the event as she swam a 1:44.08 at SECs to finish 6th.

She was the only entry for the Gamecocks in the 200 freestyle for tomorrow morning. In addition to her #26 seed in the 100 back, Bella Patino is the #47 seed in the event as well.

Riordan’s highest seed comes in the 200 backstroke where she is the #9 seed in the event.