2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Virginia came back from a Day 1 deficit to Florida and finished Day 2 with 210.5 points, leading second-place Florida by 47.5 points. The Cavaliers scored about what they were seeded to score, and finished Day 2 points ahead of where they were on Thursday night a year ago.

USC made the biggest gains, improving 28 points from their seedings. The Trojans picked up 6 points in the 500 free, 6 in the 50 free, and 16 in the 200 free relay. Stanford scored 20 more points than their seeds and remained in 4th place in the team standings. Michigan (+15.5), Indiana (+12), and Wisconsin (+11) also outscored the psych sheet.

Cal lost 21 points on the day and moved from 6th place to 12th in the standings. The Golden Bears were off 1 in the 500 free, 11 in the 200 IM, and 10 in the 200 free relay when they were disqualified. They gained a point in the 50 free.

Texas and Tennessee swapped places; Texas moved past Stanford into 3rd place, while Tennessee dropped to 5th. Tennessee was off 8 for the day; Texas was down 3. Arizona State (-20) and Ohio State (-14) also had notable misses. ASU lost 14 points on the 500 free and 6 on the 200 IM. Ohio State was 2 short on the IM and 12 under on the 50 free.

Seed vs Performance – Day 2 Only – Swimming Events

Team Difference vs Seed USC 28 Stanford 20 Michigan 15.5 Indiana 12 Wisconsin 11 Texas A&M 7 Louisville 4 Alabama 4 Northwestern 4 Virginia 2.5 LSU 2 Akron 1 Duke 0 NC State -1 Texas -3 Auburn -4 Georgia -6 Tennessee -8 Florida -11 Ohio State -14 Arizona State -20 Cal -21

500 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 15 14 14 -1 Florida 36 36 37 1 Louisville 0 0 0 0 Texas 0 0 0 0 Stanford 12 15 15 3 Indiana 6 17 16 10 NC State 0 0 0 0 Michigan 8 9 9 1 Georgia 42 36 36 -6 Tennessee 3 0 0 -3 USC 0 7 6 6 Ohio State 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 6 2 2 Cal 9 6 8 -1 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 5 7 7 Duke 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 3 4 4 LSU 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 15 1 1 -14

200 IM Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 32 36 32 0 Florida 26 23 28 2 Louisville 0 2 3 3 Texas 20 19 19 -1 Stanford 15 21 22 7 Indiana 0 0 0 0 NC State 3 5 9 6 Michigan 0 0 0 0 Georgia 11 9 5 -6 Tennessee 16 17 16 0 USC 0 0 0 0 Ohio State 2 0 0 -2 Wisconsin 7 13 14 7 Cal 13 6 2 -11 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Duke 4 3 4 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 1 1 1 Arizona State 6 0 0 -6

50 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 44 47.5 47.5 3.5 Florida 0 0 0 0 Louisville 41 40.5 42 1 Texas 13 9 9 -4 Stanford 0 7 2 2 Indiana 6 6 12 6 NC State 16 17 17 1 Michigan 1 13 11.5 10.5 Georgia 0 0 0 0 Tennessee 9 0 0 -9 USC 0 6 6 6 Ohio State 19 8 7 -12 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 Cal 0 1 1 1 Alabama 0 0 0 0 Auburn 0 0 0 0 Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 LSU 0 0 0 0 Akron 0 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0 0

200 Free Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed Virginia 40 40 0 Florida 28 14 -14 Louisville 34 34 0 Texas 30 32 2 Stanford 4 12 8 Indiana 26 22 -4 NC State 32 24 -8 Michigan 24 28 4 Georgia 0 6 6 Tennessee 22 26 4 USC 14 30 16 Ohio State 18 18 0 Wisconsin 2 4 2 Cal 10 0 -10 Alabama 6 10 4 Auburn 12 8 -4 Texas A&M 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 LSU 0 2 2 Akron 0 0 0 Arizona State 0 0 0

Day 2 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed Virginia 131 133.5 2.5 Florida 90 79 -11 Louisville 75 79 4 Texas 63 60 -3 Stanford 31 51 20 Indiana 38 50 12 NC State 51 50 -1 Michigan 33 48.5 15.5 Georgia 53 47 -6 Tennessee 50 42 -8 USC 14 42 28 Ohio State 39 25 -14 Wisconsin 9 20 11 Cal 32 11 -21 Alabama 6 10 4 Auburn 12 8 -4 Texas A&M 0 7 7 Duke 4 4 0 Northwestern 0 4 4 LSU 0 2 2 Akron 0 1 1 Arizona State 21 1 -20

Team Standings After Day 2