2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

Virginia came back from a Day 1 deficit to Florida and finished Day 2 with 210.5 points, leading second-place Florida by 47.5 points. The Cavaliers scored about what they were seeded to score, and finished Day 2 points ahead of where they were on Thursday night a year ago.
USC made the biggest gains, improving 28 points from their seedings. The Trojans picked up 6 points in the 500 free, 6 in the 50 free, and 16 in the 200 free relay. Stanford scored 20 more points than their seeds and remained in 4th place in the team standings. Michigan (+15.5), Indiana (+12), and Wisconsin (+11) also outscored the psych sheet.
Cal lost 21 points on the day and moved from 6th place to 12th in the standings. The Golden Bears were off 1 in the 500 free, 11 in the 200 IM, and 10 in the 200 free relay when they were disqualified. They gained a point in the 50 free.
Texas and Tennessee swapped places; Texas moved past Stanford into 3rd place, while Tennessee dropped to 5th. Tennessee was off 8 for the day; Texas was down 3. Arizona State (-20) and Ohio State (-14) also had notable misses. ASU lost 14 points on the 500 free and 6 on the 200 IM. Ohio State was 2 short on the IM and 12 under on the 50 free.
Seed vs Performance – Day 2 Only – Swimming Events
Team
Difference vs Seed
USC
28
Stanford
20
Michigan
15.5
Indiana
12
Wisconsin
11
Texas A&M
7
Louisville
4
Alabama
4
Northwestern
4
Virginia
2.5
LSU
2
Akron
1
Duke
0
NC State
-1
Texas
-3
Auburn
-4
Georgia
-6
Tennessee
-8
Florida
-11
Ohio State
-14
Arizona State
-20
Cal
-21
500 Free Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
15
14
14
-1
Florida
36
36
37
1
Louisville
0
0
0
0
Texas
0
0
0
0
Stanford
12
15
15
3
Indiana
6
17
16
10
NC State
0
0
0
0
Michigan
8
9
9
1
Georgia
42
36
36
-6
Tennessee
3
0
0
-3
USC
0
7
6
6
Ohio State
0
0
0
0
Wisconsin
0
6
2
2
Cal
9
6
8
-1
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
5
7
7
Duke
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
3
4
4
LSU
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
15
1
1
-14
200 IM Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
32
36
32
0
Florida
26
23
28
2
Louisville
0
2
3
3
Texas
20
19
19
-1
Stanford
15
21
22
7
Indiana
0
0
0
0
NC State
3
5
9
6
Michigan
0
0
0
0
Georgia
11
9
5
-6
Tennessee
16
17
16
0
USC
0
0
0
0
Ohio State
2
0
0
-2
Wisconsin
7
13
14
7
Cal
13
6
2
-11
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Duke
4
3
4
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
1
1
1
Arizona State
6
0
0
-6
50 Free Over/Under
Team
Psych
Prelims
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
44
47.5
47.5
3.5
Florida
0
0
0
0
Louisville
41
40.5
42
1
Texas
13
9
9
-4
Stanford
0
7
2
2
Indiana
6
6
12
6
NC State
16
17
17
1
Michigan
1
13
11.5
10.5
Georgia
0
0
0
0
Tennessee
9
0
0
-9
USC
0
6
6
6
Ohio State
19
8
7
-12
Wisconsin
0
0
0
0
Cal
0
1
1
1
Alabama
0
0
0
0
Auburn
0
0
0
0
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
0
LSU
0
0
0
0
Akron
0
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
0
200 Free Relay Over/Under
Team
Psych
Finals
Difference vs Seed
Virginia
40
40
0
Florida
28
14
-14
Louisville
34
34
0
Texas
30
32
2
Stanford
4
12
8
Indiana
26
22
-4
NC State
32
24
-8
Michigan
24
28
4
Georgia
0
6
6
Tennessee
22
26
4
USC
14
30
16
Ohio State
18
18
0
Wisconsin
2
4
2
Cal
10
0
-10
Alabama
6
10
4
Auburn
12
8
-4
Texas A&M
0
0
0
Duke
0
0
0
Northwestern
0
0
0
LSU
0
2
2
Akron
0
0
0
Arizona State
0
0
0
Day 2 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)
But for the relay dq ncsu would be busting their negative trend.
The Califraudnia Baby bears had a terrible day. The other 2 schools from California vastly outperformed them
Appreciate these types of articles!!
The only “poor” swim for UVA was the anchor leg of the women’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay. Compare relay splits to the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships for further details.
3 of the 4 legs were off their times. Only Ella Nelson improved. Not fair to blame it on one swimmer.
A poor day for the Bears 🙁