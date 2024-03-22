Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 NCAA Women’s Championships: Day 2 Scoring Analysis

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

Virginia came back from a Day 1 deficit to Florida and finished Day 2 with 210.5 points, leading second-place Florida by 47.5 points. The Cavaliers scored about what they were seeded to score, and finished Day 2 points ahead of where they were on Thursday night a year ago.

USC made the biggest gains, improving 28 points from their seedings. The Trojans picked up 6 points in the 500 free, 6 in the 50 free, and 16 in the 200 free relay. Stanford scored 20 more points than their seeds and remained in 4th place in the team standings. Michigan (+15.5), Indiana (+12), and Wisconsin (+11) also outscored the psych sheet.

Cal lost 21 points on the day and moved from 6th place to 12th in the standings. The Golden Bears were off 1 in the 500 free, 11 in the 200 IM, and 10 in the 200 free relay when they were disqualified. They gained a point in the 50 free.

Texas and Tennessee swapped places; Texas moved past Stanford into 3rd place, while Tennessee dropped to 5th. Tennessee was off 8 for the day; Texas was down 3. Arizona State (-20) and Ohio State (-14) also had notable misses. ASU lost 14 points on the 500 free and 6 on the 200 IM. Ohio State was 2 short on the IM and 12 under on the 50 free.

Seed vs Performance – Day 2 Only – Swimming Events

 Team Difference vs Seed
USC 28
Stanford 20
Michigan 15.5
Indiana 12
Wisconsin 11
Texas A&M 7
Louisville 4
Alabama 4
Northwestern 4
Virginia 2.5
LSU 2
Akron 1
Duke 0
NC State -1
Texas -3
Auburn -4
Georgia -6
Tennessee -8
Florida -11
Ohio State -14
Arizona State -20
Cal -21

500 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 15 14 14 -1
Florida 36 36 37 1
Louisville 0 0 0 0
Texas 0 0 0 0
Stanford 12 15 15 3
Indiana 6 17 16 10
NC State 0 0 0 0
Michigan 8 9 9 1
Georgia 42 36 36 -6
Tennessee 3 0 0 -3
USC 0 7 6 6
Ohio State 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 6 2 2
Cal 9 6 8 -1
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 5 7 7
Duke 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 3 4 4
LSU 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 15 1 1 -14

200 IM Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 32 36 32 0
Florida 26 23 28 2
Louisville 0 2 3 3
Texas 20 19 19 -1
Stanford 15 21 22 7
Indiana 0 0 0 0
NC State 3 5 9 6
Michigan 0 0 0 0
Georgia 11 9 5 -6
Tennessee 16 17 16 0
USC 0 0 0 0
Ohio State 2 0 0 -2
Wisconsin 7 13 14 7
Cal 13 6 2 -11
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0
Duke 4 3 4 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 1 1 1
Arizona State 6 0 0 -6

50 Free Over/Under

Team Psych Prelims Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 44 47.5 47.5 3.5
Florida 0 0 0 0
Louisville 41 40.5 42 1
Texas 13 9 9 -4
Stanford 0 7 2 2
Indiana 6 6 12 6
NC State 16 17 17 1
Michigan 1 13 11.5 10.5
Georgia 0 0 0 0
Tennessee 9 0 0 -9
USC 0 6 6 6
Ohio State 19 8 7 -12
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0
Cal 0 1 1 1
Alabama 0 0 0 0
Auburn 0 0 0 0
Texas A&M 0 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0
LSU 0 0 0 0
Akron 0 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0 0

200 Free Relay Over/Under

Team Psych Finals Difference vs Seed
Virginia 40 40 0
Florida 28 14 -14
Louisville 34 34 0
Texas 30 32 2
Stanford 4 12 8
Indiana 26 22 -4
NC State 32 24 -8
Michigan 24 28 4
Georgia 0 6 6
Tennessee 22 26 4
USC 14 30 16
Ohio State 18 18 0
Wisconsin 2 4 2
Cal 10 0 -10
Alabama 6 10 4
Auburn 12 8 -4
Texas A&M 0 0 0
Duke 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0
LSU 0 2 2
Akron 0 0 0
Arizona State 0 0 0

Day 2 Seed vs Score – Swimming Only (including relay)

Team Seeded Actual Difference vs Seed
Virginia 131 133.5 2.5
Florida 90 79 -11
Louisville 75 79 4
Texas 63 60 -3
Stanford 31 51 20
Indiana 38 50 12
NC State 51 50 -1
Michigan 33 48.5 15.5
Georgia 53 47 -6
Tennessee 50 42 -8
USC 14 42 28
Ohio State 39 25 -14
Wisconsin 9 20 11
Cal 32 11 -21
Alabama 6 10 4
Auburn 12 8 -4
Texas A&M 0 7 7
Duke 4 4 0
Northwestern 0 4 4
LSU 0 2 2
Akron 0 1 1
Arizona State 21 1 -20

Team Standings After Day 2

  1. Virginia – 210.5
  2. Florida – 163
  3. Texas – 141
  4. Stanford – 105
  5. Tennessee – 104
  6. Louisville – 99
  7. Southern California – 94
  8. Indiana – 87
  9. Michigan – 80.5
  10. Georgia – 75
  11. Ohio St – 61
  12. California – 59
  13. NC State – 50
  14. Wisconsin – 40
  15. UNC – 34
  16. Duke – 33
  17. Texas A&M – 26
  18. Utah – 14
  19. Minnesota – 13
  20. (tie) Auburn / Alabama – 12
  22. Arizona St – 11
  23. (tie) Rutgers / Virginia Tech / LSU – 6
  26. Northwestern – 4
  27. Kansas – 3
  28. Akron – 1

 

Pescatarian
52 minutes ago

But for the relay dq ncsu would be busting their negative trend.

Andrew
56 minutes ago

The Califraudnia Baby bears had a terrible day. The other 2 schools from California vastly outperformed them

Carrie
1 hour ago

Appreciate these types of articles!!

Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
1 hour ago

The only “poor” swim for UVA was the anchor leg of the women’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay. Compare relay splits to the 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships for further details.

VASWAMMER
Reply to  Weinstein-Smith-Ledecky-Sims
12 seconds ago

3 of the 4 legs were off their times. Only Ella Nelson improved. Not fair to blame it on one swimmer.

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
1 hour ago

A poor day for the Bears 🙁

