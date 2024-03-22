UVA’s Jasmine Nocentini Wins 100 Breaststroke with 56.06, 2nd Fastest in History

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Final

Podium:

Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) – 56.09 *Pool Record* Mona McSharry (Tennesee) – 56.64 Kaitlyn Dobler (USC) – 56.67 Anna Elendt (Texas) – 57.01 Lydia Jacoby (Texas) – 57.13 Hannah Bach (Ohio State) – 57.40 Josie Panitz (Ohio State) – 58.38 Stasya Makarova (Auburn) – 58.94

Virginia 5th-year Jasmine Nocentini took .87 off her personal-best time of 56.96, which she swam in prelims to break the pool record, and won the 100 breast by half a body length.

USC’s Kaitlyn Dobler was the first to flip at the 25 wall, with Nocentini .06 behind in 11.93. Nocentini took over the lead at the 50, registering 26.24 at the halfway mark. Dobler was .25 behind, while Mona McSharry of Tennessee was in third (26.58).

Nocentini came home in 14.82-15.03, fending off McSharry who had passed Dobler and was closing in on the leader. McSharry couldn’t match Nocentini’s final 25; she finished in 56.64, just edging Dobler (56.67).

All three moved into the top 5 of all-time performers in the event. Only Lilly King as ever been faster than Nocentini; King holds the American, U.S. Open, and NCAA records with 55.73.

Nocentini swam two years at Florida International before transferring to Northwestern for the 2022-23 season. She ended her senior season at Northwestern early with a shoulder injury at a point when she was the top-ranked swimmer in the Big Ten in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke. Even without swimming at Big Tens or NCAAs, she finished the season ranked 10th in the country in the 100 breaststroke and 11th in the 50 free.