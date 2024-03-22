NC State’s Katharine Berkoff Swims 48.55 100 Back, #3 Performance Of All-Time

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL
- NCAA Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- Meet Record: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2023
- American Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
- US Open Record: 48.10, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 2024
Pool Record: 49.34, Katharine Berkoff (NC State) — 2024
- 2023 Champion: 48.26, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia)
Top 8:
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) — 48.55 *Pool Record*
- Isabelle Stadden (California) — 50.47
- Kennedy Noble (NC State) — 50.54
- Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) — 50.55
- Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) — 50.56
- Kacey McKenna (Indiana) — 50.65
- Celia Pulido (SIU) — 50.73
- Miranda Grana (Texas A&M) — 51.65
NC State fifth-year Katharine Berkoff was already the #2 performer of all-time with a 48.70 from 2024 ACCs. Tonight, she swam even faster to win the NCAA title in a 48.55. Berkoff also swam a pool record in the process, breaking her own time of a 49.34 that she swam to be the top seed coming into finals.
|Berkoff 2024 NCAAs
|
Berkoff 2024 ACCs
|First 50
|23.55
|23.63
|Second 50
|25
|25.07
|Final Time
|48.55
|48.70
Berkoff sits only behind Gretchen Walsh who holds the NCAA and American records.
Top 5 Women’s 100 Back Performances
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia 48.10 2024 ACCs
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia 48.26 2023 NCAAs
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State 48.55 2024 NCAAs
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State 48.70 2024 ACCs
- Katharine Berkoff, NC State 48.74 2022 NCAAs
Back in 2022 at NCAAs, Berkoff became the first woman to break the 49-second mark as she swam a 48.74. Last year at NCAAs, Berkoff swam a 49.13 to finish behind Gretchen Walsh who swam a 48.26.
Berkoff and Walsh are the only two swimmers to ever swim under the 49-second mark. Each swimmer has done so three times.
