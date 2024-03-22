NC State’s Katharine Berkoff Swims 48.55 100 Back, #3 Performance Of All-Time

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

100 BACKSTROKE — FINAL

Top 8:

Katharine Berkoff (NC State) — 48.55 *Pool Record* Isabelle Stadden (California) — 50.47 Kennedy Noble (NC State) — 50.54 Phoebe Bacon (Wisconsin) — 50.55 Josephine Fuller (Tennessee) — 50.56 Kacey McKenna (Indiana) — 50.65 Celia Pulido (SIU) — 50.73 Miranda Grana (Texas A&M) — 51.65

NC State fifth-year Katharine Berkoff was already the #2 performer of all-time with a 48.70 from 2024 ACCs. Tonight, she swam even faster to win the NCAA title in a 48.55. Berkoff also swam a pool record in the process, breaking her own time of a 49.34 that she swam to be the top seed coming into finals.

Berkoff 2024 NCAAs Berkoff 2024 ACCs First 50 23.55 23.63 Second 50 25 25.07 Final Time 48.55 48.70

Berkoff sits only behind Gretchen Walsh who holds the NCAA and American records.

Top 5 Women’s 100 Back Performances

Back in 2022 at NCAAs, Berkoff became the first woman to break the 49-second mark as she swam a 48.74. Last year at NCAAs, Berkoff swam a 49.13 to finish behind Gretchen Walsh who swam a 48.26.

Berkoff and Walsh are the only two swimmers to ever swim under the 49-second mark. Each swimmer has done so three times.