Alex Walsh Becomes 2nd-Fastest Performer All-time in 400 IM with 3:55.97

2024 Women’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEETS

Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Final

Podium:

Alex Walsh (Virginia) — 3:55.97 Emma Weyant (Florida) — 3:59.00 Lucy Bell (Stanford) — 4:01.23 Caroline Bricker (Stanford) — 4:02.14 Megan Van Berkom (Minnesota) — 4:02.51 Ella Nelson (Virginia) — 4:04.33 Zoe Dixon (Florida) — 4:04.93 Paige Maceachern (UCLA) — 4:08.95

Virginia senior Alex Walsh became the second-fastest performer all-time in the 400 IM with a 3:55.97, breaking the pool record and improving 1.3 seconds from her personal-best time. After qualifying 4th out of prelims with 4:02.85, Walsh was first off the blocks in lane 6, getting a half-body lead on the field at the 50 with 25.20. She continued to lead, building her advantage with each 50.

With a 54.12 butterfly, she was out a half-second easier than a year ago. She improved her backstroke by .61 to 58.89; her breast by .46 to 1:06.67; and her free by .66 to 56.27

Walsh came within 1.37 seconds of the American Record set by Ella Eastin in 2018. She was ahead of Eastin’s pace by .52 on the front half of the race, and still held a .42 advantage headed into the freestyle.

For comparison sake, below are Walsh’s splits from last year and this year, as well as from Eastin’s record-breaking performance:

Walsh, already the 6th-fastest performer of all-time in the event, now moves to #2.