Arizona State’s Lindsay Looney Wins Division I Women’s Elite 90 Award

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Elite 90 award winner is Arizona State senior Lindsay Looney. A total of seven athletes at the meet have a 4.0 GPA so the award had to go to the tie-breaker which gives the award to the student who has completed the most credits. Looney is currently earning a master’s in Family and Human Development.

The award is given every year to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who competes at the respective NCAA Championships in the sport. Eligibility requires that athletes must have been a member of their team for at least two years and be an active participant at the championship competition.

Looney is currently in her fifth year at Arizona State although the team redshirted the 2020-2021 COVID-19 year that allowed athletes to have an additional year of eligibility, meaning that this is Looney’s fourth year of eligibility.

In 2022, Looney finaled in the 200 fly finishing 10th in a 1:53.25. A year later, she finished 4th in the 200 fly in a 1:52.25. She also was 13th in the 500 free with a 4:40.72.

So far this meet, Looney helped ASU to a 12th place finish in the 800 free relay. She also finished 16th in the 500 free in a 4:41.84 after swimming a 4:38.87 in prelims.

She declared a false start for the 200 free this morning but is entered in the 200 butterfly tomorrow as the #5 seed.

This past summer, Looney made the 2022 World Championship team for the US as she finished 2nd in the 200 butterfly at US Summer Nationals in a 2:07.35. She was behind ASU training partner Regan Smith. At 2023 Worlds, Looney swam a 2:07.90 to finish 8th in finals.