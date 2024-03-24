NCSA Spring Champs Day 5: Swims You Might’ve Missed

2024 NCSA SPRING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Laker Swimming 14-year-old Rylee Erisman brought the house down at the end of the NCSA Spring Championships by breaking Olympic legend Missy Franklin‘s NAG record in the 50 free, becoming the youngest American ever under 25 seconds with a winning time of 24.98.

But there were plenty of other highlights from the last LCM finals session in Orlando, including a huge time drop in the girls 200 IM by Sadie Buckley. The Mason Makos Swim Team 14-year-old lowered her best time by almost four seconds to 2:18.35, which ranks 48th in the U.S. girls 13-14 national age group (NAG) rankings.

Buckley split 29.34 on the opening butterfly leg, 33.40 on backstroke, 42.83 on breaststroke, and 32.78 on freestyle, improving upon her previous-best 2:22.24 from last July. She is now within a couple seconds of Erin Gemmell‘s Potomac Valley LSC record (2:16.58) from 2019. Last month, Buckley won a VHSL Class 6 state title in the 200 free (1:49.06) as a freshman at Fairfax High School.

Rockville Montgomery Swim Club 14-year-old Nicholas Liberty knocked more than 20 seconds off his best 1500 free time (16:13.83) in the C-final, moving up to 76th in the NAG rankings. His best time before today was 16:34.70 from last August.

A trio of 15-year-old girls posted impressive times in the 800 free. Laker Swimming’s Lilliana Krstolic placed 8th in 9:07.12, slicing almost two seconds off her previous-best 9:09.05 from last July. Long Island Aquatic Club’s Sadie Davidoff placed 2nd in the B-final with a time of 9:08.20, taking almost six seconds off her previous-best 9:14.06 from January. In her first time ever swimming the event, Reach Aquatics Swim Club’s Ellie Patla fired off a 9:08.34 for 3rd in the B-final right behind Davidoff.

Also in the girls 800 free, Blazing Barracudas 14-year-old Charlotte Duijser dropped more than 10 seconds off her best time to win the C-final in 9:13.05.

Academy Bullets Swim Club 15-year-old Brayden Capen won the boys 200 IM C-final in 2:06.59, dropping almost two seconds off his previous-best 2:08.55 from last July.

Verona Area Swim Team 16-year-old Sam Wolf dropped almost half a second in the boys 50 free to claim the B-final crown in 23.65. His best time before today stood at 24.05 from last June.

Huntsville Swim Association 14-year-old Abby Chan placed 8th in the girls 50 back (29.82), dropping more than half a second off her previous-best 30.37 from last July.

