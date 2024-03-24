Maxcorn57 Wins the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to A3 for providing prizes for this year’s Pick ‘Em Contest.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the champions, and all but one Pick ‘Em entry chose it. A bold choice by user Bradentiff (no relation) dropped him from 4th to 52nd place, but it was maxcorn57, the day 2 winner, who came away with the overall title in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest.

The final day of the meet came with some predictable winners (Alex Walsh in the 200 breast, Gretchen Walsh in 44.8 in the 100 free, Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly, Virginia in the 400 free relay) but also had some of the least-predictable races of the meet.

The 200 backstroke, for example, saw only 1,602 total points scored – the lowest-scoring pick ’em event of the entire meet.

That was thanks in large part to Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon taking her 2nd career NCAA title in the event. The senior also won as a freshman at the 2021 NCAA Championships, but was still only chosen by 32 players in the pick ’em contest. That was because of the presence of a superstar freshman at Florida Bella Sims, who entered with a 1:49.04 seed time.

But sims slipped to 3rd place, where not a single person correctly picked her to finish. In fact, nobody picked her to finish 3rd or 4th in the event.

Likewise, not one entry picked Kennedy Noble of NC State to finish 2nd in spite of a big long course season in the 200 back that put her into the Olympic team conversation.

Day 4 Event Winners:

The Day 4 Pick ‘Em winners was a three-way tie between RobinDallaV, UmuSwammer, and Zach (who is not eligible for prizes). Thanks to the generosity of A3, we’ll award prizes to both RobinDallV and UmuSwammer.

Maxcorn57 is the overall winner, and will receive the Grand Prize:

GRAND PRIZE:

Day 4 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Day 4 Total Total (Events) Team Placement Points Total (All) 1 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 77 213 30 243 1 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 77 199 25 224 1 Zach 20 42 64 77 203 20 223 4 dixiedog722 16 36 66 76 194 25 219 4 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 76 185 15 200 6 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 75 220 20 240 6 pilkka777 12 53 69 75 209 30 239 6 carkingtom 19 45 68 75 207 15 222 6 Austinf 17 28 49 75 169 15 184 10 alphax 16 63 59 74 212 25 237 10 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 74 181 25 206 12 maxcorn57 20 63 68 73 224 25 249 12 Noah 20 45 66 73 204 20 224 12 WSCoach 19 38 67 73 197 20 217 12 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 73 192 10 202 16 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 72 215 25 240 16 rubyann 20 49 60 72 201 25 226 16 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 72 209 15 224 16 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 72 211 5 216 16 LagenX 13 45 49 72 179 20 199 21 rachelkxo 16 50 71 71 208 30 238 21 w&mswim 19 45 73 71 208 25 233 21 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 71 207 15 222 21 CavaDore 5 59 57 71 192 30 222 21 33swimmer 12 48 63 71 194 25 219 21 Britt6210 16 52 65 71 204 10 214 27 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 70 214 30 244 27 nickim317 17 57 62 70 206 35 241 27 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 70 205 30 235 27 BuckI 16 57 71 70 214 20 234 27 Bub09 15 49 67 70 201 30 231 27 Swim mom 20 40 68 70 198 30 228 27 Aspidites 17 49 61 70 197 30 227 27 Kt1212 12 49 67 70 198 15 213 27 rainking32 14 54 57 70 195 15 210 36 EMH16 23 45 67 69 204 35 239 36 rememberwhen 16 50 78 69 213 25 238 36 JTL 18 48 67 69 202 35 237 36 allip13 22 50 65 69 206 30 236 36 FlipnGo 17 46 67 69 199 35 234 36 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 69 198 30 228 36 celo_11 15 48 66 69 198 30 228 36 CargillK 21 52 55 69 197 30 227 36 kiwifruit 17 57 69 69 212 15 227 36 oms2024 16 49 66 69 200 15 215 36 BOLO 15 52 69 69 205 10 215 36 Orangedude 14 40 64 69 187 25 212 36 [email protected] 17 50 54 69 190 10 200 49 Ashe 19 46 78 68 211 25 236 49 reesierose118 20 49 66 68 203 30 233 49 mparisi22 18 43 61 68 190 40 230 49 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 68 199 30 229 49 jswims 15 53 66 68 202 25 227 49 nycbirds 18 56 68 68 210 15 225 49 Not Even Close 16 52 63 68 199 25 224 49 nsettembrine 15 50 73 68 206 10 216 49 Troman22 12 41 61 68 182 20 202 58 B1Gslay 9 56 68 67 200 35 235 58 Anthony G 23 55 64 67 209 25 234 58 Dewey 17 59 61 67 204 30 234 58 Tree boy 18 50 68 67 203 30 233 58 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 67 198 30 228 58 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 67 192 35 227 58 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 67 209 15 224 58 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 67 190 30 220 58 Wade 20 46 70 67 203 15 218 58 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 67 188 30 218 58 flintp3 16 49 60 67 192 20 212 58 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 67 191 20 211 58 AFlyer 13 40 59 67 179 25 204 58 Swim2wim 19 39 52 67 177 20 197 72 Misty 20 46 61 66 193 35 228 72 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 66 208 20 228 72 PVSFree 17 51 72 66 206 20 226 72 KCB 20 51 64 66 201 25 226 72 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 66 194 30 224 72 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 66 202 15 217 72 DrStarr 20 43 63 66 192 25 217 72 SwimTeach 15 43 67 66 191 25 216 72 The Best 19 49 62 66 196 20 216 72 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 66 190 25 215 72 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 66 168 25 193 72 ccos1127 13 37 57 66 173 15 188 84 Ben17 17 46 69 65 197 40 237 84 swim6847 19 49 65 65 198 35 233 84 NWB01 13 46 77 65 201 30 231 84 hilart1284 20 45 65 65 195 35 230 84 flyohwhy 18 46 65 65 194 35 229 84 flyboygreed 14 41 69 65 189 35 224 84 500kick 19 45 65 65 194 30 224 84 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 65 203 20 223 84 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 65 188 30 218 84 jusqueen 16 42 61 65 184 25 209 84 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 65 174 25 199 84 aynsleemae 18 47 59 65 189 10 199 96 Mac C 17 56 62 64 199 35 234 96 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 64 204 30 234 96 Bradentiff 16 56 79 64 215 15 230 96 ehk 19 60 56 64 199 30 229 96 swimsns98 21 56 62 64 203 25 228 96 washedupswammer 10 48 63 64 185 35 220 96 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 64 190 25 215 96 HOO love 19 41 61 64 185 30 215 96 Friuti 12 52 65 64 193 20 213 96 Maxilla 16 52 66 64 198 15 213 96 Pance 20 52 64 64 200 10 210 96 Brokeblock 16 44 60 64 184 25 209 96 swimtomswim 12 52 54 64 182 25 207 96 SwimGeek 15 45 63 64 187 20 207 96 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 64 190 15 205 96 Storm S&D 13 48 62 64 187 15 202 96 Jameso1 8 39 70 64 181 20 201 96 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 64 175 25 200 96 Magyar36 11 42 52 64 169 25 194 96 tkazansky86 16 33 52 64 165 15 180 116 woleai 16 54 82 63 215 25 240 116 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 63 195 40 235 116 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 63 202 30 232 116 RMS 21 59 68 63 211 20 231 116 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 63 197 30 227 116 Greg17815 12 45 76 63 196 30 226 116 mhowell 8 56 64 63 191 35 226 116 James Bond 15 46 71 63 195 30 225 116 Ham S&D 13 45 64 63 185 35 220 116 phoebe h 12 43 61 63 179 40 219 116 Tea rex 19 53 58 63 193 25 218 116 mds 12 49 67 63 191 25 216 116 Briman206 21 50 61 63 195 20 215 116 Vst5911 15 47 72 63 197 15 212 116 DAK 18 42 63 63 186 25 211 116 jachymerin 22 46 58 63 189 20 209 116 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 63 190 15 205 116 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 63 190 15 205 116 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 63 194 10 204 116 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 63 165 25 190 136 HunterHye 15 56 78 62 211 35 246 136 Kingsley 18 57 67 62 204 30 234 136 Tacstrength 12 56 59 62 189 40 229 136 backstrokebro 21 52 71 62 206 20 226 136 olvia dunne 16 50 67 62 195 30 225 136 Abertson 19 52 61 62 194 30 224 136 Swimmer24 21 49 64 62 196 25 221 136 anmase010118 18 60 61 62 201 20 221 136 Big Zippy 15 52 62 62 191 25 216 136 Go Blue 15 48 65 62 190 25 215 136 MJRwins 19 48 59 62 188 25 213 136 Eric Bang 15 52 63 62 192 20 212 136 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 62 192 20 212 136 Juliagg07 19 41 65 62 187 20 207 136 Willy 11 38 71 62 182 20 202 136 NAZ92 10 42 61 62 175 20 195 152 packfan31 21 49 75 61 206 15 221 152 BeefEater 16 50 69 61 196 25 221 152 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 61 190 30 220 152 Owjo 16 43 74 61 194 25 219 152 The Yardinals 17 52 58 61 188 30 218 152 Hold my tea 20 34 67 61 182 35 217 152 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 61 201 15 216 152 swimtigerz 18 52 60 61 191 25 216 152 Danny 16 50 74 61 201 15 216 152 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 61 184 30 214 152 Brian G 17 37 64 61 179 35 214 152 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 61 194 20 214 152 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 61 189 25 214 152 Jallen 12 53 67 61 193 20 213 152 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 61 196 15 211 152 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 61 192 15 207 152 Perc.olator 12 49 64 61 186 20 206 152 Vbott23 15 48 66 61 190 15 205 152 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 61 185 15 200 152 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 61 180 15 195 152 Megabounda 15 40 51 61 167 10 177 173 SalParadise 21 53 79 60 213 30 243 173 The Penguin 15 58 69 60 202 35 237 173 cab504 23 49 75 60 207 30 237 173 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 60 203 30 233 173 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 60 197 35 232 173 Dneil12 20 46 67 60 193 30 223 173 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 60 208 15 223 173 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 60 201 20 221 173 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 60 191 30 221 173 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 60 183 35 218 173 fluidg 20 46 66 60 192 25 217 173 W 19 50 67 60 196 20 216 173 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 60 190 25 215 173 Ericmay16 14 56 65 60 195 20 215 173 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 60 190 20 210 173 MacMachine 15 38 70 60 183 25 208 173 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 60 188 20 208 173 oxyswim 15 45 61 60 181 25 206 173 DeepEnder 23 52 60 60 195 10 205 173 Clay 16 38 70 60 184 20 204 173 k8thegr8 12 49 72 60 193 10 203 173 Jkoles 15 54 48 60 177 25 202 173 em18 12 45 64 60 181 10 191 173 ORRDU1 15 44 58 60 177 10 187 173 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 60 160 20 180 173 Former swimmer 9 42 59 60 170 5 175 199 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 59 204 40 244 199 kswims 18 52 72 59 201 35 236 199 DragonSwim 18 52 63 59 192 35 227 199 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 59 194 30 224 199 Bob1 17 53 68 59 197 25 222 199 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 59 189 30 219 199 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 59 199 20 219 199 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 59 191 25 216 199 JBish 14 53 65 59 191 25 216 199 forsomereason 19 48 71 59 197 15 212 199 Swim Shady 14 44 68 59 185 25 210 199 Kwazii 15 49 61 59 184 25 209 199 zard 19 42 66 59 186 20 206 199 jaxjax 16 36 60 59 171 30 201 199 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 59 179 20 199 199 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 59 184 10 194 199 KingDevil 18 39 53 59 169 25 194 199 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 59 168 20 188 217 hoodawg123 23 45 86 58 212 35 247 217 Sports Lover 22 48 65 58 193 30 223 217 Towelie 18 45 72 58 193 30 223 217 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 58 201 20 221 217 FSUswammer 19 57 62 58 196 25 221 217 SC 12 49 72 58 191 30 221 217 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 58 193 25 218 217 ddn 17 47 59 58 181 35 216 217 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 58 191 20 211 217 The Barge 10 53 58 58 179 30 209 217 Suziq 16 53 57 58 184 25 209 217 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 58 180 20 200 217 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 58 180 20 200 217 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 58 174 25 199 217 ISU2004 15 46 59 58 178 20 198 217 Guchi 13 42 73 58 186 10 196 217 Hot Boy 12 49 62 58 181 15 196 217 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 58 185 10 195 217 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 58 180 15 195 217 mspann97 11 36 63 58 168 20 188 217 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 58 168 20 188 238 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 57 215 25 240 238 JaySock 15 53 75 57 200 30 230 238 Zach R. 16 57 60 57 190 40 230 238 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 57 198 25 223 238 TheRealSam 14 52 73 57 196 25 221 238 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 57 199 20 219 238 valkyrie917 18 53 60 57 188 30 218 238 swimbradford03 16 53 60 57 186 30 216 238 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 57 187 25 212 238 VFL 15 60 54 57 186 25 211 238 BenL 19 45 57 57 178 30 208 238 tooturnt 22 49 64 57 192 15 207 238 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 57 196 10 206 238 richteller 12 48 63 57 180 25 205 238 aveswim 14 52 58 57 181 20 201 238 emoney117 18 53 56 57 184 15 199 238 ePain 15 46 69 57 187 10 197 238 superbigweiner 21 41 55 57 174 20 194 238 gosharks 10 46 61 57 174 20 194 238 HulkSwim 12 49 59 57 177 15 192 238 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 57 174 15 189 238 coachemup 12 49 56 57 174 10 184 260 Rumbuns 25 52 70 56 203 35 238 260 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 56 203 30 233 260 Claire 16 53 75 56 200 30 230 260 DarNguyen 16 56 64 56 192 35 227 260 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 56 187 35 222 260 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 56 198 20 218 260 maarijka 22 47 72 56 197 15 212 260 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 56 189 20 209 260 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 56 186 20 206 260 shein2016 16 45 64 56 181 25 206 260 pianoback 15 48 61 56 180 25 205 260 MichaelB31 14 54 59 56 183 20 203 260 Why so serious? 17 40 57 56 170 25 195 260 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 56 152 5 157 274 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 55 195 25 220 274 VicMaster 16 52 62 55 185 35 220 274 OldBay 22 49 74 55 200 15 215 274 Ajansz 15 53 66 55 189 25 214 274 NCAP#1 12 50 72 55 189 25 214 274 holla back gurl 12 52 73 55 192 20 212 274 smalle22 16 48 66 55 185 25 210 274 swimfan28 18 46 63 55 182 25 207 274 Toetaf 21 48 62 55 186 20 206 274 cesalaur 13 48 68 55 184 20 204 274 heyheyhey 18 45 71 55 189 15 204 274 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 55 176 25 201 274 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 55 190 10 200 274 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 55 180 20 200 274 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 55 181 15 196 274 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 55 178 15 193 274 chickenlamp 14 45 49 55 163 30 193 274 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 55 168 20 188 274 GingerSwim 11 44 52 55 162 20 182 293 granite 17 52 71 54 194 30 224 293 hoos25 15 49 69 54 187 30 217 293 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 54 181 35 216 293 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 54 186 30 216 293 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 54 184 30 214 293 cvh123 16 49 64 54 183 25 208 293 DrSwammer 16 53 69 54 192 15 207 293 Waterlogged 19 39 57 54 169 35 204 293 PACswim269 16 45 55 54 170 30 200 293 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 54 179 20 199 293 swammer2270 20 42 68 54 184 15 199 293 Justin 12 41 60 54 167 30 197 293 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 54 187 10 197 293 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 54 173 15 188 293 DrMama423 10 47 56 54 167 20 187 293 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 54 152 35 187 309 green 19 53 82 53 207 30 237 309 ACLF 22 46 74 53 195 30 225 309 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 53 198 20 218 309 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 53 183 35 218 309 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 53 188 20 208 309 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 53 178 30 208 309 TSwimming12 16 52 60 53 181 25 206 309 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 53 173 30 203 309 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 53 181 20 201 309 RG59 12 49 66 53 180 20 200 309 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 53 169 30 199 309 Marzipan 15 47 67 53 182 15 197 309 Willswim 15 50 51 53 169 25 194 309 Thorn0315 15 57 57 53 182 10 192 309 saltie 14 49 54 53 170 10 180 324 Logsthedog 20 56 80 52 208 30 238 324 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 52 178 30 208 324 Rowotter 14 52 60 52 178 25 203 324 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 52 171 30 201 324 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 52 180 20 200 324 chubbers 12 45 61 52 170 30 200 324 Georgia_h 16 53 45 52 166 15 181 324 swimswum 5 48 55 52 160 15 175 324 NutZach 12 41 56 52 161 10 171 333 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 51 189 25 214 333 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 51 188 25 213 333 Josh in the can 15 53 65 51 184 25 209 333 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 51 186 20 206 333 M&m minis 17 46 69 51 183 20 203 333 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 51 177 25 202 333 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 51 182 20 202 333 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 51 181 20 201 333 Njl0602 19 50 57 51 177 20 197 333 SwimPop 17 52 60 51 180 15 195 333 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 51 184 10 194 333 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 51 173 20 193 333 scall127 15 51 65 51 182 10 192 333 Shaddy419 12 44 60 51 167 25 192 333 Bray 8 56 52 51 167 20 187 348 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 50 197 35 232 348 Ethebanger 20 53 73 50 196 25 221 348 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 50 189 30 219 348 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 50 184 25 209 348 Jlynk 21 50 66 50 187 20 207 348 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 50 181 25 206 348 Shugo 18 45 66 50 179 25 204 348 kg1296 15 41 67 50 173 20 193 348 Plaster 11 41 59 50 161 15 176 357 Stefano 18 49 64 49 180 30 210 357 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 49 192 10 202 357 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 49 167 30 197 357 Aquamann22 25 41 65 49 180 15 195 357 csc151 12 49 63 49 173 20 193 357 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 49 166 25 191 357 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 49 170 20 190 357 zmb 13 40 55 49 157 25 182 365 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 48 191 25 216 365 jclark36 11 45 72 48 176 30 206 365 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 48 171 25 196 365 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 48 176 20 196 365 whoisthis 19 43 65 48 175 20 195 365 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 48 177 10 187 365 zdh 13 42 68 48 171 15 186 365 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 48 174 10 184 373 kaccornero 12 45 68 47 172 35 207 373 UF >>> 19 44 65 47 175 25 200 373 IUSwammer 16 40 69 47 172 25 197 373 AVD fan club 14 50 68 47 179 15 194 373 PhillyMark 12 49 56 47 164 25 189 373 mcelly22 17 45 54 47 163 20 183 373 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 47 166 10 176 380 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 46 182 25 207 380 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 46 177 20 197 380 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 46 177 20 197 380 Scott C 18 52 60 46 176 15 191 380 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 46 169 15 184 380 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 46 152 30 182 380 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 46 150 30 180 380 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 46 149 20 169 380 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 46 142 25 167 380 Swimmax90 11 39 48 46 144 15 159 390 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 45 186 30 216 390 Teamwiess 15 55 70 45 185 30 215 390 brucewv 19 57 63 45 184 25 209 390 Goob 18 42 71 45 176 30 206 390 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 45 185 15 200 390 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 45 171 25 196 390 Former Ute 15 52 58 45 170 20 190 390 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 45 173 15 188 390 Grizgirl 16 45 56 45 162 10 172 390 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 45 157 15 172 400 rkoch 23 42 82 44 191 35 226 400 Njames08 23 53 65 44 185 20 205 400 Swimmom3 6 45 64 44 159 30 189 400 JR123469 11 50 65 44 170 10 180 400 GordoB18 14 39 61 44 158 20 178 400 pomerdawg 18 39 53 44 154 15 169 400 Joey W. 11 44 51 44 150 15 165 400 rossini 7 23 50 44 124 25 149 408 neffry 16 57 67 43 183 30 213 408 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 43 166 30 196 408 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 43 174 20 194 408 Colorado 11 45 58 43 157 25 182 412 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 42 177 25 202 412 swimbrim 21 47 72 42 182 15 197 412 Krowe 17 43 54 42 156 25 181 415 Leducky 13 44 53 41 151 25 176 416 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 40 179 20 199 416 swammermom 11 47 68 40 166 15 181 416 Anna Banana 12 37 58 40 147 20 167 419 jlamb 0 37 53 39 129 20 149 420 JB123 18 49 78 38 183 20 203 420 Peaches 15 45 66 38 164 30 194 420 NJSWIM 13 30 58 38 139 20 159 423 Isaac 20 53 68 37 178 35 213 423 MissM 15 55 72 37 179 25 204 423 JJJJ 21 41 53 37 152 10 162 423 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 37 147 10 157 427 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 36 167 30 197 427 Walls 16 61 63 36 176 20 196 427 I love swimming! 17 34 55 36 142 30 172 430 BooneSwim 11 53 66 34 164 25 189 430 LPS1 21 59 61 34 175 10 185 432 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 33 138 35 173 432 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 33 133 20 153 434 CCSM2020 8 37 50 32 127 25 152 435 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 31 156 20 176 436 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 29 142 25 167 437 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 28 147 20 167 438 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 20 129 30 159 439 rubyann 19 7 0 0 26 5 31

