Maxcorn57 Wins the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Thanks to A3 for providing prizes for this year’s Pick ‘Em Contest.
The Virginia Cavaliers are the champions, and all but one Pick ‘Em entry chose it. A bold choice by user Bradentiff (no relation) dropped him from 4th to 52nd place, but it was maxcorn57, the day 2 winner, who came away with the overall title in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest.
The final day of the meet came with some predictable winners (Alex Walsh in the 200 breast, Gretchen Walsh in 44.8 in the 100 free, Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly, Virginia in the 400 free relay) but also had some of the least-predictable races of the meet.
The 200 backstroke, for example, saw only 1,602 total points scored – the lowest-scoring pick ’em event of the entire meet.
That was thanks in large part to Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon taking her 2nd career NCAA title in the event. The senior also won as a freshman at the 2021 NCAA Championships, but was still only chosen by 32 players in the pick ’em contest. That was because of the presence of a superstar freshman at Florida Bella Sims, who entered with a 1:49.04 seed time.
But sims slipped to 3rd place, where not a single person correctly picked her to finish. In fact, nobody picked her to finish 3rd or 4th in the event.
Likewise, not one entry picked Kennedy Noble of NC State to finish 2nd in spite of a big long course season in the 200 back that put her into the Olympic team conversation.
Day 4 Event Winners:
- 1650 free – Abby McCulloh, Georgia, junior, 15:37.74
- 100 free – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, junior, 44.83 – NCAA, American, US Open Record
- 200 breast – Alex Walsh, Virginia, senior, 2:02.07
- 200 fly – Emma Sticklen, Texas, senior, 1:50.99
- Platform diving – Viviana Del Angel, Minnesota, sophomore, 327.90
- 400 free relay – Virginia, 3:05.89 (Jasmine Nocentini, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, Maxine Parker)
The Day 4 Pick ‘Em winners was a three-way tie between RobinDallaV, UmuSwammer, and Zach (who is not eligible for prizes). Thanks to the generosity of A3, we’ll award prizes to both RobinDallV and UmuSwammer.
Maxcorn57 is the overall winner, and will receive the Grand Prize:
GRAND PRIZE:
Day 4 Standings (Daily)
|Rank
|Username
|Day 1 Total
|Day 2 Total
|Day 3 Total
|Day 4 Total
|Total (Events)
|Team Placement Points
|Total (All)
|1
|RobinDallaV
|15
|58
|63
|77
|213
|30
|243
|1
|UMUSwammer
|15
|44
|63
|77
|199
|25
|224
|1
|Zach
|20
|42
|64
|77
|203
|20
|223
|4
|dixiedog722
|16
|36
|66
|76
|194
|25
|219
|4
|Dawg Talk
|19
|39
|51
|76
|185
|15
|200
|6
|avery gator 🗣️
|23
|59
|63
|75
|220
|20
|240
|6
|pilkka777
|12
|53
|69
|75
|209
|30
|239
|6
|carkingtom
|19
|45
|68
|75
|207
|15
|222
|6
|Austinf
|17
|28
|49
|75
|169
|15
|184
|10
|alphax
|16
|63
|59
|74
|212
|25
|237
|10
|👾👾👽💣jp
|12
|43
|52
|74
|181
|25
|206
|12
|maxcorn57
|20
|63
|68
|73
|224
|25
|249
|12
|Noah
|20
|45
|66
|73
|204
|20
|224
|12
|WSCoach
|19
|38
|67
|73
|197
|20
|217
|12
|Ball State Swim Guy
|14
|45
|60
|73
|192
|10
|202
|16
|Swim Alchemist
|16
|56
|71
|72
|215
|25
|240
|16
|rubyann
|20
|49
|60
|72
|201
|25
|226
|16
|backstrokesbest
|25
|43
|69
|72
|209
|15
|224
|16
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know
|20
|55
|64
|72
|211
|5
|216
|16
|LagenX
|13
|45
|49
|72
|179
|20
|199
|21
|rachelkxo
|16
|50
|71
|71
|208
|30
|238
|21
|w&mswim
|19
|45
|73
|71
|208
|25
|233
|21
|slackerswimmer
|20
|49
|67
|71
|207
|15
|222
|21
|CavaDore
|5
|59
|57
|71
|192
|30
|222
|21
|33swimmer
|12
|48
|63
|71
|194
|25
|219
|21
|Britt6210
|16
|52
|65
|71
|204
|10
|214
|27
|Old Swim Coach
|20
|57
|67
|70
|214
|30
|244
|27
|nickim317
|17
|57
|62
|70
|206
|35
|241
|27
|Let Bella Sprint
|20
|43
|72
|70
|205
|30
|235
|27
|BuckI
|16
|57
|71
|70
|214
|20
|234
|27
|Bub09
|15
|49
|67
|70
|201
|30
|231
|27
|Swim mom
|20
|40
|68
|70
|198
|30
|228
|27
|Aspidites
|17
|49
|61
|70
|197
|30
|227
|27
|Kt1212
|12
|49
|67
|70
|198
|15
|213
|27
|rainking32
|14
|54
|57
|70
|195
|15
|210
|36
|EMH16
|23
|45
|67
|69
|204
|35
|239
|36
|rememberwhen
|16
|50
|78
|69
|213
|25
|238
|36
|JTL
|18
|48
|67
|69
|202
|35
|237
|36
|allip13
|22
|50
|65
|69
|206
|30
|236
|36
|FlipnGo
|17
|46
|67
|69
|199
|35
|234
|36
|Brian!!!!!
|15
|41
|73
|69
|198
|30
|228
|36
|celo_11
|15
|48
|66
|69
|198
|30
|228
|36
|CargillK
|21
|52
|55
|69
|197
|30
|227
|36
|kiwifruit
|17
|57
|69
|69
|212
|15
|227
|36
|oms2024
|16
|49
|66
|69
|200
|15
|215
|36
|BOLO
|15
|52
|69
|69
|205
|10
|215
|36
|Orangedude
|14
|40
|64
|69
|187
|25
|212
|36
|[email protected]
|17
|50
|54
|69
|190
|10
|200
|49
|Ashe
|19
|46
|78
|68
|211
|25
|236
|49
|reesierose118
|20
|49
|66
|68
|203
|30
|233
|49
|mparisi22
|18
|43
|61
|68
|190
|40
|230
|49
|SwamBikeRun79
|13
|54
|64
|68
|199
|30
|229
|49
|jswims
|15
|53
|66
|68
|202
|25
|227
|49
|nycbirds
|18
|56
|68
|68
|210
|15
|225
|49
|Not Even Close
|16
|52
|63
|68
|199
|25
|224
|49
|nsettembrine
|15
|50
|73
|68
|206
|10
|216
|49
|Troman22
|12
|41
|61
|68
|182
|20
|202
|58
|B1Gslay
|9
|56
|68
|67
|200
|35
|235
|58
|Anthony G
|23
|55
|64
|67
|209
|25
|234
|58
|Dewey
|17
|59
|61
|67
|204
|30
|234
|58
|Tree boy
|18
|50
|68
|67
|203
|30
|233
|58
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|17
|49
|65
|67
|198
|30
|228
|58
|William_Skinner41762
|14
|42
|69
|67
|192
|35
|227
|58
|HuddyHarris
|26
|50
|66
|67
|209
|15
|224
|58
|ryanjnoyes
|17
|48
|58
|67
|190
|30
|220
|58
|Wade
|20
|46
|70
|67
|203
|15
|218
|58
|Openwaterswimmer
|16
|41
|64
|67
|188
|30
|218
|58
|flintp3
|16
|49
|60
|67
|192
|20
|212
|58
|Vegas Gold
|13
|52
|59
|67
|191
|20
|211
|58
|AFlyer
|13
|40
|59
|67
|179
|25
|204
|58
|Swim2wim
|19
|39
|52
|67
|177
|20
|197
|72
|Misty
|20
|46
|61
|66
|193
|35
|228
|72
|Captain Salmon
|17
|60
|65
|66
|208
|20
|228
|72
|PVSFree
|17
|51
|72
|66
|206
|20
|226
|72
|KCB
|20
|51
|64
|66
|201
|25
|226
|72
|Ryan Allen
|18
|39
|71
|66
|194
|30
|224
|72
|Gilrad Xyvers
|12
|55
|69
|66
|202
|15
|217
|72
|DrStarr
|20
|43
|63
|66
|192
|25
|217
|72
|SwimTeach
|15
|43
|67
|66
|191
|25
|216
|72
|The Best
|19
|49
|62
|66
|196
|20
|216
|72
|ETHS-JV
|15
|45
|64
|66
|190
|25
|215
|72
|<3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟
|11
|37
|54
|66
|168
|25
|193
|72
|ccos1127
|13
|37
|57
|66
|173
|15
|188
|84
|Ben17
|17
|46
|69
|65
|197
|40
|237
|84
|swim6847
|19
|49
|65
|65
|198
|35
|233
|84
|NWB01
|13
|46
|77
|65
|201
|30
|231
|84
|hilart1284
|20
|45
|65
|65
|195
|35
|230
|84
|flyohwhy
|18
|46
|65
|65
|194
|35
|229
|84
|flyboygreed
|14
|41
|69
|65
|189
|35
|224
|84
|500kick
|19
|45
|65
|65
|194
|30
|224
|84
|4 up 0 down
|11
|59
|68
|65
|203
|20
|223
|84
|swimmermaddie
|17
|44
|62
|65
|188
|30
|218
|84
|jusqueen
|16
|42
|61
|65
|184
|25
|209
|84
|nonrevhoofan
|13
|41
|55
|65
|174
|25
|199
|84
|aynsleemae
|18
|47
|59
|65
|189
|10
|199
|96
|Mac C
|17
|56
|62
|64
|199
|35
|234
|96
|Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra!
|15
|53
|72
|64
|204
|30
|234
|96
|Bradentiff
|16
|56
|79
|64
|215
|15
|230
|96
|ehk
|19
|60
|56
|64
|199
|30
|229
|96
|swimsns98
|21
|56
|62
|64
|203
|25
|228
|96
|washedupswammer
|10
|48
|63
|64
|185
|35
|220
|96
|Pitt Swim Dad
|16
|43
|67
|64
|190
|25
|215
|96
|HOO love
|19
|41
|61
|64
|185
|30
|215
|96
|Friuti
|12
|52
|65
|64
|193
|20
|213
|96
|Maxilla
|16
|52
|66
|64
|198
|15
|213
|96
|Pance
|20
|52
|64
|64
|200
|10
|210
|96
|Brokeblock
|16
|44
|60
|64
|184
|25
|209
|96
|swimtomswim
|12
|52
|54
|64
|182
|25
|207
|96
|SwimGeek
|15
|45
|63
|64
|187
|20
|207
|96
|swimmer1028083
|14
|49
|63
|64
|190
|15
|205
|96
|Storm S&D
|13
|48
|62
|64
|187
|15
|202
|96
|Jameso1
|8
|39
|70
|64
|181
|20
|201
|96
|DrewBrewsBeer
|18
|35
|58
|64
|175
|25
|200
|96
|Magyar36
|11
|42
|52
|64
|169
|25
|194
|96
|tkazansky86
|16
|33
|52
|64
|165
|15
|180
|116
|woleai
|16
|54
|82
|63
|215
|25
|240
|116
|Bromine Zaddy
|19
|42
|71
|63
|195
|40
|235
|116
|Virginia’s Distance Group
|21
|53
|65
|63
|202
|30
|232
|116
|RMS
|21
|59
|68
|63
|211
|20
|231
|116
|Stanfordwillwin
|25
|52
|57
|63
|197
|30
|227
|116
|Greg17815
|12
|45
|76
|63
|196
|30
|226
|116
|mhowell
|8
|56
|64
|63
|191
|35
|226
|116
|James Bond
|15
|46
|71
|63
|195
|30
|225
|116
|Ham S&D
|13
|45
|64
|63
|185
|35
|220
|116
|phoebe h
|12
|43
|61
|63
|179
|40
|219
|116
|Tea rex
|19
|53
|58
|63
|193
|25
|218
|116
|mds
|12
|49
|67
|63
|191
|25
|216
|116
|Briman206
|21
|50
|61
|63
|195
|20
|215
|116
|Vst5911
|15
|47
|72
|63
|197
|15
|212
|116
|DAK
|18
|42
|63
|63
|186
|25
|211
|116
|jachymerin
|22
|46
|58
|63
|189
|20
|209
|116
|`’`‘ \_>_o_
|14
|59
|54
|63
|190
|15
|205
|116
|AlexRoberts
|21
|34
|72
|63
|190
|15
|205
|116
|yuupletsgetit
|16
|41
|74
|63
|194
|10
|204
|116
|MACswimretiree
|14
|37
|51
|63
|165
|25
|190
|136
|HunterHye
|15
|56
|78
|62
|211
|35
|246
|136
|Kingsley
|18
|57
|67
|62
|204
|30
|234
|136
|Tacstrength
|12
|56
|59
|62
|189
|40
|229
|136
|backstrokebro
|21
|52
|71
|62
|206
|20
|226
|136
|olvia dunne
|16
|50
|67
|62
|195
|30
|225
|136
|Abertson
|19
|52
|61
|62
|194
|30
|224
|136
|Swimmer24
|21
|49
|64
|62
|196
|25
|221
|136
|anmase010118
|18
|60
|61
|62
|201
|20
|221
|136
|Big Zippy
|15
|52
|62
|62
|191
|25
|216
|136
|Go Blue
|15
|48
|65
|62
|190
|25
|215
|136
|MJRwins
|19
|48
|59
|62
|188
|25
|213
|136
|Eric Bang
|15
|52
|63
|62
|192
|20
|212
|136
|Benjamin Dillon
|13
|41
|76
|62
|192
|20
|212
|136
|Juliagg07
|19
|41
|65
|62
|187
|20
|207
|136
|Willy
|11
|38
|71
|62
|182
|20
|202
|136
|NAZ92
|10
|42
|61
|62
|175
|20
|195
|152
|packfan31
|21
|49
|75
|61
|206
|15
|221
|152
|BeefEater
|16
|50
|69
|61
|196
|25
|221
|152
|🦕ninja🦕
|15
|39
|75
|61
|190
|30
|220
|152
|Owjo
|16
|43
|74
|61
|194
|25
|219
|152
|The Yardinals
|17
|52
|58
|61
|188
|30
|218
|152
|Hold my tea
|20
|34
|67
|61
|182
|35
|217
|152
|BstrokeDevil
|16
|52
|72
|61
|201
|15
|216
|152
|swimtigerz
|18
|52
|60
|61
|191
|25
|216
|152
|Danny
|16
|50
|74
|61
|201
|15
|216
|152
|emptynestcoach
|15
|41
|67
|61
|184
|30
|214
|152
|Brian G
|17
|37
|64
|61
|179
|35
|214
|152
|Unknown Swammer
|14
|45
|74
|61
|194
|20
|214
|152
|Tantanwinz
|9
|45
|74
|61
|189
|25
|214
|152
|Jallen
|12
|53
|67
|61
|193
|20
|213
|152
|Jack Ellison
|20
|46
|69
|61
|196
|15
|211
|152
|Timmy Cheng
|15
|53
|63
|61
|192
|15
|207
|152
|Perc.olator
|12
|49
|64
|61
|186
|20
|206
|152
|Vbott23
|15
|48
|66
|61
|190
|15
|205
|152
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|15
|53
|56
|61
|185
|15
|200
|152
|Tytythefishguy
|11
|45
|63
|61
|180
|15
|195
|152
|Megabounda
|15
|40
|51
|61
|167
|10
|177
|173
|SalParadise
|21
|53
|79
|60
|213
|30
|243
|173
|The Penguin
|15
|58
|69
|60
|202
|35
|237
|173
|cab504
|23
|49
|75
|60
|207
|30
|237
|173
|JRLSWIM
|17
|57
|69
|60
|203
|30
|233
|173
|bella sims bellyflop
|21
|48
|68
|60
|197
|35
|232
|173
|Dneil12
|20
|46
|67
|60
|193
|30
|223
|173
|The_Turmanator
|26
|56
|66
|60
|208
|15
|223
|173
|DeSorboEffect
|15
|56
|70
|60
|201
|20
|221
|173
|MikeMikeMike
|25
|52
|54
|60
|191
|30
|221
|173
|(G)olden Bear
|12
|50
|61
|60
|183
|35
|218
|173
|fluidg
|20
|46
|66
|60
|192
|25
|217
|173
|W
|19
|50
|67
|60
|196
|20
|216
|173
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|16
|49
|65
|60
|190
|25
|215
|173
|Ericmay16
|14
|56
|65
|60
|195
|20
|215
|173
|🏝️ Retired 🍹
|16
|42
|72
|60
|190
|20
|210
|173
|MacMachine
|15
|38
|70
|60
|183
|25
|208
|173
|USAUSAUSA
|15
|52
|61
|60
|188
|20
|208
|173
|oxyswim
|15
|45
|61
|60
|181
|25
|206
|173
|DeepEnder
|23
|52
|60
|60
|195
|10
|205
|173
|Clay
|16
|38
|70
|60
|184
|20
|204
|173
|k8thegr8
|12
|49
|72
|60
|193
|10
|203
|173
|Jkoles
|15
|54
|48
|60
|177
|25
|202
|173
|em18
|12
|45
|64
|60
|181
|10
|191
|173
|ORRDU1
|15
|44
|58
|60
|177
|10
|187
|173
|Rockrochelle
|15
|34
|51
|60
|160
|20
|180
|173
|Former swimmer
|9
|42
|59
|60
|170
|5
|175
|199
|Benjamin’sButtons
|19
|59
|67
|59
|204
|40
|244
|199
|kswims
|18
|52
|72
|59
|201
|35
|236
|199
|DragonSwim
|18
|52
|63
|59
|192
|35
|227
|199
|Aznswimmaboi12
|15
|52
|68
|59
|194
|30
|224
|199
|Bob1
|17
|53
|68
|59
|197
|25
|222
|199
|Lil Swimmy
|12
|53
|65
|59
|189
|30
|219
|199
|Johnny Vanilla Chocolate
|17
|50
|73
|59
|199
|20
|219
|199
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|13
|44
|75
|59
|191
|25
|216
|199
|JBish
|14
|53
|65
|59
|191
|25
|216
|199
|forsomereason
|19
|48
|71
|59
|197
|15
|212
|199
|Swim Shady
|14
|44
|68
|59
|185
|25
|210
|199
|Kwazii
|15
|49
|61
|59
|184
|25
|209
|199
|zard
|19
|42
|66
|59
|186
|20
|206
|199
|jaxjax
|16
|36
|60
|59
|171
|30
|201
|199
|alyssa’s pickem
|18
|42
|60
|59
|179
|20
|199
|199
|Sherry Smit
|12
|43
|70
|59
|184
|10
|194
|199
|KingDevil
|18
|39
|53
|59
|169
|25
|194
|199
|Cadelovesswimming!
|14
|42
|53
|59
|168
|20
|188
|217
|hoodawg123
|23
|45
|86
|58
|212
|35
|247
|217
|Sports Lover
|22
|48
|65
|58
|193
|30
|223
|217
|Towelie
|18
|45
|72
|58
|193
|30
|223
|217
|Josh Thompson
|24
|42
|77
|58
|201
|20
|221
|217
|FSUswammer
|19
|57
|62
|58
|196
|25
|221
|217
|SC
|12
|49
|72
|58
|191
|30
|221
|217
|Mark SwimSwam
|12
|50
|73
|58
|193
|25
|218
|217
|ddn
|17
|47
|59
|58
|181
|35
|216
|217
|Swimmerdre24
|15
|44
|74
|58
|191
|20
|211
|217
|The Barge
|10
|53
|58
|58
|179
|30
|209
|217
|Suziq
|16
|53
|57
|58
|184
|25
|209
|217
|Gretchen’s ex bf
|18
|34
|70
|58
|180
|20
|200
|217
|Hint of Lime
|17
|49
|56
|58
|180
|20
|200
|217
|Davidgoggins
|11
|40
|65
|58
|174
|25
|199
|217
|ISU2004
|15
|46
|59
|58
|178
|20
|198
|217
|Guchi
|13
|42
|73
|58
|186
|10
|196
|217
|Hot Boy
|12
|49
|62
|58
|181
|15
|196
|217
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan!
|15
|46
|66
|58
|185
|10
|195
|217
|Coach Dani MX
|11
|41
|70
|58
|180
|15
|195
|217
|mspann97
|11
|36
|63
|58
|168
|20
|188
|217
|Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks
|10
|46
|54
|58
|168
|20
|188
|238
|DirtyUndies
|12
|56
|90
|57
|215
|25
|240
|238
|JaySock
|15
|53
|75
|57
|200
|30
|230
|238
|Zach R.
|16
|57
|60
|57
|190
|40
|230
|238
|Swimmerhamzah
|16
|49
|76
|57
|198
|25
|223
|238
|TheRealSam
|14
|52
|73
|57
|196
|25
|221
|238
|Unmet Goal
|18
|48
|76
|57
|199
|20
|219
|238
|valkyrie917
|18
|53
|60
|57
|188
|30
|218
|238
|swimbradford03
|16
|53
|60
|57
|186
|30
|216
|238
|Bimbambumsunyangisabum
|15
|49
|66
|57
|187
|25
|212
|238
|VFL
|15
|60
|54
|57
|186
|25
|211
|238
|BenL
|19
|45
|57
|57
|178
|30
|208
|238
|tooturnt
|22
|49
|64
|57
|192
|15
|207
|238
|ThatSwimKid
|25
|55
|59
|57
|196
|10
|206
|238
|richteller
|12
|48
|63
|57
|180
|25
|205
|238
|aveswim
|14
|52
|58
|57
|181
|20
|201
|238
|emoney117
|18
|53
|56
|57
|184
|15
|199
|238
|ePain
|15
|46
|69
|57
|187
|10
|197
|238
|superbigweiner
|21
|41
|55
|57
|174
|20
|194
|238
|gosharks
|10
|46
|61
|57
|174
|20
|194
|238
|HulkSwim
|12
|49
|59
|57
|177
|15
|192
|238
|Dr. Glogo
|17
|43
|57
|57
|174
|15
|189
|238
|coachemup
|12
|49
|56
|57
|174
|10
|184
|260
|Rumbuns
|25
|52
|70
|56
|203
|35
|238
|260
|We Love Candy Corn
|26
|53
|68
|56
|203
|30
|233
|260
|Claire
|16
|53
|75
|56
|200
|30
|230
|260
|DarNguyen
|16
|56
|64
|56
|192
|35
|227
|260
|StanfordH8er
|17
|56
|58
|56
|187
|35
|222
|260
|SwimCoachBS
|13
|52
|77
|56
|198
|20
|218
|260
|maarijka
|22
|47
|72
|56
|197
|15
|212
|260
|HSWIMMER97
|11
|54
|68
|56
|189
|20
|209
|260
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|11
|58
|61
|56
|186
|20
|206
|260
|shein2016
|16
|45
|64
|56
|181
|25
|206
|260
|pianoback
|15
|48
|61
|56
|180
|25
|205
|260
|MichaelB31
|14
|54
|59
|56
|183
|20
|203
|260
|Why so serious?
|17
|40
|57
|56
|170
|25
|195
|260
|Washed up D3 Swimmer
|15
|27
|54
|56
|152
|5
|157
|274
|UWRF D-Squad
|14
|56
|70
|55
|195
|25
|220
|274
|VicMaster
|16
|52
|62
|55
|185
|35
|220
|274
|OldBay
|22
|49
|74
|55
|200
|15
|215
|274
|Ajansz
|15
|53
|66
|55
|189
|25
|214
|274
|NCAP#1
|12
|50
|72
|55
|189
|25
|214
|274
|holla back gurl
|12
|52
|73
|55
|192
|20
|212
|274
|smalle22
|16
|48
|66
|55
|185
|25
|210
|274
|swimfan28
|18
|46
|63
|55
|182
|25
|207
|274
|Toetaf
|21
|48
|62
|55
|186
|20
|206
|274
|cesalaur
|13
|48
|68
|55
|184
|20
|204
|274
|heyheyhey
|18
|45
|71
|55
|189
|15
|204
|274
|BigRedFanClub
|14
|36
|71
|55
|176
|25
|201
|274
|Johnny Pash
|16
|54
|65
|55
|190
|10
|200
|274
|Cleanfilter19
|16
|52
|57
|55
|180
|20
|200
|274
|CoachinoBlanco
|15
|46
|65
|55
|181
|15
|196
|274
|Maddie McCloskey
|15
|45
|63
|55
|178
|15
|193
|274
|chickenlamp
|14
|45
|49
|55
|163
|30
|193
|274
|BirdsWithTeeth5000
|21
|35
|57
|55
|168
|20
|188
|274
|GingerSwim
|11
|44
|52
|55
|162
|20
|182
|293
|granite
|17
|52
|71
|54
|194
|30
|224
|293
|hoos25
|15
|49
|69
|54
|187
|30
|217
|293
|Winnerwinnerchcikendinner
|13
|49
|65
|54
|181
|35
|216
|293
|swimswamswum24
|19
|52
|61
|54
|186
|30
|216
|293
|Ashley_Maloon
|14
|49
|67
|54
|184
|30
|214
|293
|cvh123
|16
|49
|64
|54
|183
|25
|208
|293
|DrSwammer
|16
|53
|69
|54
|192
|15
|207
|293
|Waterlogged
|19
|39
|57
|54
|169
|35
|204
|293
|PACswim269
|16
|45
|55
|54
|170
|30
|200
|293
|$Ar.Jay$
|19
|47
|59
|54
|179
|20
|199
|293
|swammer2270
|20
|42
|68
|54
|184
|15
|199
|293
|Justin
|12
|41
|60
|54
|167
|30
|197
|293
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|16
|52
|65
|54
|187
|10
|197
|293
|Bella Thomas
|20
|45
|54
|54
|173
|15
|188
|293
|DrMama423
|10
|47
|56
|54
|167
|20
|187
|293
|SCY > LCM Suck it Australia
|17
|27
|54
|54
|152
|35
|187
|309
|green
|19
|53
|82
|53
|207
|30
|237
|309
|ACLF
|22
|46
|74
|53
|195
|30
|225
|309
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|20
|56
|69
|53
|198
|20
|218
|309
|WAC Sea Tigers
|11
|48
|71
|53
|183
|35
|218
|309
|Uswm2slo
|15
|49
|71
|53
|188
|20
|208
|309
|James SwimSwam
|19
|46
|60
|53
|178
|30
|208
|309
|TSwimming12
|16
|52
|60
|53
|181
|25
|206
|309
|WahooSwimFan
|19
|37
|64
|53
|173
|30
|203
|309
|Bruh (womens)
|11
|49
|68
|53
|181
|20
|201
|309
|RG59
|12
|49
|66
|53
|180
|20
|200
|309
|Smitty4UGA
|15
|41
|60
|53
|169
|30
|199
|309
|Marzipan
|15
|47
|67
|53
|182
|15
|197
|309
|Willswim
|15
|50
|51
|53
|169
|25
|194
|309
|Thorn0315
|15
|57
|57
|53
|182
|10
|192
|309
|saltie
|14
|49
|54
|53
|170
|10
|180
|324
|Logsthedog
|20
|56
|80
|52
|208
|30
|238
|324
|jeffthejuicebox
|16
|53
|57
|52
|178
|30
|208
|324
|Rowotter
|14
|52
|60
|52
|178
|25
|203
|324
|SWIM SAM
|16
|41
|62
|52
|171
|30
|201
|324
|SwimDad1712
|21
|48
|59
|52
|180
|20
|200
|324
|chubbers
|12
|45
|61
|52
|170
|30
|200
|324
|Georgia_h
|16
|53
|45
|52
|166
|15
|181
|324
|swimswum
|5
|48
|55
|52
|160
|15
|175
|324
|NutZach
|12
|41
|56
|52
|161
|10
|171
|333
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|19
|50
|69
|51
|189
|25
|214
|333
|swimcoachkelley
|20
|57
|60
|51
|188
|25
|213
|333
|Josh in the can
|15
|53
|65
|51
|184
|25
|209
|333
|Meredith Lipsey
|15
|49
|71
|51
|186
|20
|206
|333
|M&m minis
|17
|46
|69
|51
|183
|20
|203
|333
|GinningCircle4
|18
|52
|56
|51
|177
|25
|202
|333
|Swimmer I.M
|12
|49
|70
|51
|182
|20
|202
|333
|Roxanne Debris
|11
|52
|67
|51
|181
|20
|201
|333
|Njl0602
|19
|50
|57
|51
|177
|20
|197
|333
|SwimPop
|17
|52
|60
|51
|180
|15
|195
|333
|Narwhalsr#1
|19
|48
|66
|51
|184
|10
|194
|333
|DLFSwimMom
|19
|44
|59
|51
|173
|20
|193
|333
|scall127
|15
|51
|65
|51
|182
|10
|192
|333
|Shaddy419
|12
|44
|60
|51
|167
|25
|192
|333
|Bray
|8
|56
|52
|51
|167
|20
|187
|348
|Obnoxious Observer
|15
|58
|74
|50
|197
|35
|232
|348
|Ethebanger
|20
|53
|73
|50
|196
|25
|221
|348
|Yanyan SwimSwam
|14
|45
|80
|50
|189
|30
|219
|348
|PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney
|15
|49
|70
|50
|184
|25
|209
|348
|Jlynk
|21
|50
|66
|50
|187
|20
|207
|348
|Chenward3pi
|18
|54
|59
|50
|181
|25
|206
|348
|Shugo
|18
|45
|66
|50
|179
|25
|204
|348
|kg1296
|15
|41
|67
|50
|173
|20
|193
|348
|Plaster
|11
|41
|59
|50
|161
|15
|176
|357
|Stefano
|18
|49
|64
|49
|180
|30
|210
|357
|Billkeyaz
|17
|53
|73
|49
|192
|10
|202
|357
|NHSwimCoach
|15
|40
|63
|49
|167
|30
|197
|357
|Aquamann22
|25
|41
|65
|49
|180
|15
|195
|357
|csc151
|12
|49
|63
|49
|173
|20
|193
|357
|StreamlineSteve
|11
|44
|62
|49
|166
|25
|191
|357
|Mallie Moo
|12
|53
|56
|49
|170
|20
|190
|357
|zmb
|13
|40
|55
|49
|157
|25
|182
|365
|CoachG-eezy
|12
|54
|77
|48
|191
|25
|216
|365
|jclark36
|11
|45
|72
|48
|176
|30
|206
|365
|Blueabyss1117
|12
|53
|58
|48
|171
|25
|196
|365
|GoMFBeers
|15
|50
|63
|48
|176
|20
|196
|365
|whoisthis
|19
|43
|65
|48
|175
|20
|195
|365
|Coach Hawk
|12
|53
|64
|48
|177
|10
|187
|365
|zdh
|13
|42
|68
|48
|171
|15
|186
|365
|JAndersonHoo
|16
|53
|57
|48
|174
|10
|184
|373
|kaccornero
|12
|45
|68
|47
|172
|35
|207
|373
|UF >>>
|19
|44
|65
|47
|175
|25
|200
|373
|IUSwammer
|16
|40
|69
|47
|172
|25
|197
|373
|AVD fan club
|14
|50
|68
|47
|179
|15
|194
|373
|PhillyMark
|12
|49
|56
|47
|164
|25
|189
|373
|mcelly22
|17
|45
|54
|47
|163
|20
|183
|373
|Ben Kutufaris
|20
|46
|53
|47
|166
|10
|176
|380
|njcarpenter8
|5
|52
|79
|46
|182
|25
|207
|380
|JSP – ATL
|14
|59
|58
|46
|177
|20
|197
|380
|…..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::….
|20
|47
|64
|46
|177
|20
|197
|380
|Scott C
|18
|52
|60
|46
|176
|15
|191
|380
|BEARCATS2010
|16
|44
|63
|46
|169
|15
|184
|380
|Snapperhawk
|21
|38
|47
|46
|152
|30
|182
|380
|Competitive Mermaids
|18
|34
|52
|46
|150
|30
|180
|380
|Lucas Caswell
|11
|39
|53
|46
|149
|20
|169
|380
|Jar Jar Binks
|10
|34
|52
|46
|142
|25
|167
|380
|Swimmax90
|11
|39
|48
|46
|144
|15
|159
|390
|OldManButterfly
|13
|53
|75
|45
|186
|30
|216
|390
|Teamwiess
|15
|55
|70
|45
|185
|30
|215
|390
|brucewv
|19
|57
|63
|45
|184
|25
|209
|390
|Goob
|18
|42
|71
|45
|176
|30
|206
|390
|marycatherine54321
|19
|60
|61
|45
|185
|15
|200
|390
|Parliment of Owls
|6
|47
|73
|45
|171
|25
|196
|390
|Former Ute
|15
|52
|58
|45
|170
|20
|190
|390
|tucson swimfan
|12
|37
|79
|45
|173
|15
|188
|390
|Grizgirl
|16
|45
|56
|45
|162
|10
|172
|390
|Waterbug071317
|13
|27
|72
|45
|157
|15
|172
|400
|rkoch
|23
|42
|82
|44
|191
|35
|226
|400
|Njames08
|23
|53
|65
|44
|185
|20
|205
|400
|Swimmom3
|6
|45
|64
|44
|159
|30
|189
|400
|JR123469
|11
|50
|65
|44
|170
|10
|180
|400
|GordoB18
|14
|39
|61
|44
|158
|20
|178
|400
|pomerdawg
|18
|39
|53
|44
|154
|15
|169
|400
|Joey W.
|11
|44
|51
|44
|150
|15
|165
|400
|rossini
|7
|23
|50
|44
|124
|25
|149
|408
|neffry
|16
|57
|67
|43
|183
|30
|213
|408
|EmmaLynne16
|11
|46
|66
|43
|166
|30
|196
|408
|Just A Swammer
|10
|45
|76
|43
|174
|20
|194
|408
|Colorado
|11
|45
|58
|43
|157
|25
|182
|412
|RealSlimThomas
|9
|50
|76
|42
|177
|25
|202
|412
|swimbrim
|21
|47
|72
|42
|182
|15
|197
|412
|Krowe
|17
|43
|54
|42
|156
|25
|181
|415
|Leducky
|13
|44
|53
|41
|151
|25
|176
|416
|WaltLongmire
|15
|58
|66
|40
|179
|20
|199
|416
|swammermom
|11
|47
|68
|40
|166
|15
|181
|416
|Anna Banana
|12
|37
|58
|40
|147
|20
|167
|419
|jlamb
|0
|37
|53
|39
|129
|20
|149
|420
|JB123
|18
|49
|78
|38
|183
|20
|203
|420
|Peaches
|15
|45
|66
|38
|164
|30
|194
|420
|NJSWIM
|13
|30
|58
|38
|139
|20
|159
|423
|Isaac
|20
|53
|68
|37
|178
|35
|213
|423
|MissM
|15
|55
|72
|37
|179
|25
|204
|423
|JJJJ
|21
|41
|53
|37
|152
|10
|162
|423
|Hereforthecrazyshow
|19
|35
|56
|37
|147
|10
|157
|427
|Thomas Heilmans best friend
|19
|41
|71
|36
|167
|30
|197
|427
|Walls
|16
|61
|63
|36
|176
|20
|196
|427
|I love swimming!
|17
|34
|55
|36
|142
|30
|172
|430
|BooneSwim
|11
|53
|66
|34
|164
|25
|189
|430
|LPS1
|21
|59
|61
|34
|175
|10
|185
|432
|Quinn Ewers
|13
|45
|47
|33
|138
|35
|173
|432
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|5
|31
|64
|33
|133
|20
|153
|434
|CCSM2020
|8
|37
|50
|32
|127
|25
|152
|435
|NJSWIMFAN
|27
|46
|52
|31
|156
|20
|176
|436
|Andrew Iverson
|11
|32
|70
|29
|142
|25
|167
|437
|mailroom lil bro
|15
|49
|55
|28
|147
|20
|167
|438
|yumaogmtruther
|19
|46
|44
|20
|129
|30
|159
|439
|rubyann
|19
|7
|0
|0
|26
|5
|31
Day 4 Standings (Overall)
|Rank
|Username
|Day 1 Total
|Day 2 Total
|Day 3 Total
|Day 4 Total
|Total (Events)
|Team Placement Points
|Total (All)
|1
|maxcorn57
|20
|63
|68
|73
|224
|25
|249
|2
|hoodawg123
|23
|45
|86
|58
|212
|35
|247
|3
|HunterHye
|15
|56
|78
|62
|211
|35
|246
|4
|Old Swim Coach
|20
|57
|67
|70
|214
|30
|244
|4
|Benjamin’sButtons
|19
|59
|67
|59
|204
|40
|244
|6
|RobinDallaV
|15
|58
|63
|77
|213
|30
|243
|6
|SalParadise
|21
|53
|79
|60
|213
|30
|243
|8
|nickim317
|17
|57
|62
|70
|206
|35
|241
|9
|avery gator 🗣️
|23
|59
|63
|75
|220
|20
|240
|9
|Swim Alchemist
|16
|56
|71
|72
|215
|25
|240
|9
|woleai
|16
|54
|82
|63
|215
|25
|240
|9
|DirtyUndies
|12
|56
|90
|57
|215
|25
|240
|13
|pilkka777
|12
|53
|69
|75
|209
|30
|239
|13
|EMH16
|23
|45
|67
|69
|204
|35
|239
|15
|rachelkxo
|16
|50
|71
|71
|208
|30
|238
|15
|rememberwhen
|16
|50
|78
|69
|213
|25
|238
|15
|Rumbuns
|25
|52
|70
|56
|203
|35
|238
|15
|Logsthedog
|20
|56
|80
|52
|208
|30
|238
|19
|alphax
|16
|63
|59
|74
|212
|25
|237
|19
|JTL
|18
|48
|67
|69
|202
|35
|237
|19
|Ben17
|17
|46
|69
|65
|197
|40
|237
|19
|The Penguin
|15
|58
|69
|60
|202
|35
|237
|19
|cab504
|23
|49
|75
|60
|207
|30
|237
|19
|green
|19
|53
|82
|53
|207
|30
|237
|25
|allip13
|22
|50
|65
|69
|206
|30
|236
|25
|Ashe
|19
|46
|78
|68
|211
|25
|236
|25
|kswims
|18
|52
|72
|59
|201
|35
|236
|28
|Let Bella Sprint
|20
|43
|72
|70
|205
|30
|235
|28
|B1Gslay
|9
|56
|68
|67
|200
|35
|235
|28
|Bromine Zaddy
|19
|42
|71
|63
|195
|40
|235
|31
|BuckI
|16
|57
|71
|70
|214
|20
|234
|31
|FlipnGo
|17
|46
|67
|69
|199
|35
|234
|31
|Anthony G
|23
|55
|64
|67
|209
|25
|234
|31
|Dewey
|17
|59
|61
|67
|204
|30
|234
|31
|Mac C
|17
|56
|62
|64
|199
|35
|234
|31
|Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra!
|15
|53
|72
|64
|204
|30
|234
|31
|Kingsley
|18
|57
|67
|62
|204
|30
|234
|38
|w&mswim
|19
|45
|73
|71
|208
|25
|233
|38
|reesierose118
|20
|49
|66
|68
|203
|30
|233
|38
|Tree boy
|18
|50
|68
|67
|203
|30
|233
|38
|swim6847
|19
|49
|65
|65
|198
|35
|233
|38
|JRLSWIM
|17
|57
|69
|60
|203
|30
|233
|38
|We Love Candy Corn
|26
|53
|68
|56
|203
|30
|233
|44
|Virginia’s Distance Group
|21
|53
|65
|63
|202
|30
|232
|44
|bella sims bellyflop
|21
|48
|68
|60
|197
|35
|232
|44
|Obnoxious Observer
|15
|58
|74
|50
|197
|35
|232
|47
|Bub09
|15
|49
|67
|70
|201
|30
|231
|47
|NWB01
|13
|46
|77
|65
|201
|30
|231
|47
|RMS
|21
|59
|68
|63
|211
|20
|231
|50
|mparisi22
|18
|43
|61
|68
|190
|40
|230
|50
|hilart1284
|20
|45
|65
|65
|195
|35
|230
|50
|Bradentiff
|16
|56
|79
|64
|215
|15
|230
|50
|JaySock
|15
|53
|75
|57
|200
|30
|230
|50
|Zach R.
|16
|57
|60
|57
|190
|40
|230
|50
|Claire
|16
|53
|75
|56
|200
|30
|230
|56
|SwamBikeRun79
|13
|54
|64
|68
|199
|30
|229
|56
|flyohwhy
|18
|46
|65
|65
|194
|35
|229
|56
|ehk
|19
|60
|56
|64
|199
|30
|229
|56
|Tacstrength
|12
|56
|59
|62
|189
|40
|229
|60
|Swim mom
|20
|40
|68
|70
|198
|30
|228
|60
|Brian!!!!!
|15
|41
|73
|69
|198
|30
|228
|60
|celo_11
|15
|48
|66
|69
|198
|30
|228
|60
|I miss the ISL (go dawgs)
|17
|49
|65
|67
|198
|30
|228
|60
|Misty
|20
|46
|61
|66
|193
|35
|228
|60
|Captain Salmon
|17
|60
|65
|66
|208
|20
|228
|60
|swimsns98
|21
|56
|62
|64
|203
|25
|228
|67
|Aspidites
|17
|49
|61
|70
|197
|30
|227
|67
|CargillK
|21
|52
|55
|69
|197
|30
|227
|67
|kiwifruit
|17
|57
|69
|69
|212
|15
|227
|67
|jswims
|15
|53
|66
|68
|202
|25
|227
|67
|William_Skinner41762
|14
|42
|69
|67
|192
|35
|227
|67
|Stanfordwillwin
|25
|52
|57
|63
|197
|30
|227
|67
|DragonSwim
|18
|52
|63
|59
|192
|35
|227
|67
|DarNguyen
|16
|56
|64
|56
|192
|35
|227
|75
|rubyann
|20
|49
|60
|72
|201
|25
|226
|75
|PVSFree
|17
|51
|72
|66
|206
|20
|226
|75
|KCB
|20
|51
|64
|66
|201
|25
|226
|75
|Greg17815
|12
|45
|76
|63
|196
|30
|226
|75
|mhowell
|8
|56
|64
|63
|191
|35
|226
|75
|backstrokebro
|21
|52
|71
|62
|206
|20
|226
|75
|rkoch
|23
|42
|82
|44
|191
|35
|226
|82
|nycbirds
|18
|56
|68
|68
|210
|15
|225
|82
|James Bond
|15
|46
|71
|63
|195
|30
|225
|82
|olvia dunne
|16
|50
|67
|62
|195
|30
|225
|82
|ACLF
|22
|46
|74
|53
|195
|30
|225
|86
|UMUSwammer
|15
|44
|63
|77
|199
|25
|224
|86
|Noah
|20
|45
|66
|73
|204
|20
|224
|86
|backstrokesbest
|25
|43
|69
|72
|209
|15
|224
|86
|Not Even Close
|16
|52
|63
|68
|199
|25
|224
|86
|HuddyHarris
|26
|50
|66
|67
|209
|15
|224
|86
|Ryan Allen
|18
|39
|71
|66
|194
|30
|224
|86
|flyboygreed
|14
|41
|69
|65
|189
|35
|224
|86
|500kick
|19
|45
|65
|65
|194
|30
|224
|86
|Abertson
|19
|52
|61
|62
|194
|30
|224
|86
|Aznswimmaboi12
|15
|52
|68
|59
|194
|30
|224
|86
|granite
|17
|52
|71
|54
|194
|30
|224
|97
|Zach
|20
|42
|64
|77
|203
|20
|223
|97
|4 up 0 down
|11
|59
|68
|65
|203
|20
|223
|97
|Dneil12
|20
|46
|67
|60
|193
|30
|223
|97
|The_Turmanator
|26
|56
|66
|60
|208
|15
|223
|97
|Sports Lover
|22
|48
|65
|58
|193
|30
|223
|97
|Towelie
|18
|45
|72
|58
|193
|30
|223
|97
|Swimmerhamzah
|16
|49
|76
|57
|198
|25
|223
|104
|carkingtom
|19
|45
|68
|75
|207
|15
|222
|104
|slackerswimmer
|20
|49
|67
|71
|207
|15
|222
|104
|CavaDore
|5
|59
|57
|71
|192
|30
|222
|104
|Bob1
|17
|53
|68
|59
|197
|25
|222
|104
|StanfordH8er
|17
|56
|58
|56
|187
|35
|222
|109
|Swimmer24
|21
|49
|64
|62
|196
|25
|221
|109
|anmase010118
|18
|60
|61
|62
|201
|20
|221
|109
|packfan31
|21
|49
|75
|61
|206
|15
|221
|109
|BeefEater
|16
|50
|69
|61
|196
|25
|221
|109
|DeSorboEffect
|15
|56
|70
|60
|201
|20
|221
|109
|MikeMikeMike
|25
|52
|54
|60
|191
|30
|221
|109
|Josh Thompson
|24
|42
|77
|58
|201
|20
|221
|109
|FSUswammer
|19
|57
|62
|58
|196
|25
|221
|109
|SC
|12
|49
|72
|58
|191
|30
|221
|109
|TheRealSam
|14
|52
|73
|57
|196
|25
|221
|109
|Ethebanger
|20
|53
|73
|50
|196
|25
|221
|120
|ryanjnoyes
|17
|48
|58
|67
|190
|30
|220
|120
|washedupswammer
|10
|48
|63
|64
|185
|35
|220
|120
|Ham S&D
|13
|45
|64
|63
|185
|35
|220
|120
|🦕ninja🦕
|15
|39
|75
|61
|190
|30
|220
|120
|UWRF D-Squad
|14
|56
|70
|55
|195
|25
|220
|120
|VicMaster
|16
|52
|62
|55
|185
|35
|220
|126
|dixiedog722
|16
|36
|66
|76
|194
|25
|219
|126
|33swimmer
|12
|48
|63
|71
|194
|25
|219
|126
|phoebe h
|12
|43
|61
|63
|179
|40
|219
|126
|Owjo
|16
|43
|74
|61
|194
|25
|219
|126
|Lil Swimmy
|12
|53
|65
|59
|189
|30
|219
|126
|Johnny Vanilla Chocolate
|17
|50
|73
|59
|199
|20
|219
|126
|Unmet Goal
|18
|48
|76
|57
|199
|20
|219
|126
|Yanyan SwimSwam
|14
|45
|80
|50
|189
|30
|219
|134
|Wade
|20
|46
|70
|67
|203
|15
|218
|134
|Openwaterswimmer
|16
|41
|64
|67
|188
|30
|218
|134
|swimmermaddie
|17
|44
|62
|65
|188
|30
|218
|134
|Tea rex
|19
|53
|58
|63
|193
|25
|218
|134
|The Yardinals
|17
|52
|58
|61
|188
|30
|218
|134
|(G)olden Bear
|12
|50
|61
|60
|183
|35
|218
|134
|Mark SwimSwam
|12
|50
|73
|58
|193
|25
|218
|134
|valkyrie917
|18
|53
|60
|57
|188
|30
|218
|134
|SwimCoachBS
|13
|52
|77
|56
|198
|20
|218
|134
|Michael Pfizer Andrew
|20
|56
|69
|53
|198
|20
|218
|134
|WAC Sea Tigers
|11
|48
|71
|53
|183
|35
|218
|145
|WSCoach
|19
|38
|67
|73
|197
|20
|217
|145
|Gilrad Xyvers
|12
|55
|69
|66
|202
|15
|217
|145
|DrStarr
|20
|43
|63
|66
|192
|25
|217
|145
|Hold my tea
|20
|34
|67
|61
|182
|35
|217
|145
|fluidg
|20
|46
|66
|60
|192
|25
|217
|145
|hoos25
|15
|49
|69
|54
|187
|30
|217
|151
|Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know
|20
|55
|64
|72
|211
|5
|216
|151
|nsettembrine
|15
|50
|73
|68
|206
|10
|216
|151
|SwimTeach
|15
|43
|67
|66
|191
|25
|216
|151
|The Best
|19
|49
|62
|66
|196
|20
|216
|151
|mds
|12
|49
|67
|63
|191
|25
|216
|151
|Big Zippy
|15
|52
|62
|62
|191
|25
|216
|151
|BstrokeDevil
|16
|52
|72
|61
|201
|15
|216
|151
|swimtigerz
|18
|52
|60
|61
|191
|25
|216
|151
|Danny
|16
|50
|74
|61
|201
|15
|216
|151
|W
|19
|50
|67
|60
|196
|20
|216
|151
|Old Rocket Swimmer
|13
|44
|75
|59
|191
|25
|216
|151
|JBish
|14
|53
|65
|59
|191
|25
|216
|151
|ddn
|17
|47
|59
|58
|181
|35
|216
|151
|swimbradford03
|16
|53
|60
|57
|186
|30
|216
|151
|Winnerwinnerchcikendinner
|13
|49
|65
|54
|181
|35
|216
|151
|swimswamswum24
|19
|52
|61
|54
|186
|30
|216
|151
|CoachG-eezy
|12
|54
|77
|48
|191
|25
|216
|151
|OldManButterfly
|13
|53
|75
|45
|186
|30
|216
|169
|oms2024
|16
|49
|66
|69
|200
|15
|215
|169
|BOLO
|15
|52
|69
|69
|205
|10
|215
|169
|ETHS-JV
|15
|45
|64
|66
|190
|25
|215
|169
|Pitt Swim Dad
|16
|43
|67
|64
|190
|25
|215
|169
|HOO love
|19
|41
|61
|64
|185
|30
|215
|169
|Briman206
|21
|50
|61
|63
|195
|20
|215
|169
|Go Blue
|15
|48
|65
|62
|190
|25
|215
|169
|ThePrestressedSpaz
|16
|49
|65
|60
|190
|25
|215
|169
|Ericmay16
|14
|56
|65
|60
|195
|20
|215
|169
|OldBay
|22
|49
|74
|55
|200
|15
|215
|169
|Teamwiess
|15
|55
|70
|45
|185
|30
|215
|180
|Britt6210
|16
|52
|65
|71
|204
|10
|214
|180
|emptynestcoach
|15
|41
|67
|61
|184
|30
|214
|180
|Brian G
|17
|37
|64
|61
|179
|35
|214
|180
|Unknown Swammer
|14
|45
|74
|61
|194
|20
|214
|180
|Tantanwinz
|9
|45
|74
|61
|189
|25
|214
|180
|Ajansz
|15
|53
|66
|55
|189
|25
|214
|180
|NCAP#1
|12
|50
|72
|55
|189
|25
|214
|180
|Ashley_Maloon
|14
|49
|67
|54
|184
|30
|214
|180
|BLASTOFF🇺🇸
|19
|50
|69
|51
|189
|25
|214
|189
|Kt1212
|12
|49
|67
|70
|198
|15
|213
|189
|Friuti
|12
|52
|65
|64
|193
|20
|213
|189
|Maxilla
|16
|52
|66
|64
|198
|15
|213
|189
|MJRwins
|19
|48
|59
|62
|188
|25
|213
|189
|Jallen
|12
|53
|67
|61
|193
|20
|213
|189
|swimcoachkelley
|20
|57
|60
|51
|188
|25
|213
|189
|neffry
|16
|57
|67
|43
|183
|30
|213
|189
|Isaac
|20
|53
|68
|37
|178
|35
|213
|197
|Orangedude
|14
|40
|64
|69
|187
|25
|212
|197
|flintp3
|16
|49
|60
|67
|192
|20
|212
|197
|Vst5911
|15
|47
|72
|63
|197
|15
|212
|197
|Eric Bang
|15
|52
|63
|62
|192
|20
|212
|197
|Benjamin Dillon
|13
|41
|76
|62
|192
|20
|212
|197
|forsomereason
|19
|48
|71
|59
|197
|15
|212
|197
|Bimbambumsunyangisabum
|15
|49
|66
|57
|187
|25
|212
|197
|maarijka
|22
|47
|72
|56
|197
|15
|212
|197
|holla back gurl
|12
|52
|73
|55
|192
|20
|212
|206
|Vegas Gold
|13
|52
|59
|67
|191
|20
|211
|206
|DAK
|18
|42
|63
|63
|186
|25
|211
|206
|Jack Ellison
|20
|46
|69
|61
|196
|15
|211
|206
|Swimmerdre24
|15
|44
|74
|58
|191
|20
|211
|206
|VFL
|15
|60
|54
|57
|186
|25
|211
|211
|rainking32
|14
|54
|57
|70
|195
|15
|210
|211
|Pance
|20
|52
|64
|64
|200
|10
|210
|211
|🏝️ Retired 🍹
|16
|42
|72
|60
|190
|20
|210
|211
|Swim Shady
|14
|44
|68
|59
|185
|25
|210
|211
|smalle22
|16
|48
|66
|55
|185
|25
|210
|211
|Stefano
|18
|49
|64
|49
|180
|30
|210
|217
|jusqueen
|16
|42
|61
|65
|184
|25
|209
|217
|Brokeblock
|16
|44
|60
|64
|184
|25
|209
|217
|jachymerin
|22
|46
|58
|63
|189
|20
|209
|217
|Kwazii
|15
|49
|61
|59
|184
|25
|209
|217
|The Barge
|10
|53
|58
|58
|179
|30
|209
|217
|Suziq
|16
|53
|57
|58
|184
|25
|209
|217
|HSWIMMER97
|11
|54
|68
|56
|189
|20
|209
|217
|Josh in the can
|15
|53
|65
|51
|184
|25
|209
|217
|PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney
|15
|49
|70
|50
|184
|25
|209
|217
|brucewv
|19
|57
|63
|45
|184
|25
|209
|227
|MacMachine
|15
|38
|70
|60
|183
|25
|208
|227
|USAUSAUSA
|15
|52
|61
|60
|188
|20
|208
|227
|BenL
|19
|45
|57
|57
|178
|30
|208
|227
|cvh123
|16
|49
|64
|54
|183
|25
|208
|227
|Uswm2slo
|15
|49
|71
|53
|188
|20
|208
|227
|James SwimSwam
|19
|46
|60
|53
|178
|30
|208
|227
|jeffthejuicebox
|16
|53
|57
|52
|178
|30
|208
|234
|swimtomswim
|12
|52
|54
|64
|182
|25
|207
|234
|SwimGeek
|15
|45
|63
|64
|187
|20
|207
|234
|Juliagg07
|19
|41
|65
|62
|187
|20
|207
|234
|Timmy Cheng
|15
|53
|63
|61
|192
|15
|207
|234
|tooturnt
|22
|49
|64
|57
|192
|15
|207
|234
|swimfan28
|18
|46
|63
|55
|182
|25
|207
|234
|DrSwammer
|16
|53
|69
|54
|192
|15
|207
|234
|Jlynk
|21
|50
|66
|50
|187
|20
|207
|234
|kaccornero
|12
|45
|68
|47
|172
|35
|207
|234
|njcarpenter8
|5
|52
|79
|46
|182
|25
|207
|244
|👾👾👽💣jp
|12
|43
|52
|74
|181
|25
|206
|244
|Perc.olator
|12
|49
|64
|61
|186
|20
|206
|244
|oxyswim
|15
|45
|61
|60
|181
|25
|206
|244
|zard
|19
|42
|66
|59
|186
|20
|206
|244
|ThatSwimKid
|25
|55
|59
|57
|196
|10
|206
|244
|Grand Moff Tarkin
|11
|58
|61
|56
|186
|20
|206
|244
|shein2016
|16
|45
|64
|56
|181
|25
|206
|244
|Toetaf
|21
|48
|62
|55
|186
|20
|206
|244
|TSwimming12
|16
|52
|60
|53
|181
|25
|206
|244
|Meredith Lipsey
|15
|49
|71
|51
|186
|20
|206
|244
|Chenward3pi
|18
|54
|59
|50
|181
|25
|206
|244
|jclark36
|11
|45
|72
|48
|176
|30
|206
|244
|Goob
|18
|42
|71
|45
|176
|30
|206
|257
|swimmer1028083
|14
|49
|63
|64
|190
|15
|205
|257
|`’`‘ \_>_o_
|14
|59
|54
|63
|190
|15
|205
|257
|AlexRoberts
|21
|34
|72
|63
|190
|15
|205
|257
|Vbott23
|15
|48
|66
|61
|190
|15
|205
|257
|DeepEnder
|23
|52
|60
|60
|195
|10
|205
|257
|richteller
|12
|48
|63
|57
|180
|25
|205
|257
|pianoback
|15
|48
|61
|56
|180
|25
|205
|257
|Njames08
|23
|53
|65
|44
|185
|20
|205
|265
|AFlyer
|13
|40
|59
|67
|179
|25
|204
|265
|yuupletsgetit
|16
|41
|74
|63
|194
|10
|204
|265
|Clay
|16
|38
|70
|60
|184
|20
|204
|265
|cesalaur
|13
|48
|68
|55
|184
|20
|204
|265
|heyheyhey
|18
|45
|71
|55
|189
|15
|204
|265
|Waterlogged
|19
|39
|57
|54
|169
|35
|204
|265
|Shugo
|18
|45
|66
|50
|179
|25
|204
|265
|MissM
|15
|55
|72
|37
|179
|25
|204
|273
|k8thegr8
|12
|49
|72
|60
|193
|10
|203
|273
|MichaelB31
|14
|54
|59
|56
|183
|20
|203
|273
|WahooSwimFan
|19
|37
|64
|53
|173
|30
|203
|273
|Rowotter
|14
|52
|60
|52
|178
|25
|203
|273
|M&m minis
|17
|46
|69
|51
|183
|20
|203
|273
|JB123
|18
|49
|78
|38
|183
|20
|203
|279
|Ball State Swim Guy
|14
|45
|60
|73
|192
|10
|202
|279
|Troman22
|12
|41
|61
|68
|182
|20
|202
|279
|Storm S&D
|13
|48
|62
|64
|187
|15
|202
|279
|Willy
|11
|38
|71
|62
|182
|20
|202
|279
|Jkoles
|15
|54
|48
|60
|177
|25
|202
|279
|GinningCircle4
|18
|52
|56
|51
|177
|25
|202
|279
|Swimmer I.M
|12
|49
|70
|51
|182
|20
|202
|279
|Billkeyaz
|17
|53
|73
|49
|192
|10
|202
|279
|RealSlimThomas
|9
|50
|76
|42
|177
|25
|202
|288
|Jameso1
|8
|39
|70
|64
|181
|20
|201
|288
|jaxjax
|16
|36
|60
|59
|171
|30
|201
|288
|aveswim
|14
|52
|58
|57
|181
|20
|201
|288
|BigRedFanClub
|14
|36
|71
|55
|176
|25
|201
|288
|Bruh (womens)
|11
|49
|68
|53
|181
|20
|201
|288
|SWIM SAM
|16
|41
|62
|52
|171
|30
|201
|288
|Roxanne Debris
|11
|52
|67
|51
|181
|20
|201
|295
|Dawg Talk
|19
|39
|51
|76
|185
|15
|200
|295
|[email protected]
|17
|50
|54
|69
|190
|10
|200
|295
|DrewBrewsBeer
|18
|35
|58
|64
|175
|25
|200
|295
|G0TTAB3FR3SH
|15
|53
|56
|61
|185
|15
|200
|295
|Gretchen’s ex bf
|18
|34
|70
|58
|180
|20
|200
|295
|Hint of Lime
|17
|49
|56
|58
|180
|20
|200
|295
|Johnny Pash
|16
|54
|65
|55
|190
|10
|200
|295
|Cleanfilter19
|16
|52
|57
|55
|180
|20
|200
|295
|PACswim269
|16
|45
|55
|54
|170
|30
|200
|295
|RG59
|12
|49
|66
|53
|180
|20
|200
|295
|SwimDad1712
|21
|48
|59
|52
|180
|20
|200
|295
|chubbers
|12
|45
|61
|52
|170
|30
|200
|295
|UF >>>
|19
|44
|65
|47
|175
|25
|200
|295
|marycatherine54321
|19
|60
|61
|45
|185
|15
|200
|309
|LagenX
|13
|45
|49
|72
|179
|20
|199
|309
|nonrevhoofan
|13
|41
|55
|65
|174
|25
|199
|309
|aynsleemae
|18
|47
|59
|65
|189
|10
|199
|309
|alyssa’s pickem
|18
|42
|60
|59
|179
|20
|199
|309
|Davidgoggins
|11
|40
|65
|58
|174
|25
|199
|309
|emoney117
|18
|53
|56
|57
|184
|15
|199
|309
|$Ar.Jay$
|19
|47
|59
|54
|179
|20
|199
|309
|swammer2270
|20
|42
|68
|54
|184
|15
|199
|309
|Smitty4UGA
|15
|41
|60
|53
|169
|30
|199
|309
|WaltLongmire
|15
|58
|66
|40
|179
|20
|199
|319
|ISU2004
|15
|46
|59
|58
|178
|20
|198
|320
|Swim2wim
|19
|39
|52
|67
|177
|20
|197
|320
|ePain
|15
|46
|69
|57
|187
|10
|197
|320
|Justin
|12
|41
|60
|54
|167
|30
|197
|320
|CaribbeanSwimmer
|16
|52
|65
|54
|187
|10
|197
|320
|Marzipan
|15
|47
|67
|53
|182
|15
|197
|320
|Njl0602
|19
|50
|57
|51
|177
|20
|197
|320
|NHSwimCoach
|15
|40
|63
|49
|167
|30
|197
|320
|IUSwammer
|16
|40
|69
|47
|172
|25
|197
|320
|JSP – ATL
|14
|59
|58
|46
|177
|20
|197
|320
|…..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::….
|20
|47
|64
|46
|177
|20
|197
|320
|swimbrim
|21
|47
|72
|42
|182
|15
|197
|320
|Thomas Heilmans best friend
|19
|41
|71
|36
|167
|30
|197
|332
|Guchi
|13
|42
|73
|58
|186
|10
|196
|332
|Hot Boy
|12
|49
|62
|58
|181
|15
|196
|332
|CoachinoBlanco
|15
|46
|65
|55
|181
|15
|196
|332
|Blueabyss1117
|12
|53
|58
|48
|171
|25
|196
|332
|GoMFBeers
|15
|50
|63
|48
|176
|20
|196
|332
|Parliment of Owls
|6
|47
|73
|45
|171
|25
|196
|332
|EmmaLynne16
|11
|46
|66
|43
|166
|30
|196
|332
|Walls
|16
|61
|63
|36
|176
|20
|196
|340
|NAZ92
|10
|42
|61
|62
|175
|20
|195
|340
|Tytythefishguy
|11
|45
|63
|61
|180
|15
|195
|340
|Disalle is Boyz with Tan!
|15
|46
|66
|58
|185
|10
|195
|340
|Coach Dani MX
|11
|41
|70
|58
|180
|15
|195
|340
|Why so serious?
|17
|40
|57
|56
|170
|25
|195
|340
|SwimPop
|17
|52
|60
|51
|180
|15
|195
|340
|Aquamann22
|25
|41
|65
|49
|180
|15
|195
|340
|whoisthis
|19
|43
|65
|48
|175
|20
|195
|348
|Magyar36
|11
|42
|52
|64
|169
|25
|194
|348
|Sherry Smit
|12
|43
|70
|59
|184
|10
|194
|348
|KingDevil
|18
|39
|53
|59
|169
|25
|194
|348
|superbigweiner
|21
|41
|55
|57
|174
|20
|194
|348
|gosharks
|10
|46
|61
|57
|174
|20
|194
|348
|Willswim
|15
|50
|51
|53
|169
|25
|194
|348
|Narwhalsr#1
|19
|48
|66
|51
|184
|10
|194
|348
|AVD fan club
|14
|50
|68
|47
|179
|15
|194
|348
|Just A Swammer
|10
|45
|76
|43
|174
|20
|194
|348
|Peaches
|15
|45
|66
|38
|164
|30
|194
|358
|<3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟
|11
|37
|54
|66
|168
|25
|193
|358
|Maddie McCloskey
|15
|45
|63
|55
|178
|15
|193
|358
|chickenlamp
|14
|45
|49
|55
|163
|30
|193
|358
|DLFSwimMom
|19
|44
|59
|51
|173
|20
|193
|358
|kg1296
|15
|41
|67
|50
|173
|20
|193
|358
|csc151
|12
|49
|63
|49
|173
|20
|193
|364
|HulkSwim
|12
|49
|59
|57
|177
|15
|192
|364
|Thorn0315
|15
|57
|57
|53
|182
|10
|192
|364
|scall127
|15
|51
|65
|51
|182
|10
|192
|364
|Shaddy419
|12
|44
|60
|51
|167
|25
|192
|368
|em18
|12
|45
|64
|60
|181
|10
|191
|368
|StreamlineSteve
|11
|44
|62
|49
|166
|25
|191
|368
|Scott C
|18
|52
|60
|46
|176
|15
|191
|371
|MACswimretiree
|14
|37
|51
|63
|165
|25
|190
|371
|Mallie Moo
|12
|53
|56
|49
|170
|20
|190
|371
|Former Ute
|15
|52
|58
|45
|170
|20
|190
|374
|Dr. Glogo
|17
|43
|57
|57
|174
|15
|189
|374
|PhillyMark
|12
|49
|56
|47
|164
|25
|189
|374
|Swimmom3
|6
|45
|64
|44
|159
|30
|189
|374
|BooneSwim
|11
|53
|66
|34
|164
|25
|189
|378
|ccos1127
|13
|37
|57
|66
|173
|15
|188
|378
|Cadelovesswimming!
|14
|42
|53
|59
|168
|20
|188
|378
|mspann97
|11
|36
|63
|58
|168
|20
|188
|378
|Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks
|10
|46
|54
|58
|168
|20
|188
|378
|BirdsWithTeeth5000
|21
|35
|57
|55
|168
|20
|188
|378
|Bella Thomas
|20
|45
|54
|54
|173
|15
|188
|378
|tucson swimfan
|12
|37
|79
|45
|173
|15
|188
|385
|ORRDU1
|15
|44
|58
|60
|177
|10
|187
|385
|DrMama423
|10
|47
|56
|54
|167
|20
|187
|385
|SCY > LCM Suck it Australia
|17
|27
|54
|54
|152
|35
|187
|385
|Bray
|8
|56
|52
|51
|167
|20
|187
|385
|Coach Hawk
|12
|53
|64
|48
|177
|10
|187
|390
|zdh
|13
|42
|68
|48
|171
|15
|186
|391
|LPS1
|21
|59
|61
|34
|175
|10
|185
|392
|Austinf
|17
|28
|49
|75
|169
|15
|184
|392
|coachemup
|12
|49
|56
|57
|174
|10
|184
|392
|JAndersonHoo
|16
|53
|57
|48
|174
|10
|184
|392
|BEARCATS2010
|16
|44
|63
|46
|169
|15
|184
|396
|mcelly22
|17
|45
|54
|47
|163
|20
|183
|397
|GingerSwim
|11
|44
|52
|55
|162
|20
|182
|397
|zmb
|13
|40
|55
|49
|157
|25
|182
|397
|Snapperhawk
|21
|38
|47
|46
|152
|30
|182
|397
|Colorado
|11
|45
|58
|43
|157
|25
|182
|401
|Georgia_h
|16
|53
|45
|52
|166
|15
|181
|401
|Krowe
|17
|43
|54
|42
|156
|25
|181
|401
|swammermom
|11
|47
|68
|40
|166
|15
|181
|404
|tkazansky86
|16
|33
|52
|64
|165
|15
|180
|404
|Rockrochelle
|15
|34
|51
|60
|160
|20
|180
|404
|saltie
|14
|49
|54
|53
|170
|10
|180
|404
|Competitive Mermaids
|18
|34
|52
|46
|150
|30
|180
|404
|JR123469
|11
|50
|65
|44
|170
|10
|180
|409
|GordoB18
|14
|39
|61
|44
|158
|20
|178
|410
|Megabounda
|15
|40
|51
|61
|167
|10
|177
|411
|Plaster
|11
|41
|59
|50
|161
|15
|176
|411
|Ben Kutufaris
|20
|46
|53
|47
|166
|10
|176
|411
|Leducky
|13
|44
|53
|41
|151
|25
|176
|411
|NJSWIMFAN
|27
|46
|52
|31
|156
|20
|176
|415
|Former swimmer
|9
|42
|59
|60
|170
|5
|175
|415
|swimswum
|5
|48
|55
|52
|160
|15
|175
|417
|Quinn Ewers
|13
|45
|47
|33
|138
|35
|173
|418
|Grizgirl
|16
|45
|56
|45
|162
|10
|172
|418
|Waterbug071317
|13
|27
|72
|45
|157
|15
|172
|418
|I love swimming!
|17
|34
|55
|36
|142
|30
|172
|421
|NutZach
|12
|41
|56
|52
|161
|10
|171
|422
|Lucas Caswell
|11
|39
|53
|46
|149
|20
|169
|422
|pomerdawg
|18
|39
|53
|44
|154
|15
|169
|424
|Jar Jar Binks
|10
|34
|52
|46
|142
|25
|167
|424
|Anna Banana
|12
|37
|58
|40
|147
|20
|167
|424
|Andrew Iverson
|11
|32
|70
|29
|142
|25
|167
|424
|mailroom lil bro
|15
|49
|55
|28
|147
|20
|167
|428
|Joey W.
|11
|44
|51
|44
|150
|15
|165
|429
|JJJJ
|21
|41
|53
|37
|152
|10
|162
|430
|Swimmax90
|11
|39
|48
|46
|144
|15
|159
|430
|NJSWIM
|13
|30
|58
|38
|139
|20
|159
|430
|yumaogmtruther
|19
|46
|44
|20
|129
|30
|159
|433
|Washed up D3 Swimmer
|15
|27
|54
|56
|152
|5
|157
|433
|Hereforthecrazyshow
|19
|35
|56
|37
|147
|10
|157
|435
|bigfriendlyswimpodcast
|5
|31
|64
|33
|133
|20
|153
|436
|CCSM2020
|8
|37
|50
|32
|127
|25
|152
|437
|rossini
|7
|23
|50
|44
|124
|25
|149
|437
|jlamb
|0
|37
|53
|39
|129
|20
|149
|439
|rubyann
|19
|7
|0
|0
|26
|5
|31