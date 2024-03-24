Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maxcorn57 Wins the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thanks to A3 for providing prizes for this year’s Pick ‘Em Contest.

The Virginia Cavaliers are the champions, and all but one Pick ‘Em entry chose it. A bold choice by user Bradentiff (no relation) dropped him from 4th to 52nd place, but it was maxcorn57, the day 2 winner, who came away with the overall title in the 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships Pick ‘Em Contest.

The final day of the meet came with some predictable winners (Alex Walsh in the 200 breast, Gretchen Walsh in 44.8 in the 100 free, Emma Sticklen in the 200 fly, Virginia in the 400 free relay) but also had some of the least-predictable races of the meet.

The 200 backstroke, for example, saw only 1,602 total points scored – the lowest-scoring pick ’em event of the entire meet.

That was thanks in large part to Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon taking her 2nd career NCAA title in the event. The senior also won as a freshman at the 2021 NCAA Championships, but was still only chosen by 32 players in the pick ’em contest. That was because of the presence of a superstar freshman at Florida Bella Sims, who entered with a 1:49.04 seed time.

But sims slipped to 3rd place, where not a single person correctly picked her to finish. In fact, nobody picked her to finish 3rd or 4th in the event.

Likewise, not one entry picked Kennedy Noble of NC State to finish 2nd in spite of a big long course season in the 200 back that put her into the Olympic team conversation.

Day 4 Event Winners:

  • 1650 free – Abby McCulloh, Georgia, junior, 15:37.74
  • 100 free – Gretchen Walsh, Virginia, junior, 44.83 – NCAA, American, US Open Record
  • 200 breast – Alex Walsh, Virginia, senior, 2:02.07
  • 200 fly – Emma Sticklen, Texas, senior, 1:50.99
  • Platform diving – Viviana Del Angel, Minnesota, sophomore, 327.90
  • 400 free relay – Virginia, 3:05.89 (Jasmine NocentiniAlex WalshGretchen WalshMaxine Parker)

The Day 4 Pick ‘Em winners was a three-way tie between RobinDallaVUmuSwammer, and Zach (who is not eligible for prizes). Thanks to the generosity of A3, we’ll award prizes to both RobinDallV and UmuSwammer.

Maxcorn57 is the overall winner, and will receive the Grand Prize:

GRAND PRIZE:

Day 4 Standings (Daily)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Day 4 Total Total (Events) Team Placement Points Total (All)
1 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 77 213 30 243
1 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 77 199 25 224
1 Zach 20 42 64 77 203 20 223
4 dixiedog722 16 36 66 76 194 25 219
4 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 76 185 15 200
6 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 75 220 20 240
6 pilkka777 12 53 69 75 209 30 239
6 carkingtom 19 45 68 75 207 15 222
6 Austinf 17 28 49 75 169 15 184
10 alphax 16 63 59 74 212 25 237
10 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 74 181 25 206
12 maxcorn57 20 63 68 73 224 25 249
12 Noah 20 45 66 73 204 20 224
12 WSCoach 19 38 67 73 197 20 217
12 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 73 192 10 202
16 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 72 215 25 240
16 rubyann 20 49 60 72 201 25 226
16 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 72 209 15 224
16 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 72 211 5 216
16 LagenX 13 45 49 72 179 20 199
21 rachelkxo 16 50 71 71 208 30 238
21 w&mswim 19 45 73 71 208 25 233
21 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 71 207 15 222
21 CavaDore 5 59 57 71 192 30 222
21 33swimmer 12 48 63 71 194 25 219
21 Britt6210 16 52 65 71 204 10 214
27 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 70 214 30 244
27 nickim317 17 57 62 70 206 35 241
27 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 70 205 30 235
27 BuckI 16 57 71 70 214 20 234
27 Bub09 15 49 67 70 201 30 231
27 Swim mom 20 40 68 70 198 30 228
27 Aspidites 17 49 61 70 197 30 227
27 Kt1212 12 49 67 70 198 15 213
27 rainking32 14 54 57 70 195 15 210
36 EMH16 23 45 67 69 204 35 239
36 rememberwhen 16 50 78 69 213 25 238
36 JTL 18 48 67 69 202 35 237
36 allip13 22 50 65 69 206 30 236
36 FlipnGo 17 46 67 69 199 35 234
36 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 69 198 30 228
36 celo_11 15 48 66 69 198 30 228
36 CargillK 21 52 55 69 197 30 227
36 kiwifruit 17 57 69 69 212 15 227
36 oms2024 16 49 66 69 200 15 215
36 BOLO 15 52 69 69 205 10 215
36 Orangedude 14 40 64 69 187 25 212
36 [email protected] 17 50 54 69 190 10 200
49 Ashe 19 46 78 68 211 25 236
49 reesierose118 20 49 66 68 203 30 233
49 mparisi22 18 43 61 68 190 40 230
49 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 68 199 30 229
49 jswims 15 53 66 68 202 25 227
49 nycbirds 18 56 68 68 210 15 225
49 Not Even Close 16 52 63 68 199 25 224
49 nsettembrine 15 50 73 68 206 10 216
49 Troman22 12 41 61 68 182 20 202
58 B1Gslay 9 56 68 67 200 35 235
58 Anthony G 23 55 64 67 209 25 234
58 Dewey 17 59 61 67 204 30 234
58 Tree boy 18 50 68 67 203 30 233
58 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 67 198 30 228
58 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 67 192 35 227
58 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 67 209 15 224
58 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 67 190 30 220
58 Wade 20 46 70 67 203 15 218
58 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 67 188 30 218
58 flintp3 16 49 60 67 192 20 212
58 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 67 191 20 211
58 AFlyer 13 40 59 67 179 25 204
58 Swim2wim 19 39 52 67 177 20 197
72 Misty 20 46 61 66 193 35 228
72 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 66 208 20 228
72 PVSFree 17 51 72 66 206 20 226
72 KCB 20 51 64 66 201 25 226
72 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 66 194 30 224
72 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 66 202 15 217
72 DrStarr 20 43 63 66 192 25 217
72 SwimTeach 15 43 67 66 191 25 216
72 The Best 19 49 62 66 196 20 216
72 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 66 190 25 215
72 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 66 168 25 193
72 ccos1127 13 37 57 66 173 15 188
84 Ben17 17 46 69 65 197 40 237
84 swim6847 19 49 65 65 198 35 233
84 NWB01 13 46 77 65 201 30 231
84 hilart1284 20 45 65 65 195 35 230
84 flyohwhy 18 46 65 65 194 35 229
84 flyboygreed 14 41 69 65 189 35 224
84 500kick 19 45 65 65 194 30 224
84 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 65 203 20 223
84 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 65 188 30 218
84 jusqueen 16 42 61 65 184 25 209
84 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 65 174 25 199
84 aynsleemae 18 47 59 65 189 10 199
96 Mac C 17 56 62 64 199 35 234
96 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 64 204 30 234
96 Bradentiff 16 56 79 64 215 15 230
96 ehk 19 60 56 64 199 30 229
96 swimsns98 21 56 62 64 203 25 228
96 washedupswammer 10 48 63 64 185 35 220
96 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 64 190 25 215
96 HOO love 19 41 61 64 185 30 215
96 Friuti 12 52 65 64 193 20 213
96 Maxilla 16 52 66 64 198 15 213
96 Pance 20 52 64 64 200 10 210
96 Brokeblock 16 44 60 64 184 25 209
96 swimtomswim 12 52 54 64 182 25 207
96 SwimGeek 15 45 63 64 187 20 207
96 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 64 190 15 205
96 Storm S&D 13 48 62 64 187 15 202
96 Jameso1 8 39 70 64 181 20 201
96 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 64 175 25 200
96 Magyar36 11 42 52 64 169 25 194
96 tkazansky86 16 33 52 64 165 15 180
116 woleai 16 54 82 63 215 25 240
116 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 63 195 40 235
116 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 63 202 30 232
116 RMS 21 59 68 63 211 20 231
116 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 63 197 30 227
116 Greg17815 12 45 76 63 196 30 226
116 mhowell 8 56 64 63 191 35 226
116 James Bond 15 46 71 63 195 30 225
116 Ham S&D 13 45 64 63 185 35 220
116 phoebe h 12 43 61 63 179 40 219
116 Tea rex 19 53 58 63 193 25 218
116 mds 12 49 67 63 191 25 216
116 Briman206 21 50 61 63 195 20 215
116 Vst5911 15 47 72 63 197 15 212
116 DAK 18 42 63 63 186 25 211
116 jachymerin 22 46 58 63 189 20 209
116 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 63 190 15 205
116 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 63 190 15 205
116 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 63 194 10 204
116 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 63 165 25 190
136 HunterHye 15 56 78 62 211 35 246
136 Kingsley 18 57 67 62 204 30 234
136 Tacstrength 12 56 59 62 189 40 229
136 backstrokebro 21 52 71 62 206 20 226
136 olvia dunne 16 50 67 62 195 30 225
136 Abertson 19 52 61 62 194 30 224
136 Swimmer24 21 49 64 62 196 25 221
136 anmase010118 18 60 61 62 201 20 221
136 Big Zippy 15 52 62 62 191 25 216
136 Go Blue 15 48 65 62 190 25 215
136 MJRwins 19 48 59 62 188 25 213
136 Eric Bang 15 52 63 62 192 20 212
136 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 62 192 20 212
136 Juliagg07 19 41 65 62 187 20 207
136 Willy 11 38 71 62 182 20 202
136 NAZ92 10 42 61 62 175 20 195
152 packfan31 21 49 75 61 206 15 221
152 BeefEater 16 50 69 61 196 25 221
152 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 61 190 30 220
152 Owjo 16 43 74 61 194 25 219
152 The Yardinals 17 52 58 61 188 30 218
152 Hold my tea 20 34 67 61 182 35 217
152 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 61 201 15 216
152 swimtigerz 18 52 60 61 191 25 216
152 Danny 16 50 74 61 201 15 216
152 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 61 184 30 214
152 Brian G 17 37 64 61 179 35 214
152 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 61 194 20 214
152 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 61 189 25 214
152 Jallen 12 53 67 61 193 20 213
152 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 61 196 15 211
152 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 61 192 15 207
152 Perc.olator 12 49 64 61 186 20 206
152 Vbott23 15 48 66 61 190 15 205
152 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 61 185 15 200
152 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 61 180 15 195
152 Megabounda 15 40 51 61 167 10 177
173 SalParadise 21 53 79 60 213 30 243
173 The Penguin 15 58 69 60 202 35 237
173 cab504 23 49 75 60 207 30 237
173 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 60 203 30 233
173 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 60 197 35 232
173 Dneil12 20 46 67 60 193 30 223
173 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 60 208 15 223
173 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 60 201 20 221
173 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 60 191 30 221
173 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 60 183 35 218
173 fluidg 20 46 66 60 192 25 217
173 W 19 50 67 60 196 20 216
173 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 60 190 25 215
173 Ericmay16 14 56 65 60 195 20 215
173 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 60 190 20 210
173 MacMachine 15 38 70 60 183 25 208
173 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 60 188 20 208
173 oxyswim 15 45 61 60 181 25 206
173 DeepEnder 23 52 60 60 195 10 205
173 Clay 16 38 70 60 184 20 204
173 k8thegr8 12 49 72 60 193 10 203
173 Jkoles 15 54 48 60 177 25 202
173 em18 12 45 64 60 181 10 191
173 ORRDU1 15 44 58 60 177 10 187
173 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 60 160 20 180
173 Former swimmer 9 42 59 60 170 5 175
199 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 59 204 40 244
199 kswims 18 52 72 59 201 35 236
199 DragonSwim 18 52 63 59 192 35 227
199 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 59 194 30 224
199 Bob1 17 53 68 59 197 25 222
199 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 59 189 30 219
199 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 59 199 20 219
199 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 59 191 25 216
199 JBish 14 53 65 59 191 25 216
199 forsomereason 19 48 71 59 197 15 212
199 Swim Shady 14 44 68 59 185 25 210
199 Kwazii 15 49 61 59 184 25 209
199 zard 19 42 66 59 186 20 206
199 jaxjax 16 36 60 59 171 30 201
199 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 59 179 20 199
199 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 59 184 10 194
199 KingDevil 18 39 53 59 169 25 194
199 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 59 168 20 188
217 hoodawg123 23 45 86 58 212 35 247
217 Sports Lover 22 48 65 58 193 30 223
217 Towelie 18 45 72 58 193 30 223
217 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 58 201 20 221
217 FSUswammer 19 57 62 58 196 25 221
217 SC 12 49 72 58 191 30 221
217 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 58 193 25 218
217 ddn 17 47 59 58 181 35 216
217 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 58 191 20 211
217 The Barge 10 53 58 58 179 30 209
217 Suziq 16 53 57 58 184 25 209
217 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 58 180 20 200
217 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 58 180 20 200
217 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 58 174 25 199
217 ISU2004 15 46 59 58 178 20 198
217 Guchi 13 42 73 58 186 10 196
217 Hot Boy 12 49 62 58 181 15 196
217 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 58 185 10 195
217 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 58 180 15 195
217 mspann97 11 36 63 58 168 20 188
217 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 58 168 20 188
238 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 57 215 25 240
238 JaySock 15 53 75 57 200 30 230
238 Zach R. 16 57 60 57 190 40 230
238 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 57 198 25 223
238 TheRealSam 14 52 73 57 196 25 221
238 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 57 199 20 219
238 valkyrie917 18 53 60 57 188 30 218
238 swimbradford03 16 53 60 57 186 30 216
238 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 57 187 25 212
238 VFL 15 60 54 57 186 25 211
238 BenL 19 45 57 57 178 30 208
238 tooturnt 22 49 64 57 192 15 207
238 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 57 196 10 206
238 richteller 12 48 63 57 180 25 205
238 aveswim 14 52 58 57 181 20 201
238 emoney117 18 53 56 57 184 15 199
238 ePain 15 46 69 57 187 10 197
238 superbigweiner 21 41 55 57 174 20 194
238 gosharks 10 46 61 57 174 20 194
238 HulkSwim 12 49 59 57 177 15 192
238 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 57 174 15 189
238 coachemup 12 49 56 57 174 10 184
260 Rumbuns 25 52 70 56 203 35 238
260 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 56 203 30 233
260 Claire 16 53 75 56 200 30 230
260 DarNguyen 16 56 64 56 192 35 227
260 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 56 187 35 222
260 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 56 198 20 218
260 maarijka 22 47 72 56 197 15 212
260 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 56 189 20 209
260 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 56 186 20 206
260 shein2016 16 45 64 56 181 25 206
260 pianoback 15 48 61 56 180 25 205
260 MichaelB31 14 54 59 56 183 20 203
260 Why so serious? 17 40 57 56 170 25 195
260 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 56 152 5 157
274 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 55 195 25 220
274 VicMaster 16 52 62 55 185 35 220
274 OldBay 22 49 74 55 200 15 215
274 Ajansz 15 53 66 55 189 25 214
274 NCAP#1 12 50 72 55 189 25 214
274 holla back gurl 12 52 73 55 192 20 212
274 smalle22 16 48 66 55 185 25 210
274 swimfan28 18 46 63 55 182 25 207
274 Toetaf 21 48 62 55 186 20 206
274 cesalaur 13 48 68 55 184 20 204
274 heyheyhey 18 45 71 55 189 15 204
274 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 55 176 25 201
274 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 55 190 10 200
274 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 55 180 20 200
274 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 55 181 15 196
274 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 55 178 15 193
274 chickenlamp 14 45 49 55 163 30 193
274 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 55 168 20 188
274 GingerSwim 11 44 52 55 162 20 182
293 granite 17 52 71 54 194 30 224
293 hoos25 15 49 69 54 187 30 217
293 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 54 181 35 216
293 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 54 186 30 216
293 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 54 184 30 214
293 cvh123 16 49 64 54 183 25 208
293 DrSwammer 16 53 69 54 192 15 207
293 Waterlogged 19 39 57 54 169 35 204
293 PACswim269 16 45 55 54 170 30 200
293 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 54 179 20 199
293 swammer2270 20 42 68 54 184 15 199
293 Justin 12 41 60 54 167 30 197
293 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 54 187 10 197
293 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 54 173 15 188
293 DrMama423 10 47 56 54 167 20 187
293 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 54 152 35 187
309 green 19 53 82 53 207 30 237
309 ACLF 22 46 74 53 195 30 225
309 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 53 198 20 218
309 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 53 183 35 218
309 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 53 188 20 208
309 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 53 178 30 208
309 TSwimming12 16 52 60 53 181 25 206
309 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 53 173 30 203
309 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 53 181 20 201
309 RG59 12 49 66 53 180 20 200
309 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 53 169 30 199
309 Marzipan 15 47 67 53 182 15 197
309 Willswim 15 50 51 53 169 25 194
309 Thorn0315 15 57 57 53 182 10 192
309 saltie 14 49 54 53 170 10 180
324 Logsthedog 20 56 80 52 208 30 238
324 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 52 178 30 208
324 Rowotter 14 52 60 52 178 25 203
324 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 52 171 30 201
324 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 52 180 20 200
324 chubbers 12 45 61 52 170 30 200
324 Georgia_h 16 53 45 52 166 15 181
324 swimswum 5 48 55 52 160 15 175
324 NutZach 12 41 56 52 161 10 171
333 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 51 189 25 214
333 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 51 188 25 213
333 Josh in the can 15 53 65 51 184 25 209
333 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 51 186 20 206
333 M&m minis 17 46 69 51 183 20 203
333 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 51 177 25 202
333 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 51 182 20 202
333 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 51 181 20 201
333 Njl0602 19 50 57 51 177 20 197
333 SwimPop 17 52 60 51 180 15 195
333 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 51 184 10 194
333 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 51 173 20 193
333 scall127 15 51 65 51 182 10 192
333 Shaddy419 12 44 60 51 167 25 192
333 Bray 8 56 52 51 167 20 187
348 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 50 197 35 232
348 Ethebanger 20 53 73 50 196 25 221
348 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 50 189 30 219
348 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 50 184 25 209
348 Jlynk 21 50 66 50 187 20 207
348 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 50 181 25 206
348 Shugo 18 45 66 50 179 25 204
348 kg1296 15 41 67 50 173 20 193
348 Plaster 11 41 59 50 161 15 176
357 Stefano 18 49 64 49 180 30 210
357 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 49 192 10 202
357 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 49 167 30 197
357 Aquamann22 25 41 65 49 180 15 195
357 csc151 12 49 63 49 173 20 193
357 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 49 166 25 191
357 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 49 170 20 190
357 zmb 13 40 55 49 157 25 182
365 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 48 191 25 216
365 jclark36 11 45 72 48 176 30 206
365 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 48 171 25 196
365 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 48 176 20 196
365 whoisthis 19 43 65 48 175 20 195
365 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 48 177 10 187
365 zdh 13 42 68 48 171 15 186
365 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 48 174 10 184
373 kaccornero 12 45 68 47 172 35 207
373 UF >>> 19 44 65 47 175 25 200
373 IUSwammer 16 40 69 47 172 25 197
373 AVD fan club 14 50 68 47 179 15 194
373 PhillyMark 12 49 56 47 164 25 189
373 mcelly22 17 45 54 47 163 20 183
373 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 47 166 10 176
380 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 46 182 25 207
380 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 46 177 20 197
380 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 46 177 20 197
380 Scott C 18 52 60 46 176 15 191
380 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 46 169 15 184
380 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 46 152 30 182
380 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 46 150 30 180
380 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 46 149 20 169
380 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 46 142 25 167
380 Swimmax90 11 39 48 46 144 15 159
390 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 45 186 30 216
390 Teamwiess 15 55 70 45 185 30 215
390 brucewv 19 57 63 45 184 25 209
390 Goob 18 42 71 45 176 30 206
390 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 45 185 15 200
390 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 45 171 25 196
390 Former Ute 15 52 58 45 170 20 190
390 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 45 173 15 188
390 Grizgirl 16 45 56 45 162 10 172
390 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 45 157 15 172
400 rkoch 23 42 82 44 191 35 226
400 Njames08 23 53 65 44 185 20 205
400 Swimmom3 6 45 64 44 159 30 189
400 JR123469 11 50 65 44 170 10 180
400 GordoB18 14 39 61 44 158 20 178
400 pomerdawg 18 39 53 44 154 15 169
400 Joey W. 11 44 51 44 150 15 165
400 rossini 7 23 50 44 124 25 149
408 neffry 16 57 67 43 183 30 213
408 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 43 166 30 196
408 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 43 174 20 194
408 Colorado 11 45 58 43 157 25 182
412 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 42 177 25 202
412 swimbrim 21 47 72 42 182 15 197
412 Krowe 17 43 54 42 156 25 181
415 Leducky 13 44 53 41 151 25 176
416 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 40 179 20 199
416 swammermom 11 47 68 40 166 15 181
416 Anna Banana 12 37 58 40 147 20 167
419 jlamb 0 37 53 39 129 20 149
420 JB123 18 49 78 38 183 20 203
420 Peaches 15 45 66 38 164 30 194
420 NJSWIM 13 30 58 38 139 20 159
423 Isaac 20 53 68 37 178 35 213
423 MissM 15 55 72 37 179 25 204
423 JJJJ 21 41 53 37 152 10 162
423 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 37 147 10 157
427 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 36 167 30 197
427 Walls 16 61 63 36 176 20 196
427 I love swimming! 17 34 55 36 142 30 172
430 BooneSwim 11 53 66 34 164 25 189
430 LPS1 21 59 61 34 175 10 185
432 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 33 138 35 173
432 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 33 133 20 153
434 CCSM2020 8 37 50 32 127 25 152
435 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 31 156 20 176
436 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 29 142 25 167
437 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 28 147 20 167
438 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 20 129 30 159
439 rubyann 19 7 0 0 26 5 31

Day 4 Standings (Overall)

Rank Username Day 1 Total Day 2 Total Day 3 Total Day 4 Total Total (Events) Team Placement Points Total (All)
1 maxcorn57 20 63 68 73 224 25 249
2 hoodawg123 23 45 86 58 212 35 247
3 HunterHye 15 56 78 62 211 35 246
4 Old Swim Coach 20 57 67 70 214 30 244
4 Benjamin’sButtons 19 59 67 59 204 40 244
6 RobinDallaV 15 58 63 77 213 30 243
6 SalParadise 21 53 79 60 213 30 243
8 nickim317 17 57 62 70 206 35 241
9 avery gator 🗣️ 23 59 63 75 220 20 240
9 Swim Alchemist 16 56 71 72 215 25 240
9 woleai 16 54 82 63 215 25 240
9 DirtyUndies 12 56 90 57 215 25 240
13 pilkka777 12 53 69 75 209 30 239
13 EMH16 23 45 67 69 204 35 239
15 rachelkxo 16 50 71 71 208 30 238
15 rememberwhen 16 50 78 69 213 25 238
15 Rumbuns 25 52 70 56 203 35 238
15 Logsthedog 20 56 80 52 208 30 238
19 alphax 16 63 59 74 212 25 237
19 JTL 18 48 67 69 202 35 237
19 Ben17 17 46 69 65 197 40 237
19 The Penguin 15 58 69 60 202 35 237
19 cab504 23 49 75 60 207 30 237
19 green 19 53 82 53 207 30 237
25 allip13 22 50 65 69 206 30 236
25 Ashe 19 46 78 68 211 25 236
25 kswims 18 52 72 59 201 35 236
28 Let Bella Sprint 20 43 72 70 205 30 235
28 B1Gslay 9 56 68 67 200 35 235
28 Bromine Zaddy 19 42 71 63 195 40 235
31 BuckI 16 57 71 70 214 20 234
31 FlipnGo 17 46 67 69 199 35 234
31 Anthony G 23 55 64 67 209 25 234
31 Dewey 17 59 61 67 204 30 234
31 Mac C 17 56 62 64 199 35 234
31 Grab a hold of that line between speed and chaos, and you need to wrestle it to the ground like a demon cobra! 15 53 72 64 204 30 234
31 Kingsley 18 57 67 62 204 30 234
38 w&mswim 19 45 73 71 208 25 233
38 reesierose118 20 49 66 68 203 30 233
38 Tree boy 18 50 68 67 203 30 233
38 swim6847 19 49 65 65 198 35 233
38 JRLSWIM 17 57 69 60 203 30 233
38 We Love Candy Corn 26 53 68 56 203 30 233
44 Virginia’s Distance Group 21 53 65 63 202 30 232
44 bella sims bellyflop 21 48 68 60 197 35 232
44 Obnoxious Observer 15 58 74 50 197 35 232
47 Bub09 15 49 67 70 201 30 231
47 NWB01 13 46 77 65 201 30 231
47 RMS 21 59 68 63 211 20 231
50 mparisi22 18 43 61 68 190 40 230
50 hilart1284 20 45 65 65 195 35 230
50 Bradentiff 16 56 79 64 215 15 230
50 JaySock 15 53 75 57 200 30 230
50 Zach R. 16 57 60 57 190 40 230
50 Claire 16 53 75 56 200 30 230
56 SwamBikeRun79 13 54 64 68 199 30 229
56 flyohwhy 18 46 65 65 194 35 229
56 ehk 19 60 56 64 199 30 229
56 Tacstrength 12 56 59 62 189 40 229
60 Swim mom 20 40 68 70 198 30 228
60 Brian!!!!! 15 41 73 69 198 30 228
60 celo_11 15 48 66 69 198 30 228
60 I miss the ISL (go dawgs) 17 49 65 67 198 30 228
60 Misty 20 46 61 66 193 35 228
60 Captain Salmon 17 60 65 66 208 20 228
60 swimsns98 21 56 62 64 203 25 228
67 Aspidites 17 49 61 70 197 30 227
67 CargillK 21 52 55 69 197 30 227
67 kiwifruit 17 57 69 69 212 15 227
67 jswims 15 53 66 68 202 25 227
67 William_Skinner41762 14 42 69 67 192 35 227
67 Stanfordwillwin 25 52 57 63 197 30 227
67 DragonSwim 18 52 63 59 192 35 227
67 DarNguyen 16 56 64 56 192 35 227
75 rubyann 20 49 60 72 201 25 226
75 PVSFree 17 51 72 66 206 20 226
75 KCB 20 51 64 66 201 25 226
75 Greg17815 12 45 76 63 196 30 226
75 mhowell 8 56 64 63 191 35 226
75 backstrokebro 21 52 71 62 206 20 226
75 rkoch 23 42 82 44 191 35 226
82 nycbirds 18 56 68 68 210 15 225
82 James Bond 15 46 71 63 195 30 225
82 olvia dunne 16 50 67 62 195 30 225
82 ACLF 22 46 74 53 195 30 225
86 UMUSwammer 15 44 63 77 199 25 224
86 Noah 20 45 66 73 204 20 224
86 backstrokesbest 25 43 69 72 209 15 224
86 Not Even Close 16 52 63 68 199 25 224
86 HuddyHarris 26 50 66 67 209 15 224
86 Ryan Allen 18 39 71 66 194 30 224
86 flyboygreed 14 41 69 65 189 35 224
86 500kick 19 45 65 65 194 30 224
86 Abertson 19 52 61 62 194 30 224
86 Aznswimmaboi12 15 52 68 59 194 30 224
86 granite 17 52 71 54 194 30 224
97 Zach 20 42 64 77 203 20 223
97 4 up 0 down 11 59 68 65 203 20 223
97 Dneil12 20 46 67 60 193 30 223
97 The_Turmanator 26 56 66 60 208 15 223
97 Sports Lover 22 48 65 58 193 30 223
97 Towelie 18 45 72 58 193 30 223
97 Swimmerhamzah 16 49 76 57 198 25 223
104 carkingtom 19 45 68 75 207 15 222
104 slackerswimmer 20 49 67 71 207 15 222
104 CavaDore 5 59 57 71 192 30 222
104 Bob1 17 53 68 59 197 25 222
104 StanfordH8er 17 56 58 56 187 35 222
109 Swimmer24 21 49 64 62 196 25 221
109 anmase010118 18 60 61 62 201 20 221
109 packfan31 21 49 75 61 206 15 221
109 BeefEater 16 50 69 61 196 25 221
109 DeSorboEffect 15 56 70 60 201 20 221
109 MikeMikeMike 25 52 54 60 191 30 221
109 Josh Thompson 24 42 77 58 201 20 221
109 FSUswammer 19 57 62 58 196 25 221
109 SC 12 49 72 58 191 30 221
109 TheRealSam 14 52 73 57 196 25 221
109 Ethebanger 20 53 73 50 196 25 221
120 ryanjnoyes 17 48 58 67 190 30 220
120 washedupswammer 10 48 63 64 185 35 220
120 Ham S&D 13 45 64 63 185 35 220
120 🦕ninja🦕 15 39 75 61 190 30 220
120 UWRF D-Squad 14 56 70 55 195 25 220
120 VicMaster 16 52 62 55 185 35 220
126 dixiedog722 16 36 66 76 194 25 219
126 33swimmer 12 48 63 71 194 25 219
126 phoebe h 12 43 61 63 179 40 219
126 Owjo 16 43 74 61 194 25 219
126 Lil Swimmy 12 53 65 59 189 30 219
126 Johnny Vanilla Chocolate 17 50 73 59 199 20 219
126 Unmet Goal 18 48 76 57 199 20 219
126 Yanyan SwimSwam 14 45 80 50 189 30 219
134 Wade 20 46 70 67 203 15 218
134 Openwaterswimmer 16 41 64 67 188 30 218
134 swimmermaddie 17 44 62 65 188 30 218
134 Tea rex 19 53 58 63 193 25 218
134 The Yardinals 17 52 58 61 188 30 218
134 (G)olden Bear 12 50 61 60 183 35 218
134 Mark SwimSwam 12 50 73 58 193 25 218
134 valkyrie917 18 53 60 57 188 30 218
134 SwimCoachBS 13 52 77 56 198 20 218
134 Michael Pfizer Andrew 20 56 69 53 198 20 218
134 WAC Sea Tigers 11 48 71 53 183 35 218
145 WSCoach 19 38 67 73 197 20 217
145 Gilrad Xyvers 12 55 69 66 202 15 217
145 DrStarr 20 43 63 66 192 25 217
145 Hold my tea 20 34 67 61 182 35 217
145 fluidg 20 46 66 60 192 25 217
145 hoos25 15 49 69 54 187 30 217
151 Cliff Looschen was on meds, if you know, you know 20 55 64 72 211 5 216
151 nsettembrine 15 50 73 68 206 10 216
151 SwimTeach 15 43 67 66 191 25 216
151 The Best 19 49 62 66 196 20 216
151 mds 12 49 67 63 191 25 216
151 Big Zippy 15 52 62 62 191 25 216
151 BstrokeDevil 16 52 72 61 201 15 216
151 swimtigerz 18 52 60 61 191 25 216
151 Danny 16 50 74 61 201 15 216
151 W 19 50 67 60 196 20 216
151 Old Rocket Swimmer 13 44 75 59 191 25 216
151 JBish 14 53 65 59 191 25 216
151 ddn 17 47 59 58 181 35 216
151 swimbradford03 16 53 60 57 186 30 216
151 Winnerwinnerchcikendinner 13 49 65 54 181 35 216
151 swimswamswum24 19 52 61 54 186 30 216
151 CoachG-eezy 12 54 77 48 191 25 216
151 OldManButterfly 13 53 75 45 186 30 216
169 oms2024 16 49 66 69 200 15 215
169 BOLO 15 52 69 69 205 10 215
169 ETHS-JV 15 45 64 66 190 25 215
169 Pitt Swim Dad 16 43 67 64 190 25 215
169 HOO love 19 41 61 64 185 30 215
169 Briman206 21 50 61 63 195 20 215
169 Go Blue 15 48 65 62 190 25 215
169 ThePrestressedSpaz 16 49 65 60 190 25 215
169 Ericmay16 14 56 65 60 195 20 215
169 OldBay 22 49 74 55 200 15 215
169 Teamwiess 15 55 70 45 185 30 215
180 Britt6210 16 52 65 71 204 10 214
180 emptynestcoach 15 41 67 61 184 30 214
180 Brian G 17 37 64 61 179 35 214
180 Unknown Swammer 14 45 74 61 194 20 214
180 Tantanwinz 9 45 74 61 189 25 214
180 Ajansz 15 53 66 55 189 25 214
180 NCAP#1 12 50 72 55 189 25 214
180 Ashley_Maloon 14 49 67 54 184 30 214
180 BLASTOFF🇺🇸 19 50 69 51 189 25 214
189 Kt1212 12 49 67 70 198 15 213
189 Friuti 12 52 65 64 193 20 213
189 Maxilla 16 52 66 64 198 15 213
189 MJRwins 19 48 59 62 188 25 213
189 Jallen 12 53 67 61 193 20 213
189 swimcoachkelley 20 57 60 51 188 25 213
189 neffry 16 57 67 43 183 30 213
189 Isaac 20 53 68 37 178 35 213
197 Orangedude 14 40 64 69 187 25 212
197 flintp3 16 49 60 67 192 20 212
197 Vst5911 15 47 72 63 197 15 212
197 Eric Bang 15 52 63 62 192 20 212
197 Benjamin Dillon 13 41 76 62 192 20 212
197 forsomereason 19 48 71 59 197 15 212
197 Bimbambumsunyangisabum 15 49 66 57 187 25 212
197 maarijka 22 47 72 56 197 15 212
197 holla back gurl 12 52 73 55 192 20 212
206 Vegas Gold 13 52 59 67 191 20 211
206 DAK 18 42 63 63 186 25 211
206 Jack Ellison 20 46 69 61 196 15 211
206 Swimmerdre24 15 44 74 58 191 20 211
206 VFL 15 60 54 57 186 25 211
211 rainking32 14 54 57 70 195 15 210
211 Pance 20 52 64 64 200 10 210
211 🏝️ Retired 🍹 16 42 72 60 190 20 210
211 Swim Shady 14 44 68 59 185 25 210
211 smalle22 16 48 66 55 185 25 210
211 Stefano 18 49 64 49 180 30 210
217 jusqueen 16 42 61 65 184 25 209
217 Brokeblock 16 44 60 64 184 25 209
217 jachymerin 22 46 58 63 189 20 209
217 Kwazii 15 49 61 59 184 25 209
217 The Barge 10 53 58 58 179 30 209
217 Suziq 16 53 57 58 184 25 209
217 HSWIMMER97 11 54 68 56 189 20 209
217 Josh in the can 15 53 65 51 184 25 209
217 PFA’s Women’s Picks Will Likely Do Better Then the SwimSwam NCAA Bracket Tourney 15 49 70 50 184 25 209
217 brucewv 19 57 63 45 184 25 209
227 MacMachine 15 38 70 60 183 25 208
227 USAUSAUSA 15 52 61 60 188 20 208
227 BenL 19 45 57 57 178 30 208
227 cvh123 16 49 64 54 183 25 208
227 Uswm2slo 15 49 71 53 188 20 208
227 James SwimSwam 19 46 60 53 178 30 208
227 jeffthejuicebox 16 53 57 52 178 30 208
234 swimtomswim 12 52 54 64 182 25 207
234 SwimGeek 15 45 63 64 187 20 207
234 Juliagg07 19 41 65 62 187 20 207
234 Timmy Cheng 15 53 63 61 192 15 207
234 tooturnt 22 49 64 57 192 15 207
234 swimfan28 18 46 63 55 182 25 207
234 DrSwammer 16 53 69 54 192 15 207
234 Jlynk 21 50 66 50 187 20 207
234 kaccornero 12 45 68 47 172 35 207
234 njcarpenter8 5 52 79 46 182 25 207
244 👾👾👽💣jp 12 43 52 74 181 25 206
244 Perc.olator 12 49 64 61 186 20 206
244 oxyswim 15 45 61 60 181 25 206
244 zard 19 42 66 59 186 20 206
244 ThatSwimKid 25 55 59 57 196 10 206
244 Grand Moff Tarkin 11 58 61 56 186 20 206
244 shein2016 16 45 64 56 181 25 206
244 Toetaf 21 48 62 55 186 20 206
244 TSwimming12 16 52 60 53 181 25 206
244 Meredith Lipsey 15 49 71 51 186 20 206
244 Chenward3pi 18 54 59 50 181 25 206
244 jclark36 11 45 72 48 176 30 206
244 Goob 18 42 71 45 176 30 206
257 swimmer1028083 14 49 63 64 190 15 205
257 `’`‘ \_>_o_ 14 59 54 63 190 15 205
257 AlexRoberts 21 34 72 63 190 15 205
257 Vbott23 15 48 66 61 190 15 205
257 DeepEnder 23 52 60 60 195 10 205
257 richteller 12 48 63 57 180 25 205
257 pianoback 15 48 61 56 180 25 205
257 Njames08 23 53 65 44 185 20 205
265 AFlyer 13 40 59 67 179 25 204
265 yuupletsgetit 16 41 74 63 194 10 204
265 Clay 16 38 70 60 184 20 204
265 cesalaur 13 48 68 55 184 20 204
265 heyheyhey 18 45 71 55 189 15 204
265 Waterlogged 19 39 57 54 169 35 204
265 Shugo 18 45 66 50 179 25 204
265 MissM 15 55 72 37 179 25 204
273 k8thegr8 12 49 72 60 193 10 203
273 MichaelB31 14 54 59 56 183 20 203
273 WahooSwimFan 19 37 64 53 173 30 203
273 Rowotter 14 52 60 52 178 25 203
273 M&m minis 17 46 69 51 183 20 203
273 JB123 18 49 78 38 183 20 203
279 Ball State Swim Guy 14 45 60 73 192 10 202
279 Troman22 12 41 61 68 182 20 202
279 Storm S&D 13 48 62 64 187 15 202
279 Willy 11 38 71 62 182 20 202
279 Jkoles 15 54 48 60 177 25 202
279 GinningCircle4 18 52 56 51 177 25 202
279 Swimmer I.M 12 49 70 51 182 20 202
279 Billkeyaz 17 53 73 49 192 10 202
279 RealSlimThomas 9 50 76 42 177 25 202
288 Jameso1 8 39 70 64 181 20 201
288 jaxjax 16 36 60 59 171 30 201
288 aveswim 14 52 58 57 181 20 201
288 BigRedFanClub 14 36 71 55 176 25 201
288 Bruh (womens) 11 49 68 53 181 20 201
288 SWIM SAM 16 41 62 52 171 30 201
288 Roxanne Debris 11 52 67 51 181 20 201
295 Dawg Talk 19 39 51 76 185 15 200
295 [email protected] 17 50 54 69 190 10 200
295 DrewBrewsBeer 18 35 58 64 175 25 200
295 G0TTAB3FR3SH 15 53 56 61 185 15 200
295 Gretchen’s ex bf 18 34 70 58 180 20 200
295 Hint of Lime 17 49 56 58 180 20 200
295 Johnny Pash 16 54 65 55 190 10 200
295 Cleanfilter19 16 52 57 55 180 20 200
295 PACswim269 16 45 55 54 170 30 200
295 RG59 12 49 66 53 180 20 200
295 SwimDad1712 21 48 59 52 180 20 200
295 chubbers 12 45 61 52 170 30 200
295 UF >>> 19 44 65 47 175 25 200
295 marycatherine54321 19 60 61 45 185 15 200
309 LagenX 13 45 49 72 179 20 199
309 nonrevhoofan 13 41 55 65 174 25 199
309 aynsleemae 18 47 59 65 189 10 199
309 alyssa’s pickem 18 42 60 59 179 20 199
309 Davidgoggins 11 40 65 58 174 25 199
309 emoney117 18 53 56 57 184 15 199
309 $Ar.Jay$ 19 47 59 54 179 20 199
309 swammer2270 20 42 68 54 184 15 199
309 Smitty4UGA 15 41 60 53 169 30 199
309 WaltLongmire 15 58 66 40 179 20 199
319 ISU2004 15 46 59 58 178 20 198
320 Swim2wim 19 39 52 67 177 20 197
320 ePain 15 46 69 57 187 10 197
320 Justin 12 41 60 54 167 30 197
320 CaribbeanSwimmer 16 52 65 54 187 10 197
320 Marzipan 15 47 67 53 182 15 197
320 Njl0602 19 50 57 51 177 20 197
320 NHSwimCoach 15 40 63 49 167 30 197
320 IUSwammer 16 40 69 47 172 25 197
320 JSP – ATL 14 59 58 46 177 20 197
320 …..::::Doing_It_4_Eddie::::…. 20 47 64 46 177 20 197
320 swimbrim 21 47 72 42 182 15 197
320 Thomas Heilmans best friend 19 41 71 36 167 30 197
332 Guchi 13 42 73 58 186 10 196
332 Hot Boy 12 49 62 58 181 15 196
332 CoachinoBlanco 15 46 65 55 181 15 196
332 Blueabyss1117 12 53 58 48 171 25 196
332 GoMFBeers 15 50 63 48 176 20 196
332 Parliment of Owls 6 47 73 45 171 25 196
332 EmmaLynne16 11 46 66 43 166 30 196
332 Walls 16 61 63 36 176 20 196
340 NAZ92 10 42 61 62 175 20 195
340 Tytythefishguy 11 45 63 61 180 15 195
340 Disalle is Boyz with Tan! 15 46 66 58 185 10 195
340 Coach Dani MX 11 41 70 58 180 15 195
340 Why so serious? 17 40 57 56 170 25 195
340 SwimPop 17 52 60 51 180 15 195
340 Aquamann22 25 41 65 49 180 15 195
340 whoisthis 19 43 65 48 175 20 195
348 Magyar36 11 42 52 64 169 25 194
348 Sherry Smit 12 43 70 59 184 10 194
348 KingDevil 18 39 53 59 169 25 194
348 superbigweiner 21 41 55 57 174 20 194
348 gosharks 10 46 61 57 174 20 194
348 Willswim 15 50 51 53 169 25 194
348 Narwhalsr#1 19 48 66 51 184 10 194
348 AVD fan club 14 50 68 47 179 15 194
348 Just A Swammer 10 45 76 43 174 20 194
348 Peaches 15 45 66 38 164 30 194
358 <3 FISH! FISH! FISH! 🐟 11 37 54 66 168 25 193
358 Maddie McCloskey 15 45 63 55 178 15 193
358 chickenlamp 14 45 49 55 163 30 193
358 DLFSwimMom 19 44 59 51 173 20 193
358 kg1296 15 41 67 50 173 20 193
358 csc151 12 49 63 49 173 20 193
364 HulkSwim 12 49 59 57 177 15 192
364 Thorn0315 15 57 57 53 182 10 192
364 scall127 15 51 65 51 182 10 192
364 Shaddy419 12 44 60 51 167 25 192
368 em18 12 45 64 60 181 10 191
368 StreamlineSteve 11 44 62 49 166 25 191
368 Scott C 18 52 60 46 176 15 191
371 MACswimretiree 14 37 51 63 165 25 190
371 Mallie Moo 12 53 56 49 170 20 190
371 Former Ute 15 52 58 45 170 20 190
374 Dr. Glogo 17 43 57 57 174 15 189
374 PhillyMark 12 49 56 47 164 25 189
374 Swimmom3 6 45 64 44 159 30 189
374 BooneSwim 11 53 66 34 164 25 189
378 ccos1127 13 37 57 66 173 15 188
378 Cadelovesswimming! 14 42 53 59 168 20 188
378 mspann97 11 36 63 58 168 20 188
378 Caeleb Dressel’s Starting Blocks 10 46 54 58 168 20 188
378 BirdsWithTeeth5000 21 35 57 55 168 20 188
378 Bella Thomas 20 45 54 54 173 15 188
378 tucson swimfan 12 37 79 45 173 15 188
385 ORRDU1 15 44 58 60 177 10 187
385 DrMama423 10 47 56 54 167 20 187
385 SCY > LCM Suck it Australia 17 27 54 54 152 35 187
385 Bray 8 56 52 51 167 20 187
385 Coach Hawk 12 53 64 48 177 10 187
390 zdh 13 42 68 48 171 15 186
391 LPS1 21 59 61 34 175 10 185
392 Austinf 17 28 49 75 169 15 184
392 coachemup 12 49 56 57 174 10 184
392 JAndersonHoo 16 53 57 48 174 10 184
392 BEARCATS2010 16 44 63 46 169 15 184
396 mcelly22 17 45 54 47 163 20 183
397 GingerSwim 11 44 52 55 162 20 182
397 zmb 13 40 55 49 157 25 182
397 Snapperhawk 21 38 47 46 152 30 182
397 Colorado 11 45 58 43 157 25 182
401 Georgia_h 16 53 45 52 166 15 181
401 Krowe 17 43 54 42 156 25 181
401 swammermom 11 47 68 40 166 15 181
404 tkazansky86 16 33 52 64 165 15 180
404 Rockrochelle 15 34 51 60 160 20 180
404 saltie 14 49 54 53 170 10 180
404 Competitive Mermaids 18 34 52 46 150 30 180
404 JR123469 11 50 65 44 170 10 180
409 GordoB18 14 39 61 44 158 20 178
410 Megabounda 15 40 51 61 167 10 177
411 Plaster 11 41 59 50 161 15 176
411 Ben Kutufaris 20 46 53 47 166 10 176
411 Leducky 13 44 53 41 151 25 176
411 NJSWIMFAN 27 46 52 31 156 20 176
415 Former swimmer 9 42 59 60 170 5 175
415 swimswum 5 48 55 52 160 15 175
417 Quinn Ewers 13 45 47 33 138 35 173
418 Grizgirl 16 45 56 45 162 10 172
418 Waterbug071317 13 27 72 45 157 15 172
418 I love swimming! 17 34 55 36 142 30 172
421 NutZach 12 41 56 52 161 10 171
422 Lucas Caswell 11 39 53 46 149 20 169
422 pomerdawg 18 39 53 44 154 15 169
424 Jar Jar Binks 10 34 52 46 142 25 167
424 Anna Banana 12 37 58 40 147 20 167
424 Andrew Iverson 11 32 70 29 142 25 167
424 mailroom lil bro 15 49 55 28 147 20 167
428 Joey W. 11 44 51 44 150 15 165
429 JJJJ 21 41 53 37 152 10 162
430 Swimmax90 11 39 48 46 144 15 159
430 NJSWIM 13 30 58 38 139 20 159
430 yumaogmtruther 19 46 44 20 129 30 159
433 Washed up D3 Swimmer 15 27 54 56 152 5 157
433 Hereforthecrazyshow 19 35 56 37 147 10 157
435 bigfriendlyswimpodcast 5 31 64 33 133 20 153
436 CCSM2020 8 37 50 32 127 25 152
437 rossini 7 23 50 44 124 25 149
437 jlamb 0 37 53 39 129 20 149
439 rubyann 19 7 0 0 26 5 31




