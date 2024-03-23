Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Social Media Reacts To Gretchen Walsh’s 44.83 100 Freestyle

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh became the first swimmer to swim under the 45-sfond mark in the 100 freestyle swimming a 44.83 on the final night of NCAAs. She now is the fastest 100 freestyle in history by 0.73 seconds as Simone Manuel is #2 all-time.

