Social Media Reacts To Gretchen Walsh’s 44.83 100 Freestyle

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Live Results
- SwimSwam Pick ’em Contest
- Day 1 Finals Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap | Day 4 Finals Live Recap
Gretchen Walsh became the first swimmer to swim under the 45-sfond mark in the 100 freestyle swimming a 44.83 on the final night of NCAAs. She now is the fastest 100 freestyle in history by 0.73 seconds as Simone Manuel is #2 all-time.
Where can I get some Gretchen Walsh gear at? Currently my fav athlete omg dude what a beast
— William Riggins (@WJRthree) March 23, 2024
Yeah, we want a Gretchen Walsh jersey too.
inside the ncaa there are two wolves. 2023 NCAA Gretchen Walsh and 2018 NCAA Caeleb Dressel
— gigachad ledecky | 23.91 (@LEDECKYNATION) March 23, 2024
44.84 for Gretchen Walsh in the 100 free, to close out her meet with an unREAL everything record!
— Jeremy’s Iron (@JeremyIsIron) March 23, 2024
Just flipped over to watch Gretchen Walsh. So glad I did. Admire the domination. #Wahoowa everybody. 🔶⚔️🔷 💪 #UVA
— Alex Inman (@alexinman) March 23, 2024
Holy 44. The women's 100 yard free record is now 44.83. Imagine going a 45.9 in the 100 free and you'd be more than a second away from the record. #gretchedem pic.twitter.com/z2861BeVLS
— Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) March 23, 2024
ALL. THE. RECORDS…and the first woman under 45 in the 100 Freestyle. 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥
Her majesty, Gretchen Walsh. 👸
–#swim #swimswam #virginia #gretchenwalsh #hermajesty pic.twitter.com/VF3BJZxCCE
— SwimSwam (@swimswamnews) March 23, 2024