Social Media Reacts To Gretchen Walsh’s 44.83 100 Freestyle

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Gretchen Walsh became the first swimmer to swim under the 45-sfond mark in the 100 freestyle swimming a 44.83 on the final night of NCAAs. She now is the fastest 100 freestyle in history by 0.73 seconds as Simone Manuel is #2 all-time.

Where can I get some Gretchen Walsh gear at? Currently my fav athlete omg dude what a beast — William Riggins (@WJRthree) March 23, 2024

Yeah, we want a Gretchen Walsh jersey too.

inside the ncaa there are two wolves. 2023 NCAA Gretchen Walsh and 2018 NCAA Caeleb Dressel — gigachad ledecky | 23.91 (@LEDECKYNATION) March 23, 2024

44.84 for Gretchen Walsh in the 100 free, to close out her meet with an unREAL everything record! — Jeremy’s Iron (@JeremyIsIron) March 23, 2024

Just flipped over to watch Gretchen Walsh. So glad I did. Admire the domination. #Wahoowa everybody. 🔶⚔️🔷 💪 #UVA — Alex Inman (@alexinman) March 23, 2024