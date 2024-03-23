Alex Walsh Goes 3 For 3 At 2024 NCAAs Winning 200 Breast In #4 Performance All-Time

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS

Top 8:

Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:02.07 Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 2:04.07 Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:04.80 Kaelyn Gridley, Duke – 2:04.94 Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:05.16 Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 2:05.77 Emilie Fast, Tennessee – 2:06.79 Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:07.32

Virginia senior Alex Walsh won the 200 breaststroke, her third individual event of the meet, in a 2:02.07. That is the #4 performance of all-time, sitting only behind Kate Douglass who has been under the 2:02 mark three times.

Top 6 200 Breast Performances All-Time

Walsh had a previous best time of a 2:02.24 that she swam last month at ACCs. Last year, Walsh swam the 200 butterfly on the final day of competition at NCAAs. This year, she switched her event lineup to do the 200 breast, despite setting the NCAA Record in the 200 butterfly at ACCs in a 1:49.16.

Split Comparison:

The biggest difference today for Walsh compared to her old best time was her third 50 as she was 0.21 seconds faster. Her middle 100 was also faster.

Top 3 200 Breast Performers All-Time

Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:01.29 (2023 NCAAs) Alex Walsh, Virginia 2:02.07 (2024 NCAAs) Lilly King, Indiana 2:02.60 (2018 NCAAs)

Walsh is one of only three women to ever be under the 2:03 mark in the event.