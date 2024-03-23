Alex Walsh Goes 3 For 3 At 2024 NCAAs Winning 200 Breast In #4 Performance All-Time

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
WOMEN’S 200 YARD BREASTSTROKE – FINALS
- NCAA Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Meet Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- American Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- US Open Record: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia (2023)
- Pool Record: 2:04.80 – Anna Belousova, Texas A&M (2019)
- 2023 Champion: 2:01.29 – Kate Douglass, Virginia
Top 8:
- Alex Walsh, Virginia – 2:02.07
- Mona McSharry, Tennessee – 2:04.07
- Ella Nelson, Virginia – 2:04.80
- Kaelyn Gridley, Duke – 2:04.94
- Anna Elendt, Texas – 2:05.16
- Kaitlyn Dobler, USC – 2:05.77
- Emilie Fast, Tennessee – 2:06.79
- Anna Keating, Virginia – 2:07.32
Virginia senior Alex Walsh won the 200 breaststroke, her third individual event of the meet, in a 2:02.07. That is the #4 performance of all-time, sitting only behind Kate Douglass who has been under the 2:02 mark three times.
Top 6 200 Breast Performances All-Time
- Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:01.29 (2023 NCAAs)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:01.43 (2023 Cavalier Invite)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:01.87 (2022 Tennessee Invite)
- Alex Walsh, Virginia 2:02.07 (2024 NCAAs)
- Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:02.19 (2022 NCAAs)
- Alex Walsh, Virginia 2:02.24 (2024 ACCs)
Walsh had a previous best time of a 2:02.24 that she swam last month at ACCs. Last year, Walsh swam the 200 butterfly on the final day of competition at NCAAs. This year, she switched her event lineup to do the 200 breast, despite setting the NCAA Record in the 200 butterfly at ACCs in a 1:49.16.
Split Comparison:
|Alex Walsh-2024 NCAAs
|ALEX WALSH- Old PB
|50
|28.04
|27.87
|27.6
|100
|30.88
|31.05
|30.69
|150
|31.19
|31.4
|31.3
|200
|31.96
|31.92
|31.7
|Final Time
|2:02.07
|2:02.24
|2:01.29
The biggest difference today for Walsh compared to her old best time was her third 50 as she was 0.21 seconds faster. Her middle 100 was also faster.
Top 3 200 Breast Performers All-Time
- Kate Douglass, Virginia 2:01.29 (2023 NCAAs)
- Alex Walsh, Virginia 2:02.07 (2024 NCAAs)
- Lilly King, Indiana 2:02.60 (2018 NCAAs)
Walsh is one of only three women to ever be under the 2:03 mark in the event.
I seem to recall, reading a post about who would be the greatest 800 IMer, If you look at Alex Walsh’s 200s times for each stroke, I don’t think anybody could touch her….
1:49.1 fly, 1:50.1back, 2:02.0 breast and 141 free… amazing diversity! I think her 200 free could be even faster I think her 200 free could be even faster if she was ever given a shot to lead off as she rarely swims it except with flying relay starts… thoughts?
I feel like she swims the individual 200 a decent amount, didn’t she win ACC champs in it last year?