New Canaan Boys Win CIAC Class L Championship with Two State Records

2024 CIAC Boys’ Swimming Class L State Championships

March 9 (Prelims) and March 12 (Finals), 2024

Wesleyan, CT

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

New Canaan High School took home its fourth straight CIAC Class L state title last weekend, topping runner-up Fairfield Prep by over 100 points.

Connecticut high schools are grouped by school enrollment, with L being the second largest (behind LL).

New Canaan opened the meet with a new class record in the 200 medley relay. To start, the team of Eric Huang (23.84), Deacon Mascarinas (25.43), Jack Haley (23.34), and Oliver Carr (21.72) combined to take out the class record set by Pomperaug in 2017 (1:34.33). (Pomperaug has since been re-classed down to Class M).

Mascarinas, who will swim for Colgate starting in the fall, also won both of his individual events. He defended his titles in the 100 free (46.00) and 100 breast (58.17). Notably, he scorched 55.47 in the prelims of the 100 breast to establish a new Class L Record, eclipsing the former mark of 56.74 set by Darien’s Thomas Dupont in 2022.

Another Class Record fell in the 200 free, this time at the hands of Ridgefield’s Jack Clancy. In a battle of Jacks, Clancy emerged victorious over a charging Haley to take home the title. Clancy clocked 1:39.59 to take down the previous record of 1:40.06, set by Matthew McLean of Simsbury in 2008. Clancy also won the 500 free (4:32.86). He is the defending State Open and Class LL champion in both events, but was technically unable to defend the latter title due to Ridgefield moving down a class this season.

The LL and State records in the 200 and 500 free are both held by Olympian Kieran Smith, a Ridgefield alum.

New Canaan also got an individual win from Nate Codd, who swam 51.42. His teammate Eric Huang was seeded first out of prelims in 49.54, but was disqualified from the event for unknown reasons.

New Canaan closed out their meet with a win in the 400 free relay. George Wang (49.53), Huang (47.97), Haley (46.84), and Mascarinas (45.87) combined for a final time of 3:10.21. They beat out Ridgefield’s quartet by nearly two seconds, despite a 45.93 lead-off from Clancy.

Team runner-ups Fairfield Prep won four events, led by junior Owen Tharrington. Tharrington doubled up in the 200 IM (1:54.64) and 100 back (50.96).

John Cunningham, a freshman, won the 50 free (21.46) in dominant fashion. He was the only swimmer to break 22 seconds. He then led off the 200 free relay with a slightly-improved time (21.45), alongside his teammates Brandon Bonilla (21.71), Oskar Sulkowski (22.08), and Timothy King (21.99) who combined for 1:27.23 for the win.

In the 1-meter diving event, Darien’s Jake Simon amassed 428.55 points for his first state title. He was 4th last year.

Team Scores – Top 5