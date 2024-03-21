Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Penn State Head Coach Tim Murphy On Unspecified Leave of Absence

4

Penn State head coach Tim Murphy is currently on an unspecified leave of absence away from the Nittany Lions’ swimming and diving program, a university spokesperson told SwimSwam on Thursday.

Penn State declined to comment further on the reason for Murphy’s leave, when his absence began, or when he might return. The former Harvard head coach has been at the helm of the Nittany Lions’ combined program since 2013.

During Murphy’s leave, Erin Matyus is serving as interim women’s swimming head coach and Dan Carrington is guiding the men’s team. Matyus came to Penn State last season after 11 years as an assistant and associate head coach at Lehigh. Carrington also arrived in Happy Valley last season as an associate head coach after six seasons as an assistant at Florida State.

The Nittany Lion men placed 7th out of eight teams at the Big Ten Championships last month while the women placed 9th out of 12 teams. Penn State didn’t send any women to the NCAA Championships this week in Athens, Georgia, but three men — Cooper Morley (50 free and 100 back), Victor Baganha (100 fly), and Mariano Lazzerini (100 breast and 200 breast) qualified to represent the Nittany Lions next week at IUPUI along with three relays. However, a few days ago, Baganha scratched out of NCAAs with an undisclosed health issue.

Three female swimmers came forward with accusations of bullying against Murphy back in 2018, prompting a review of the program by the university’s athletics integrity officer. Other swimmers, including Irish Olympian Shane Ryan, spoke out in support of Murphy.

4
Lion
25 minutes ago

Tough with all of the coaching turnover with the program, but the coaching staff and especially the athletes have stepped up BIG TIME. 7th place at B1Gs may not sound great but you could see that something exciting is brewing in happy valley- especially the men. That team is young and hungry.

omg
28 minutes ago

the women’s team sent diver Daphne Wils

Jimmy Tierney
45 minutes ago

A class act. I would stand by this man any day, anytime. He has do so much good in our sport. Wishing Tim well.

NCAA>ISL
1 hour ago

Womp womp

