Penn State’s Victor Baganha Scratches NCAAs, Arizona State’s Jack Wadsworth In

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Penn State’s Victor Baganha earned an NCAA invite to the meet that will begin in just over a week but has scratched. Arizona State’s Jack Wadsworth was the first alternate and has accepted the invite.

Baganha was originally the #30 seed in the 100 fly with an entry time of a 45.37. He was the last man to make the invite in the event this year as the cutline fell in the middle of line 31. With Baganha out of the 100 fly, only 29 men now made the cutline in the event. Baganha was also the 31st seed in the 50 free and the 43rd seed in the 100 free.

With Baganha’s scratch, the Penn State roster now shrinks from three to two athletes. Mariano Lazzerini and Cooper Morley will represent the Nittany Lions in Indianapolis.

Arizona State is now at its maximum roster of 18 athletes. All 18 are swimmers for the Sun Devils. The only other team with 18 swimmers is NC State who had 19 men make the cutline but JT Ewing was scratched to get down to the permissible roster size. Ewing was notably the #25 seed in the 200 back.

Ewing’s scratch was key for Wadsworth’s invite as it happened before the official invites were sent out. Roster cuts and scratches made before official invites allow for all other swimmers to move up the cutline. This means that Wadsworth was originally in a three-way tie for the #32 seed in the 200 back but Ewing’s scratch placed him in a three-way tie for 31st. That moved him up from being the #9 alternate to the 1st alternate.

Wadsworth notably began his college career at Division III Ithaca College before transferring to Arizona State in fall 2022. Wadsworth will also swim the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke at NCAAs.