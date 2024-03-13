NC State Drops #25 Seed In 200 Backstroke JT Ewing From NCAA Roster

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After originally having 19 men projected to make the NCAA cutline, NC State had a decision to make as the NCAA roster limit stands at 18 athletes. With today’s official psych sheets announced, the Wolfpack dropped redshirt freshman JT Ewing from the roster.

With Ewing out of the 200 backstroke, #31 seed Josh Zuchowski of Stanford moves up to the #30 spot, earning him an invite. Ewing was also the #58 seed in the 200 free and #62 seed in the 100 back.

NC State has now had to drop a swimmer from the meet three years in a row. Last year, it was Kyle Ponsler who was dropped after 19 swimmers qualified. NC State also had one diver qualify as Renato Calderaro finished 6th in the 3-meter at the NCAA Zone B Championships. Although the roster is limited to 18 athletes, divers count as half.

Ewing notably was not the team’s lowest seed when the pre-selection psych sheets were released yesterday. Freshman Jerry Fox is the #27 seed in the 50 free while junior Sam Hoover is the #30 seed in the 100 free. On the pre-selection psych sheets, Fox was the #28 seed in the 100 free and the #57 seed in the 200 free while Hoover was the #110 seed in the 50 free and the #43 seed in the 100 breast.

Hoover notably swam breaststroke on the team’s 200 medley and 400 medley relays at the ACC Championships, helping them win both events. Fox also contributed to the team’s relays at ACCs as he swam a 1:32.68 200 free split for their 2nd place 800 free relay. Fox also is #3 in the 50 free and #4 in the 100 free on the team’s roster this year.

NC State was the only team to have to drop a swimmer from the meet as they had 19 make the cutline. Arizona State had 17 swimmers invited and Florida had 16. If NC State chooses to send Calderaro, they will have to drop another swimmer.