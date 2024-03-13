Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

NC State Drops #25 Seed In 200 Backstroke JT Ewing From NCAA Roster

Comments: 10

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

After originally having 19 men projected to make the NCAA cutline, NC State had a decision to make as the NCAA roster limit stands at 18 athletes. With today’s official psych sheets announced, the Wolfpack dropped redshirt freshman JT Ewing from the roster.

With Ewing out of the 200 backstroke, #31 seed Josh Zuchowski of Stanford moves up to the #30 spot, earning him an invite. Ewing was also the #58 seed in the 200 free and #62 seed in the 100 back.

NC State has now had to drop a swimmer from the meet three years in a row. Last year, it was Kyle Ponsler who was dropped after 19 swimmers qualified. NC State also had one diver qualify as Renato Calderaro finished 6th in the 3-meter at the NCAA Zone B Championships. Although the roster is limited to 18 athletes, divers count as half.

Ewing notably was not the team’s lowest seed when the pre-selection psych sheets were released yesterday. Freshman Jerry Fox is the #27 seed in the 50 free while junior Sam Hoover is the #30 seed in the 100 free. On the pre-selection psych sheets, Fox was the #28 seed in the 100 free and the #57 seed in the 200 free while Hoover was the #110 seed in the 50 free and the #43 seed in the 100 breast.

Hoover notably swam breaststroke on the team’s 200 medley and 400 medley relays at the ACC Championships, helping them win both events. Fox also contributed to the team’s relays at ACCs as he swam a 1:32.68 200 free split for their 2nd place 800 free relay. Fox also is #3 in the 50 free and #4 in the 100 free on the team’s roster this year.

NC State was the only team to have to drop a swimmer from the meet as they had 19 make the cutline. Arizona State had 17 swimmers invited and Florida had 16. If NC State chooses to send Calderaro, they will have to drop another swimmer.

JimSwim22
19 minutes ago

Schools hit the max more often in the 70s and early 80s.

HereForTheMems
48 minutes ago

Imagine going to college, making NCAAs but not being picked to go, just for your team to come 4th…Andrew has rubbed off on me

Last edited 47 minutes ago by HereForTheMems
jp input is too short
59 minutes ago

Hoover stayed on for the relay breaststrokes.

Fox stayed on to give more sprint relay options.

I figured the Wolfpack were going to be choosing between Ewing and Norris.

Adrian
Reply to  jp input is too short
52 minutes ago

Well, they would have to drop one more (likely Norris) if they want to bring Calderaro to NCAAs

Klorn8d
1 hour ago

Is you have 18 qualifiers you can’t bring relay only swimmer right? I feel like I remember someone dropping a qualifier to bring a breaststroker for a relay one year or something?

Andrew
1 hour ago

transfer portal time! great for NC State, leaving a potential scorer at home. All this to get 6th again

Not Andrew
Reply to  Andrew
19 minutes ago

Trolls are the price we have to pay for a free internet

Andrew
Reply to  Not Andrew
13 minutes ago

How is a true comment trolling? Whatever suits you bro

DK99
1 hour ago

Who dropped JT?

NoFastTwitch
Reply to  DK99
10 minutes ago

Favorite comment of the day

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

