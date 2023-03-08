Official Psych Sheets Drop For 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships: Auburn Adds Two Swimmers

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The official psych sheets for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships were released Wednesday, along with the cut line, eligible relays, and a list of alternates should there be any scratches.

The competition is scheduled for March 22-25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

YOU CAN SEE ALL THE RELEVANT DOCUMENTS HERE:

There were bound to be changes to our initial cut line projections on Tuesday as NC State had 19 swimmers fast enough to earn an invite to the meet, one more than the maximum roster size of 18.

The Wolfpack ended up scratching freshman Kyle Ponsler from their lineup, which bumped Auburn freshman Danny Schmidt up into the meet due to their rankings in the 400 IM.

Additionally, Auburn entered junior Evan McInerny into the meet after he was missing from the pre-selection psych sheets. This bumps Alberto Mestre, who was projected to be the last man in yesterday, out of the meet, though he remains the first alternate.

McInerny is the 19th seed in the men’s 200 fly (1:42.77), while Schmidt now ranks 31st in the 400 IM (3:42.99).

Initially, with NC State having 19 swimmers qualified, Mestre was projected to earn an invite by virtue of his 50 free ranking, as was Ponsler in the 400 IM. Now with Ponsler out, Schmidt moves up one spot in the 400 IM, while McInerny takes over the position previously held by Mestre.

Auburn will now bring a 12-man roster to Minneapolis in a few weeks, which ties them with Stanford for the sixth-most swimmers qualified.

Top Seeds By Event:

50 free – Jordan Crooks (TENN), 17.93

(TENN), 17.93 100 free – Bjorn Seeliger (CAL), 40.90

(CAL), 40.90 200 free – Grant House (ASU), 1:30.67

(ASU), 1:30.67 500 free – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 4:09.66

(CAL), 4:09.66 1650 free – Levi Sandidge (UKY), 14:31.47

(UKY), 14:31.47 100 back – Adam Chaney (FLOR), 44.17

(FLOR), 44.17 200 back – Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:36.94

(CAL), 1:36.94 100 breast – Aleksas Savickas (FLOR), 50.73

(FLOR), 50.73 200 breast – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:47.67

(ASU), 1:47.67 100 fly – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 43.93

(VT), 43.93 200 fly – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 1:39.27

(CAL), 1:39.27 200 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:37.81

(ASU), 1:37.81 400 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 3:31.57

(ASU), 3:31.57 200 free relay – Florida , 1:14.19

, 1:14.19 400 free relay – Cal , 2:45.67

, 2:45.67 800 free relay – Arizona State , 6:06.30

, 6:06.30 200 medley relay – Tennessee , 1:21.43

, 1:21.43 400 medley relay – Florida, 2:59.48

Adding in the five relays, 14 of the 18 top seeds belong to either Cal, Arizona State or Florida, with the Bears and Sun Devils tied for the most with five. Additionally, only one event, the 100 fly, has a top seed that doesn’t come out of either the SEC or Pac-12.

OFFICIAL ALTERNATES LIST

Alberto Mestre, Florida – 50 free, 19.21 Jonny Affeld, Stanford – 200 IM, 1:43.16 Christian Bart, Oakland – 100 breast, 51.91 Kaique Alves, Alabama – 200 free, 1:32.93 Panos Bolanos, Nevada – 200 back, 1:40.64 Jonah Harm, Navy – 100 fly, 45.58 Maxwell Edwards, Virginia – 100 back, 45.72 Haakon Naughton, Arizona – 200 fly, 1:42.60 Robin Hanson, Cal – 200 free, 1:33.01 Ben Dillard, USC – 200 breast, 1:53.18

The alternates list gets a bit of a shakeup after Ponsler’s scratch, with Mestre now the first alternate, a position Jonny Affeld was projected to be in yesterday. Arizona’s Haakon Naughton gets bumped from his projected place of second alternate down into eighth due to the addition of McInery in the 200 fly.