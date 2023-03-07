Scoring Out The 2023 Men’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets: Texas In Trouble

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 22-25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Live Results

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cut line and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, Cal projects to repeat as NCAA champions with 453.5 points on the board, though Arizona State is hot on their heels, just 27 points back.

Note that all current data includes NC State bringing 19 swimmers to the meet, which is more than the roster maximum (18).

The Golden Bears’ projected total is 95 points more than they were seeded to score last season (358.5), though they ultimately trounced that total by winning the meet with 487.5 points.

In fact, this season sees Cal, Arizona State and Florida all seeded to exceed 400 points after no team was projected to do so last year. This speaks to the dominance these three teams have both in terms of top performers and depth. Those three squads combine to have the top seed in 14 of 18 events, and are also well ahead of any other team in terms of total individual scoring swims.

The most shocking statistic to see on the scored psychs is the position of Texas. The Longhorn men have won five of the last seven NCAA titles and finished in the top two in eight straight seasons, but this year, they’re seeded to finish a distant seventh, a whopping 284 points back of Cal.

Last season, Texas finished second at NCAAs, 51 points back of Cal, with 436.5 points—425.5 not factoring in diving. They were seeded to score 351 (without diving). This year, their projected to score 169.5.

This is the lowest the team has been seeded to finish in recent years by a wide margin, and their diving group, while still stronger than most of the top teams, isn’t what it once was in terms of scoring potential.

There’s an argument to be made that Texas would have a much better seeding if it had more of a marquee conference championship title to vie for (hello SEC), since they could essentially swim through Big 12s and win easily. However, the Longhorns did suit up for their midseason invite and their dual with UVA earlier this season.

Either way you look at it, Texas swimmers will need to outperform their seeds in a big way over the course of the meet to be anywhere near contention.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the numbers do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets which are currently ongoing.

2023 NCAAS – PROJECTED TEAM STANDINGS

School Total Psych Individual Relay Scoring Ind Count Scoring Relay Count California, University of, Berkeley 453.5 299.5 154 23 5 Arizona State University 426.5 254.5 172 25 5 Florida, University of 419.5 243.5 176 24 5 North Carolina State University 308 154 154 16 5 University of Tennessee 217.5 89.5 128 8 4 Indiana University 193 95 98 10 5 Texas, University of 169.5 114.5 55 11 4 VA Tech 143.5 85.5 58 7 4 Auburn University 133.5 45.5 88 6 4 Georgia, University of 128 80 48 10 3 Louisville, University of 125.5 45.5 80 4 5 Stanford University 121.5 39.5 82 6 4 Virginia, University of 97 26 71 4 4 Texas A&M University 92 66 26 8 3 Michigan, University of 86 46 40 6 5 Missouri, University of 73.5 36.5 37 5 4 Ohio State University 67.5 34.5 33 4 4 University of Alabama 51 29 22 2 3 University of Minnesota 33 33 0 2 0 Wisconsin, University of, Madison 25.5 25.5 0 4 0 Kentucky, University of 24 24 0 2 0 Arizona, University of 24 0 24 0 3 Georgia Institute of Technology 19.5 19.5 0 3 0 Yale University 16 16 0 2 0 Notre Dame, University of 15 15 0 4 0 US Air Force Academy (M) 15 15 0 1 0 Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 12.5 12.5 0 1 0 Princeton University 12 12 0 2 0 Towson University 12 12 0 1 0 Harvard University 11 7 4 1 1 Utah, University of 11 11 0 1 0 Pittsburgh, University of 10 10 0 1 0 Louisiana State University 10 10 0 2 0 Northwestern University 5 5 0 1 0 South Carolina, University of, Columbia 4 4 0 1 0 Southern Methodist University 2 2 0 1 0 Florida State University 1 1 0 1 0

2022 Men’s NCAAs – Psych Sheets vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points* Difference 1 Cal 358.5 487.5 +129 2 Texas 351 425.5 +74.5 3 Florida 310.5 346 +35.5 4 NC State 274.5 291 +16.5 5 Indiana 226 201 -25 6 Arizona State 277 236 -41 7 Stanford 239 215 -24 8 Georgia 173 194 +21 9 Ohio State 190 118 -72 10 Virginia 109 154.5 +45.5

*Diving points not included

The top four teams last year outperformed their seed, with Cal and Texas in particular doing much better than their psych sheet positioning indicated.

Arizona State trailed their projection by 41 points one year ago, and after a monumental Pac-12 performance, it will be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on at NCAAs to see if the Sun Devils can execute a successful double-taper and vie for the national title.

2023 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring

With the top seed (and NCAA/U.S. Open Records) in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, Leon Marchand leads the projected individual scoring race with the maximum of 60 points, having paced the field in 2022 with 57.

Fellow sophomore Jordan Crooks ranks second with 54 projected points, as he owns the top seed in the 50 free and the #2 spot in both the 100 free and 100 fly.

Besides Marchand, Cal’s Gabriel Jett is the only other swimmer with multiple top seeds, as he leads the 500 free and 200 fly while ranking 14th in the 200 free.