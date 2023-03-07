Scoring Out The 2023 Men’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets: Texas In Trouble

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 22-25, 2023
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN
- SCY (25 yards)
Data compiled by Andrew Mering.
With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cut line and score out the psych sheets for the event.
In the scored psych sheets, Cal projects to repeat as NCAA champions with 453.5 points on the board, though Arizona State is hot on their heels, just 27 points back.
Note that all current data includes NC State bringing 19 swimmers to the meet, which is more than the roster maximum (18).
The Golden Bears’ projected total is 95 points more than they were seeded to score last season (358.5), though they ultimately trounced that total by winning the meet with 487.5 points.
In fact, this season sees Cal, Arizona State and Florida all seeded to exceed 400 points after no team was projected to do so last year. This speaks to the dominance these three teams have both in terms of top performers and depth. Those three squads combine to have the top seed in 14 of 18 events, and are also well ahead of any other team in terms of total individual scoring swims.
The most shocking statistic to see on the scored psychs is the position of Texas. The Longhorn men have won five of the last seven NCAA titles and finished in the top two in eight straight seasons, but this year, they’re seeded to finish a distant seventh, a whopping 284 points back of Cal.
Last season, Texas finished second at NCAAs, 51 points back of Cal, with 436.5 points—425.5 not factoring in diving. They were seeded to score 351 (without diving). This year, their projected to score 169.5.
This is the lowest the team has been seeded to finish in recent years by a wide margin, and their diving group, while still stronger than most of the top teams, isn’t what it once was in terms of scoring potential.
There’s an argument to be made that Texas would have a much better seeding if it had more of a marquee conference championship title to vie for (hello SEC), since they could essentially swim through Big 12s and win easily. However, the Longhorns did suit up for their midseason invite and their dual with UVA earlier this season.
Either way you look at it, Texas swimmers will need to outperform their seeds in a big way over the course of the meet to be anywhere near contention.
The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the numbers do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.
Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets which are currently ongoing.
2023 NCAAS – PROJECTED TEAM STANDINGS
|School
|Total Psych
|Individual
|Relay
|Scoring Ind Count
|Scoring Relay Count
|California, University of, Berkeley
|453.5
|299.5
|154
|23
|5
|Arizona State University
|426.5
|254.5
|172
|25
|5
|Florida, University of
|419.5
|243.5
|176
|24
|5
|North Carolina State University
|308
|154
|154
|16
|5
|University of Tennessee
|217.5
|89.5
|128
|8
|4
|Indiana University
|193
|95
|98
|10
|5
|Texas, University of
|169.5
|114.5
|55
|11
|4
|VA Tech
|143.5
|85.5
|58
|7
|4
|Auburn University
|133.5
|45.5
|88
|6
|4
|Georgia, University of
|128
|80
|48
|10
|3
|Louisville, University of
|125.5
|45.5
|80
|4
|5
|Stanford University
|121.5
|39.5
|82
|6
|4
|Virginia, University of
|97
|26
|71
|4
|4
|Texas A&M University
|92
|66
|26
|8
|3
|Michigan, University of
|86
|46
|40
|6
|5
|Missouri, University of
|73.5
|36.5
|37
|5
|4
|Ohio State University
|67.5
|34.5
|33
|4
|4
|University of Alabama
|51
|29
|22
|2
|3
|University of Minnesota
|33
|33
|0
|2
|0
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|25.5
|25.5
|0
|4
|0
|Kentucky, University of
|24
|24
|0
|2
|0
|Arizona, University of
|24
|0
|24
|0
|3
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|19.5
|19.5
|0
|3
|0
|Yale University
|16
|16
|0
|2
|0
|Notre Dame, University of
|15
|15
|0
|4
|0
|US Air Force Academy (M)
|15
|15
|0
|1
|0
|Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M)
|12.5
|12.5
|0
|1
|0
|Princeton University
|12
|12
|0
|2
|0
|Towson University
|12
|12
|0
|1
|0
|Harvard University
|11
|7
|4
|1
|1
|Utah, University of
|11
|11
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh, University of
|10
|10
|0
|1
|0
|Louisiana State University
|10
|10
|0
|2
|0
|Northwestern University
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Southern Methodist University
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Florida State University
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
2022 Men’s NCAAs – Psych Sheets vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)
|Actual Finish
|School
|Psych Sheet Points
|Actual Points*
|Difference
|1
|Cal
|358.5
|487.5
|+129
|2
|Texas
|351
|425.5
|+74.5
|3
|Florida
|310.5
|346
|+35.5
|4
|NC State
|274.5
|291
|+16.5
|5
|Indiana
|226
|201
|-25
|6
|Arizona State
|277
|236
|-41
|7
|Stanford
|239
|215
|-24
|8
|Georgia
|173
|194
|+21
|9
|Ohio State
|190
|118
|-72
|10
|Virginia
|109
|154.5
|+45.5
*Diving points not included
The top four teams last year outperformed their seed, with Cal and Texas in particular doing much better than their psych sheet positioning indicated.
Arizona State trailed their projection by 41 points one year ago, and after a monumental Pac-12 performance, it will be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on at NCAAs to see if the Sun Devils can execute a successful double-taper and vie for the national title.
2023 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring
With the top seed (and NCAA/U.S. Open Records) in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, Leon Marchand leads the projected individual scoring race with the maximum of 60 points, having paced the field in 2022 with 57.
Fellow sophomore Jordan Crooks ranks second with 54 projected points, as he owns the top seed in the 50 free and the #2 spot in both the 100 free and 100 fly.
Besides Marchand, Cal’s Gabriel Jett is the only other swimmer with multiple top seeds, as he leads the 500 free and 200 fly while ranking 14th in the 200 free.
|Last
|First
|School
|Psych Points
|Marchand,
|Leon
|Arizona State University
|60
|Crooks,
|Jordan
|University of Tennessee
|54
|Gonzalez de Oliveira,
|Hugo
|California, University of, Berkeley
|49
|Lasco,
|Destin
|California, University of, Berkeley
|49
|Liendo,
|Josh
|Florida, University of
|49
|Ramadan,
|Youssef
|VA Tech
|48
|Foster,
|Carson
|Texas, University of
|45.5
|Jett,
|Gabriel
|California, University of, Berkeley
|43
|Johnston,
|David
|Texas, University of
|40
|Savickas,
|Aleksas
|Florida, University of
|37
|Seeliger,
|Bjorn
|California, University of, Berkeley
|36.5
|Chaney,
|Adam
|Florida, University of
|36
|Cohen Groumi,
|Gal
|Michigan, University of
|34.5
|Magahey,
|Jake
|Georgia, University of
|34
|McHugh,
|Max
|University of Minnesota
|33
|Louser,
|Jason
|California, University of, Berkeley
|32
|Burns,
|Brendan
|Indiana University
|32
|Stokowski,
|Kacper
|North Carolina State University
|31.5
|Nelson,
|Baylor
|Texas A&M University
|31
|House,
|Grant
|Arizona State University
|31
|Dolan,
|Jack
|Arizona State University
|31
|Coll Marti,
|Carles
|VA Tech
|28.5
|McDonald,
|Owen
|Arizona State University
|28
|Hayes,
|Aiden
|North Carolina State University
|27
|Santos,
|Guilherme
|University of Tennessee
|26.5
|Whitley,
|Reece
|California, University of, Berkeley
|26
|Frankel,
|Tomer
|Indiana University
|25.5
|Kos,
|Hubert
|Arizona State University
|25
|Petrashov,
|Denis
|Louisville, University of
|25
|Hillis,
|Dillon
|Florida, University of
|23
|Gaziev,
|Ruslan
|Ohio State University
|23
|Bustos,
|Arsenio
|North Carolina State University
|22
|Dahlgren,
|Jack
|Missouri, University of
|22
|Mathias,
|Van
|Indiana University
|21
|Grum,
|Ian
|Georgia, University of
|21
|Sandidge,
|Levi
|Kentucky, University of
|20
|Mitchell,
|Jake
|Florida, University of
|19
|Nichols,
|Noah
|Virginia, University of
|19
|Dunham,
|Bradley
|Georgia, University of
|18.5
|McDuff,
|Macguire
|Florida, University of
|18.5
|Gallant,
|Will
|North Carolina State University
|17
|Newmark,
|Jake
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|16.5
|MILLARD,
|NOAH
|Yale University
|16
|Hill,
|Julian
|Arizona State University
|16
|Hawke,
|Charlie
|University of Alabama
|16
|Colson,
|Alexander
|Arizona State University
|16
|Minakov,
|Andrei
|Stanford University
|16
|Mefford,
|Colby
|California, University of, Berkeley
|16
|Mestre,
|Alfonso
|Florida, University of
|15
|Zhang,
|Wen
|US Air Force Academy (M)
|15
|Polonsky,
|Ron
|Stanford University
|14.5
|Elaraby,
|Abdelrahman
|Louisville, University of
|14.5
|Watson,
|Tyler
|Florida, University of
|14
|Guiliano,
|Chris
|Notre Dame, University of
|14
|Sammon,
|Patrick
|Arizona State University
|14
|Secchi,
|Clement
|Missouri, University of
|13.5
|Johansson,
|Victor
|University of Alabama
|13
|Mikuta,
|Reid
|Auburn University
|13
|Alexy,
|Jack
|California, University of, Berkeley
|13
|Van Renen,
|Ruard
|Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M)
|12.5
|Stoffle,
|Nate
|Auburn University
|12.5
|Henveaux,
|Lucas
|California, University of, Berkeley
|12
|Gray,
|Andrew
|Arizona State University
|12
|Kilavuz,
|Mert
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|12
|Khosla,
|Raunak
|Princeton University
|12
|Fers Erzen,
|Anze
|Texas A&M University
|12
|Benzing,
|Brian
|Towson University
|12
|Miller,
|Luke
|North Carolina State University
|12
|Rose,
|Dare
|California, University of, Berkeley
|12
|Hobson,
|Luke
|Texas, University of
|11
|Sarkany,
|Zalan
|Arizona State University
|11
|Corbeau,
|Caspar
|Texas, University of
|11
|Sanchez,
|Alex
|Texas A&M University
|11
|Ungur,
|Andrei
|Utah, University of
|11
|Stoffle,
|Aidan
|Auburn University
|10.5
|Curry,
|Brooks
|Louisiana State University
|10
|Van Der Laan,
|Cooper
|Pittsburgh, University of
|10
|Matheny,
|Josh
|Indiana University
|9.5
|Plage,
|James
|North Carolina State University
|9
|Clark,
|Charlie
|Ohio State University
|9
|Garcia,
|Nicolas
|VA Tech
|9
|Bowers,
|Noah
|North Carolina State University
|9
|Torok, Dominik
|Mark
|Wisconsin, University of, Madison
|9
|Korstanje,
|Nyls
|North Carolina State University
|9
|Linscheer,
|Gio
|Florida, University of
|8
|Brown,
|Eric
|Florida, University of
|8
|Puente Bustamante,
|Andres
|Texas A&M University
|8
|Sequeira,
|Aaron
|Stanford University
|8
|Unlu,
|Baturalp
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|7
|Mathias,
|Mason
|Auburn University
|7
|Izzo,
|Giovanni
|North Carolina State University
|7
|Laur,
|Mason
|Florida, University of
|7
|Brownstead,
|Matt
|Virginia, University of
|7
|Gures,
|Umitcan
|Harvard University
|7
|Miroslaw,
|Rafael
|Indiana University
|7
|Davis,
|Wyatt
|Michigan, University of
|7
|Callan,
|Patrick
|California, University of, Berkeley
|6
|Enyeart,
|Alec
|Texas, University of
|6
|Sartori,
|Murilo
|Louisville, University of
|6
|Gonzalez Pinero,
|Joaquin
|Florida, University of
|6
|Curtiss,
|David
|North Carolina State University
|5.5
|Schlicht,
|David
|Arizona State University
|5
|Jensen,
|Matthew
|California, University of, Berkeley
|5
|Miller,
|Ben
|Northwestern University
|5
|Epitropov,
|Lyubomir
|University of Tennessee
|5
|McCusker,
|Max
|Arizona State University
|4.5
|Dant,
|Ross
|North Carolina State University
|4
|Wilby,
|Mason
|Kentucky, University of
|4
|Laitarovsky,
|Michael
|South Carolina, University of, Columbia
|4
|Ng,
|Wesley
|Georgia, University of
|3.5
|Smith,
|Julian
|Florida, University of
|3
|Driggers,
|Landon
|University of Tennessee
|3
|Tirheimer,
|Logan
|Auburn University
|2.5
|Szabados,
|Bence
|Michigan, University of
|2.5
|Quach,
|Alex
|Ohio State University
|2.5
|Abruzzo,
|Andrew
|Georgia, University of
|2
|Bratanov,
|Kaloyan
|Texas A&M University
|2
|Feehery,
|Colin
|Southern Methodist University
|2
|Daigle,
|Jared
|Michigan, University of
|2
|Gogulski,
|Ethan
|Texas A&M University
|2
|Yanchev,
|Yordan
|Florida State University
|1
|Matheson,
|Daniel
|Arizona State University
|1
|Hoagland,
|Jack
|Notre Dame, University of
|1
|Hils,
|Zach
|Georgia, University of
|1
|Foster,
|Jake
|Texas, University of
|1
|Patton,
|Ben
|Missouri, University of
|1
|Gu,
|Rafael
|Stanford University
|1
|Piszczorowicz,
|Bartosz
|North Carolina State University
|1
|Espernberger,
|Martin
|University of Tennessee
|1
|Saka,
|Berke
|Georgia Institute of Technology
|0.5
I don’t think texas is winning but they for sure aren’t getting 7th. Guys like Hobson, j foster and corbeau should score way more than projected. I still think they’ll be second if they swim well. 3rd or 4th if they’re just okay
NCAAs are way more interesting with several teams capable of taking the win. Cal/Texas had incredible dominance, but I’m glad to see some other teams mixing it up
We all know how much better Cal is at NCAAs… being projected first is huge
Depending on how “on” they are NC State, Texas, Tennessee & Indiana could all make the top 3. It will be a wild race to place in the top 5.
So does it still look crazy putting Texas 5th after looking at this?
Dang so ASU is one really good taper away from taking it all
I have a feeling the majority of their team got a lot more rest than Cal did for Pac 12s. Winning the Pac 12 for the first time in school history is a huge deal for ASU. Cal will significantly outscore their seeds like they do every year and I expect ASU to at best stay the same. Marchand is already seeded 1st so he can’t move up to score more points. It will be up to the rest of the guys to move up