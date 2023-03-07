Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Scoring Out The 2023 Men’s NCAA Pre-Selection Psych Sheets: Texas In Trouble

Comments: 7

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 22-25, 2023
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Central
  • Pre-Selection Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

Data compiled by Andrew Mering.

With Tuesday’s release of the pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships, we’re now able to both project the individual cut line and score out the psych sheets for the event.

In the scored psych sheets, Cal projects to repeat as NCAA champions with 453.5 points on the board, though Arizona State is hot on their heels, just 27 points back.

Note that all current data includes NC State bringing 19 swimmers to the meet, which is more than the roster maximum (18).

The Golden Bears’ projected total is 95 points more than they were seeded to score last season (358.5), though they ultimately trounced that total by winning the meet with 487.5 points.

In fact, this season sees Cal, Arizona State and Florida all seeded to exceed 400 points after no team was projected to do so last year. This speaks to the dominance these three teams have both in terms of top performers and depth. Those three squads combine to have the top seed in 14 of 18 events, and are also well ahead of any other team in terms of total individual scoring swims.

The most shocking statistic to see on the scored psychs is the position of Texas. The Longhorn men have won five of the last seven NCAA titles and finished in the top two in eight straight seasons, but this year, they’re seeded to finish a distant seventh, a whopping 284 points back of Cal.

Last season, Texas finished second at NCAAs, 51 points back of Cal, with 436.5 points—425.5 not factoring in diving. They were seeded to score 351 (without diving). This year, their projected to score 169.5.

This is the lowest the team has been seeded to finish in recent years by a wide margin, and their diving group, while still stronger than most of the top teams, isn’t what it once was in terms of scoring potential.

There’s an argument to be made that Texas would have a much better seeding if it had more of a marquee conference championship title to vie for (hello SEC), since they could essentially swim through Big 12s and win easily. However, the Longhorns did suit up for their midseason invite and their dual with UVA earlier this season.

Either way you look at it, Texas swimmers will need to outperform their seeds in a big way over the course of the meet to be anywhere near contention.

The projections are, of course, just projections, and every season teams vary significantly from their psych sheet points to their actual scored points. But the numbers do give us a starting point to start previewing how the team race will unfold at the meet.

Note: these projections do not include diving, where athletes will be selected via NCAA Zone meets which are currently ongoing.

2023 NCAAS – PROJECTED TEAM STANDINGS

School Total Psych Individual Relay Scoring Ind Count Scoring Relay Count
California, University of, Berkeley 453.5 299.5 154 23 5
Arizona State University 426.5 254.5 172 25 5
Florida, University of 419.5 243.5 176 24 5
North Carolina State University 308 154 154 16 5
University of Tennessee 217.5 89.5 128 8 4
Indiana University 193 95 98 10 5
Texas, University of 169.5 114.5 55 11 4
VA Tech 143.5 85.5 58 7 4
Auburn University 133.5 45.5 88 6 4
Georgia, University of 128 80 48 10 3
Louisville, University of 125.5 45.5 80 4 5
Stanford University 121.5 39.5 82 6 4
Virginia, University of 97 26 71 4 4
Texas A&M University 92 66 26 8 3
Michigan, University of 86 46 40 6 5
Missouri, University of 73.5 36.5 37 5 4
Ohio State University 67.5 34.5 33 4 4
University of Alabama 51 29 22 2 3
University of Minnesota 33 33 0 2 0
Wisconsin, University of, Madison 25.5 25.5 0 4 0
Kentucky, University of 24 24 0 2 0
Arizona, University of 24 0 24 0 3
Georgia Institute of Technology 19.5 19.5 0 3 0
Yale University 16 16 0 2 0
Notre Dame, University of 15 15 0 4 0
US Air Force Academy (M) 15 15 0 1 0
Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 12.5 12.5 0 1 0
Princeton University 12 12 0 2 0
Towson University 12 12 0 1 0
Harvard University 11 7 4 1 1
Utah, University of 11 11 0 1 0
Pittsburgh, University of 10 10 0 1 0
Louisiana State University 10 10 0 2 0
Northwestern University 5 5 0 1 0
South Carolina, University of, Columbia 4 4 0 1 0
Southern Methodist University 2 2 0 1 0
Florida State University 1 1 0 1 0

2022 Men’s NCAAs – Psych Sheets vs Actual Scoring (Top 10)

Actual Finish School Psych Sheet Points Actual Points* Difference
1 Cal 358.5 487.5 +129
2 Texas 351 425.5 +74.5
3 Florida 310.5 346 +35.5
4 NC State 274.5 291 +16.5
5 Indiana 226 201 -25
6 Arizona State 277 236 -41
7 Stanford 239 215 -24
8 Georgia 173 194 +21
9 Ohio State 190 118 -72
10 Virginia 109 154.5 +45.5

*Diving points not included

The top four teams last year outperformed their seed, with Cal and Texas in particular doing much better than their psych sheet positioning indicated.

Arizona State trailed their projection by 41 points one year ago, and after a monumental Pac-12 performance, it will be an interesting storyline to keep an eye on at NCAAs to see if the Sun Devils can execute a successful double-taper and vie for the national title.

2023 NCAAs – Projected Individual Scoring

With the top seed (and NCAA/U.S. Open Records) in the 200 breast, 200 IM and 400 IM, Leon Marchand leads the projected individual scoring race with the maximum of 60 points, having paced the field in 2022 with 57.

Fellow sophomore Jordan Crooks ranks second with 54 projected points, as he owns the top seed in the 50 free and the #2 spot in both the 100 free and 100 fly.

Besides Marchand, Cal’s Gabriel Jett is the only other swimmer with multiple top seeds, as he leads the 500 free and 200 fly while ranking 14th in the 200 free.

Last First School Psych Points
Marchand, Leon Arizona State University 60
Crooks, Jordan University of Tennessee 54
Gonzalez de Oliveira, Hugo California, University of, Berkeley 49
Lasco, Destin California, University of, Berkeley 49
Liendo, Josh Florida, University of 49
Ramadan, Youssef VA Tech 48
Foster, Carson Texas, University of 45.5
Jett, Gabriel California, University of, Berkeley 43
Johnston, David Texas, University of 40
Savickas, Aleksas Florida, University of 37
Seeliger, Bjorn California, University of, Berkeley 36.5
Chaney, Adam Florida, University of 36
Cohen Groumi, Gal Michigan, University of 34.5
Magahey, Jake Georgia, University of 34
McHugh, Max University of Minnesota 33
Louser, Jason California, University of, Berkeley 32
Burns, Brendan Indiana University 32
Stokowski, Kacper North Carolina State University 31.5
Nelson, Baylor Texas A&M University 31
House, Grant Arizona State University 31
Dolan, Jack Arizona State University 31
Coll Marti, Carles VA Tech 28.5
McDonald, Owen Arizona State University 28
Hayes, Aiden North Carolina State University 27
Santos, Guilherme University of Tennessee 26.5
Whitley, Reece California, University of, Berkeley 26
Frankel, Tomer Indiana University 25.5
Kos, Hubert Arizona State University 25
Petrashov, Denis Louisville, University of 25
Hillis, Dillon Florida, University of 23
Gaziev, Ruslan Ohio State University 23
Bustos, Arsenio North Carolina State University 22
Dahlgren, Jack Missouri, University of 22
Mathias, Van Indiana University 21
Grum, Ian Georgia, University of 21
Sandidge, Levi Kentucky, University of 20
Mitchell, Jake Florida, University of 19
Nichols, Noah Virginia, University of 19
Dunham, Bradley Georgia, University of 18.5
McDuff, Macguire Florida, University of 18.5
Gallant, Will North Carolina State University 17
Newmark, Jake Wisconsin, University of, Madison 16.5
MILLARD, NOAH Yale University 16
Hill, Julian Arizona State University 16
Hawke, Charlie University of Alabama 16
Colson, Alexander Arizona State University 16
Minakov, Andrei Stanford University 16
Mefford, Colby California, University of, Berkeley 16
Mestre, Alfonso Florida, University of 15
Zhang, Wen US Air Force Academy (M) 15
Polonsky, Ron Stanford University 14.5
Elaraby, Abdelrahman Louisville, University of 14.5
Watson, Tyler Florida, University of 14
Guiliano, Chris Notre Dame, University of 14
Sammon, Patrick Arizona State University 14
Secchi, Clement Missouri, University of 13.5
Johansson, Victor University of Alabama 13
Mikuta, Reid Auburn University 13
Alexy, Jack California, University of, Berkeley 13
Van Renen, Ruard Southern Illinois Univ atCarbondale (M) 12.5
Stoffle, Nate Auburn University 12.5
Henveaux, Lucas California, University of, Berkeley 12
Gray, Andrew Arizona State University 12
Kilavuz, Mert Georgia Institute of Technology 12
Khosla, Raunak Princeton University 12
Fers Erzen, Anze Texas A&M University 12
Benzing, Brian Towson University 12
Miller, Luke North Carolina State University 12
Rose, Dare California, University of, Berkeley 12
Hobson, Luke Texas, University of 11
Sarkany, Zalan Arizona State University 11
Corbeau, Caspar Texas, University of 11
Sanchez, Alex Texas A&M University 11
Ungur, Andrei Utah, University of 11
Stoffle, Aidan Auburn University 10.5
Curry, Brooks Louisiana State University 10
Van Der Laan, Cooper Pittsburgh, University of 10
Matheny, Josh Indiana University 9.5
Plage, James North Carolina State University 9
Clark, Charlie Ohio State University 9
Garcia, Nicolas VA Tech 9
Bowers, Noah North Carolina State University 9
Torok, Dominik Mark Wisconsin, University of, Madison 9
Korstanje, Nyls North Carolina State University 9
Linscheer, Gio Florida, University of 8
Brown, Eric Florida, University of 8
Puente Bustamante, Andres Texas A&M University 8
Sequeira, Aaron Stanford University 8
Unlu, Baturalp Georgia Institute of Technology 7
Mathias, Mason Auburn University 7
Izzo, Giovanni North Carolina State University 7
Laur, Mason Florida, University of 7
Brownstead, Matt Virginia, University of 7
Gures, Umitcan Harvard University 7
Miroslaw, Rafael Indiana University 7
Davis, Wyatt Michigan, University of 7
Callan, Patrick California, University of, Berkeley 6
Enyeart, Alec Texas, University of 6
Sartori, Murilo Louisville, University of 6
Gonzalez Pinero, Joaquin Florida, University of 6
Curtiss, David North Carolina State University 5.5
Schlicht, David Arizona State University 5
Jensen, Matthew California, University of, Berkeley 5
Miller, Ben Northwestern University 5
Epitropov, Lyubomir University of Tennessee 5
McCusker, Max Arizona State University 4.5
Dant, Ross North Carolina State University 4
Wilby, Mason Kentucky, University of 4
Laitarovsky, Michael South Carolina, University of, Columbia 4
Ng, Wesley Georgia, University of 3.5
Smith, Julian Florida, University of 3
Driggers, Landon University of Tennessee 3
Tirheimer, Logan Auburn University 2.5
Szabados, Bence Michigan, University of 2.5
Quach, Alex Ohio State University 2.5
Abruzzo, Andrew Georgia, University of 2
Bratanov, Kaloyan Texas A&M University 2
Feehery, Colin Southern Methodist University 2
Daigle, Jared Michigan, University of 2
Gogulski, Ethan Texas A&M University 2
Yanchev, Yordan Florida State University 1
Matheson, Daniel Arizona State University 1
Hoagland, Jack Notre Dame, University of 1
Hils, Zach Georgia, University of 1
Foster, Jake Texas, University of 1
Patton, Ben Missouri, University of 1
Gu, Rafael Stanford University 1
Piszczorowicz, Bartosz North Carolina State University 1
Espernberger, Martin University of Tennessee 1
Saka, Berke Georgia Institute of Technology 0.5

Klorn8d
2 seconds ago

I don’t think texas is winning but they for sure aren’t getting 7th. Guys like Hobson, j foster and corbeau should score way more than projected. I still think they’ll be second if they swim well. 3rd or 4th if they’re just okay

0
0
Reply
chickenlamp
8 minutes ago

NCAAs are way more interesting with several teams capable of taking the win. Cal/Texas had incredible dominance, but I’m glad to see some other teams mixing it up

3
0
Reply
Cheeky boy
8 minutes ago

We all know how much better Cal is at NCAAs… being projected first is huge

1
0
Reply
Joel Lin
12 minutes ago

Depending on how “on” they are NC State, Texas, Tennessee & Indiana could all make the top 3. It will be a wild race to place in the top 5.

2
0
Reply
SKOOOOOO
15 minutes ago

So does it still look crazy putting Texas 5th after looking at this?

4
0
Reply
X Glide
21 minutes ago

Dang so ASU is one really good taper away from taking it all

1
-2
Reply
Timekeeper
Reply to  X Glide
17 minutes ago

I have a feeling the majority of their team got a lot more rest than Cal did for Pac 12s. Winning the Pac 12 for the first time in school history is a huge deal for ASU. Cal will significantly outscore their seeds like they do every year and I expect ASU to at best stay the same. Marchand is already seeded 1st so he can’t move up to score more points. It will be up to the rest of the guys to move up

10
0
Reply

