Pre-Selection Psych Sheets For 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships Released

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 22-25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Central

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets

Live Results

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday as conference championship action wrapped up over the weekend and teams are now gearing up for the season-ending finale in a few weeks’ time.

The Men’s NCAA Championships will run from March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Official psych sheets with cut lines will be published on Wednesday morning, though SwimSwam will release our cut line projection shortly.

The majority of the top swimmers entering the events we’d expect them too, though some did have a few different options so it’s interesting to look at what lineups key names ended up with. Here are a few:

More notably than the entries, there are a few key names missing, including 2022 NCAA runner-up in the 200 breaststroke, Matt Fallon.

Currently in his sophomore year at Penn, Fallon ranks fourth in the NCAA this season in the 200 breast, though he was a bit off top form and placed third in both breaststrokes a few weeks ago at the Ivy League Championships. SwimSwam has reached out to Penn regarding his status.

Another name absent on the sheets is Virginia sprinter Matt King, who hasn’t raced at all during the second semester.

Top Seeds Per Event:

50 free – Jordan Crooks (TENN), 17.93

(TENN), 17.93 100 free – Bjorn Seeliger (CAL), 40.90

(CAL), 40.90 200 free – Grant House (ASU), 1:30.67

(ASU), 1:30.67 500 free – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 4:09.66

(CAL), 4:09.66 1650 free – Levi Sandidge (UKY), 14:31.47

(UKY), 14:31.47 100 back – Adam Chaney (FLOR), 44.17

(FLOR), 44.17 200 back – Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:36.94

(CAL), 1:36.94 100 breast – Aleksas Savickas (FLOR), 50.73

(FLOR), 50.73 200 breast – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:47.67

(ASU), 1:47.67 100 fly – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 43.93

(VT), 43.93 200 fly – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 1:39.27

(CAL), 1:39.27 200 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:37.81

(ASU), 1:37.81 400 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 3:31.57

Below, find the process in which swimmers are selected for the championship meet:

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

The NCAA invites the same number of overall swimmers every year. 270 men and 322 women make the meet every year. Depending on how many of those 270/322 athletes qualify in multiple events, the numbers can range some as to how many entries in each event get invited.

The simple part: “A” qualifiers get in automatically. Hit an “A” cut, and you’re set. Then the NCAA fills in the remaining spots with the next-fastest “B” cuts.

Here’s a step-by-step process for how the NCAA selects the 270 men and 322 women for each year’s invite list:

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA “A” cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA “A” than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.