Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Pre-Selection Psych Sheets For 2023 Men’s NCAA Championships Released

Comments: 22

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • March 22-25, 2023
  • Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Meet Central
  • Pre-Selection Psych Sheets
  • Live Results

The pre-selection psych sheets for the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships were released Tuesday as conference championship action wrapped up over the weekend and teams are now gearing up for the season-ending finale in a few weeks’ time.

The Men’s NCAA Championships will run from March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Official psych sheets with cut lines will be published on Wednesday morning, though SwimSwam will release our cut line projection shortly.

The majority of the top swimmers entering the events we’d expect them too, though some did have a few different options so it’s interesting to look at what lineups key names ended up with. Here are a few:

More notably than the entries, there are a few key names missing, including 2022 NCAA runner-up in the 200 breaststroke, Matt Fallon.

Currently in his sophomore year at Penn, Fallon ranks fourth in the NCAA this season in the 200 breast, though he was a bit off top form and placed third in both breaststrokes a few weeks ago at the Ivy League Championships. SwimSwam has reached out to Penn regarding his status.

Another name absent on the sheets is Virginia sprinter Matt King, who hasn’t raced at all during the second semester.

Top Seeds Per Event:

  • 50 free – Jordan Crooks (TENN), 17.93
  • 100 free – Bjorn Seeliger (CAL), 40.90
  • 200 free – Grant House (ASU), 1:30.67
  • 500 free – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 4:09.66
  • 1650 free – Levi Sandidge (UKY), 14:31.47
  • 100 back – Adam Chaney (FLOR), 44.17
  • 200 back – Destin Lasco (CAL), 1:36.94
  • 100 breast – Aleksas Savickas (FLOR), 50.73
  • 200 breast – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:47.67
  • 100 fly – Youssef Ramadan (VT), 43.93
  • 200 fly – Gabriel Jett (CAL), 1:39.27
  • 200 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 1:37.81
  • 400 IM – Leon Marchand (ASU), 3:31.57

Below, find the process in which swimmers are selected for the championship meet:

INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS

The NCAA invites the same number of overall swimmers every year. 270 men and 322 women make the meet every year. Depending on how many of those 270/322 athletes qualify in multiple events, the numbers can range some as to how many entries in each event get invited.

The simple part: “A” qualifiers get in automatically. Hit an “A” cut, and you’re set. Then the NCAA fills in the remaining spots with the next-fastest “B” cuts.

Here’s a step-by-step process for how the NCAA selects the 270 men and 322 women for each year’s invite list:

1. 35 of the men’s spots and 41 of the women’s spots are set aside for divers, who qualify for the meet at zone competitions closer the NCAA Championships. That leaves 235 men’s spots and 281 for the women.

2. Every “A” cut put up this season is added.

3. The next fastest swimmers in each event are added until every event has the same number of entries. For example, if the 50 free were to have the most “A” cuts of any event with 10, then every other event would get swimmers with the top 10 fastest times in.

4. Finally, one entry is added to each event to keep the entries per event even. This process is repeated until all of the swimming spots (235 for men, 281 for women) are filled. Keep in mind that as more rows are added, swimmers will start to double and triple up. The #1 seed in the 200 back might be the #15 seed in the 100 back – as the 15th row of swimmers is added to each event, she’ll be added to the 100 back list, but won’t take up another one of the 281 invite spots, as she already has her official invite.

5. The final row of swimmers added won’t come out exactly even. In the final row, the swimmers with entry times closest to the NCAA “A” cut will get added first, and when the 235th man or 281st woman is added, the process stops. So the 100 fly could have 38 women and the 200 fly 39 women – that would mean the 39th 200 flyer was closer to the NCAA “A” than the 39th 100 flyer and therefore won the ‘tie-breaker’ for the final spot.

In This Story

22
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

22 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Biggs
15 minutes ago

Didn’t Marchand swim a 4:07 500 free mid season. He should be your top seed there as well.

0
-5
Reply
0SU39
Reply to  Biggs
4 minutes ago

While he does have the fastest time, he’s not entered in the event, so he isn’t the top seed

1
0
Reply
0SU39
18 minutes ago

Was really hoping to see Carson Foster take on the 500 instead of the 200 IM. Think he would have a much better chance of winning

1
0
Reply
joe
Reply to  0SU39
15 minutes ago

or the 200 fly instead of the 200 back

2
0
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  joe
8 minutes ago

Really think the 200 fly would be his best bet at winning a NCAA title.

1
0
Reply
jablo
19 minutes ago

everyone is scared of Leon in 2br 😭 hugo said “nvm bro u got it”

4
0
Reply
Bonquavius
19 minutes ago

Fallon was in the hospital before Ivy’s got back problems. Wasn’t in top form. Will be better when it matters most.

4
0
Reply
oxyswim
31 minutes ago

I think Burns going both 100s over both 200s is a mistake. 100 fly is so much more crowded than the 200 back.

3
0
Reply
chickenlamp
36 minutes ago

looks like Kevin Vargas from Florida isn’t entered either? He scored points at NCAAs last year

1
0
Reply
SKOOOOOO
47 minutes ago

Bold prediction:
1) Florida
2) cal
3) ASU
4) NC state
5) Texas

6
-7
Reply
Definitely not
Reply to  SKOOOOOO
26 minutes ago

Why the hate on Texas

0
0
Reply
Definitely not
Reply to  SKOOOOOO
25 minutes ago

1. Cal
2.Texas
3.ASU
4.Florida

1
-3
Reply
SKOOOOOO
Reply to  Definitely not
12 minutes ago

Have you scored out the psych sheet? I have

0
0
Reply
Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  SKOOOOOO
9 minutes ago

We have.

I think once people see those numbers, it’s not going to seem as wild.

I still think Cal wins, and Arizona State still needs to show they can hit a taper at NCAAs, but it’s hard to see an avenue for Texas to 2nd.

4
0
Reply
SKOOOOOO
Reply to  Braden Keith
6 minutes ago

I called it a bold prediction…. Because Florida looks really good on paper …. Especially relays

0
0
Reply
Bruh
Reply to  SKOOOOOO
24 minutes ago

I want what your smoking on 😵‍💫

0
-1
Reply
Grant Drukker
Reply to  SKOOOOOO
22 minutes ago

No chance NC state beats NC State. Texas still has a high number of “guaranteed” A finals. They are quite weak in the 50/100 free, 100/200 fly and 100bk, but still have a lot of qualifiers in other events.

1
0
Reply
SKOOOOOO
Reply to  Grant Drukker
12 minutes ago

Relays …..

0
0
Reply
joe
1 hour ago

Izzo 100 breast / 100 back is a serious double

8
0
Reply
SwimmerTX
Reply to  joe
52 minutes ago

Someone did the 100 fly/200 free double last year as well. Has anyone swam the 400 IM/200 free double at NCAAs before?

1
0
Reply
Yanyan Li
Reply to  SwimmerTX
46 minutes ago

Not at NCAAs, but Ellie Marquardt did it at women’s Ivies this year. She won the 4IM and was second in the 2free.

9
0
Reply
USA
Reply to  SwimmerTX
16 minutes ago

I remember Ledecky and Brooke Forde doing it at PAC 12s a couple years ago. Both were pretty successful

2
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!