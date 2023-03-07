Brendan Burns Opting For 100 Back/Fly Double At NCAAs Over 2 Back/Fly Double

2023 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 22-25, 2023

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center | Minneapolis, MN

SCY (25 yards)

Despite winning the 200 back and 200 fly double at Big Tens three years in a row, Brendan Burns is opting to do what he has also done three years in a row—swim the 100 fly/100 back double over the 200 fly/200 back double at NCAAs. He is set to swim the 100 fly and 100 back on day three, and then race the 200 fly on day four. At Big Tens, he raced the 100 back on day three while racing the 200 back and fly on day four.

While the 100 fly/100 back is less yardage than the 200 fly/200 back, the 100 fly is arguably much more competitive than the 200 back. Burns hasn’t race the 100 fly at a taper meet yet this season, his best time of 44.54 in the event would have had him seeded fifth . Meanwhile, his best time of 1:38.22 in the 200 back would have had him seeded third this year and placed second last year.

That being said, dropping the double on day four gives Burns a chance to focus on the event he has the best shot at an NCAA title at—the 200 fly. While racing the 200 back/200 fly could give him more points, it might cost him a first-place finish in the 200 fly, and it might not be worth it to go all-out in the 200 back when Destin Lasco is a heavy favorite to win. This year, Burns is seeded second in the 200 fly behind Gabriel Jett, though his best time of 1:38.71 over half a second quicker than Jett’s personal best of 1:39.27.

Brendan Burns, 2023 NCAA Lineup:

100 fly: 45.81 (41st seed)

100 back: 44.65 (4th seed)

200 fly: 1:39.51 (2nd seed)

Last year at NCAAs, Burns finished 9th in the 100 fly (44.54), second in the 100 back (44.15), and first in 200 fly (1:38.71).