Gretchen Walsh Breaks Own NCAA Record With 20.41 50 Freestyle In PRELIMS

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 8:

Gretchen Walsh has done it again breaking her own NCAA and American record in the 50 freestyle swimming a 20.41 in the final heat of the morning.

Walsh broke her own record of a 20.57 that she swam just last month at the ACC Championships. There she swam a 20.77 in prelims setting a new record before swimming a 20.57.

TOP 5 50 FREE PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME

If Walsh swims faster than a 20.79 tonight, she will hold the top five swims in the event in history (while sharing #5 with Maggie MacNeil).

Walsh was the last one off of the blocks within her reaction time of a 0.76, the slowest of all the swimmers in the 50 freestyle this morning, but flipped first at the 25 mark in a 9.99. At ACCs, she flipped in a 10.05.

Walsh will be the top seed in tonight’s A final. Last night, Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke ever with a 22.10.