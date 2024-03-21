Gretchen Walsh Breaks Own NCAA Record With 20.41 50 Freestyle In PRELIMS

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET
50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS
NCAA Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024 Meet Record: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023 American Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024 US Open Record: 20.57, Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) — 2024 Pool Record: 21.15, Erika Brown (Tennessee) – 2019
- 2023 Champion: 20.79, Maggie MacNeil (LSU) — 2023
Top 8:
- Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 20.41 *** New Everything Record***
- Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 21.23
- Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) – 21.29
- Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.37
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.54
- Brady Kendall (Michigan) – 21.69
- Julia Dennis (Louisville)/ Maxine Parker (Virginia)/Grace Cooper (Texas) – 21.71
Gretchen Walsh has done it again breaking her own NCAA and American record in the 50 freestyle swimming a 20.41 in the final heat of the morning.
Walsh broke her own record of a 20.57 that she swam just last month at the ACC Championships. There she swam a 20.77 in prelims setting a new record before swimming a 20.57.
TOP 5 50 FREE PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.41 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.57 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.77 (2024)
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.79 (2023)/Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 20.79 (2023)
- –
- Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.83 (2023)
If Walsh swims faster than a 20.79 tonight, she will hold the top five swims in the event in history (while sharing #5 with Maggie MacNeil).
Walsh was the last one off of the blocks within her reaction time of a 0.76, the slowest of all the swimmers in the 50 freestyle this morning, but flipped first at the 25 mark in a 9.99. At ACCs, she flipped in a 10.05.
Walsh will be the top seed in tonight’s A final. Last night, Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke ever with a 22.10.
She’s gonna Dressel the 50 free record tn
mother
19.99 tonight
This is Unbelievable
20.3 tonight
20.2
Imagine how even more insane she would be if she could get off the blocks as good as anyone else lol. Almost like the opposite of dressel but just as dominant
Why the down votes, on this post? It’s absolutely true!
I have no idea what she will do in LCM, but she should have a free pass into every SCM WC.
She IS amazing.