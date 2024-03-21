Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh Breaks Own NCAA Record With 20.41 50 Freestyle In PRELIMS

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

DAY 2 PRELIMS HEAT SHEET 

50 YARD FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Top 8:

  1.  Gretchen Walsh (Virginia) – 20.41 *** New Everything Record***
  2.  Katharine Berkoff (NC State) – 21.23
  3.  Jasmine Nocentini (Virginia) – 21.29
  4.  Christiana Regenauer (Louisville) – 21.37
  5.  Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 21.54
  6.  Brady Kendall (Michigan) – 21.69
  7.  Julia Dennis (Louisville)/ Maxine Parker (Virginia)/Grace Cooper (Texas) – 21.71

Gretchen Walsh has done it again breaking her own NCAA and American record in the 50 freestyle swimming a 20.41 in the final heat of the morning.

Walsh broke her own record of a 20.57 that she swam just last month at the ACC Championships. There she swam a 20.77 in prelims setting a new record before swimming a 20.57.

TOP 5 50 FREE PERFORMANCES ALL-TIME

  1. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.41 (2024)
  2. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.57 (2024)
  3. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.77 (2024)
  4. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.79 (2023)/Maggie MacNeil, LSU – 20.79 (2023)
  6. Gretchen Walsh, Virginia – 20.83 (2023)

If Walsh swims faster than a 20.79 tonight, she will hold the top five swims in the event in history (while sharing #5 with Maggie MacNeil).

Walsh was the last one off of the blocks within her reaction time of a 0.76, the slowest of all the swimmers in the 50 freestyle this morning, but flipped first at the 25 mark in a 9.99. At ACCs, she flipped in a 10.05.

Walsh will be the top seed in tonight’s A final. Last night, Walsh swam the fastest 50 backstroke ever with a 22.10.

HeGetsItDoneAgain
16 minutes ago

She’s gonna Dressel the 50 free record tn

HOO love
18 minutes ago

mother

Derp
19 minutes ago

19.99 tonight

Coach Ward
35 minutes ago

This is Unbelievable

Aragon Son of Arathorne
37 minutes ago

20.3 tonight

doe
Reply to  Aragon Son of Arathorne
35 minutes ago

20.2

Dirtswimmer
41 minutes ago

Imagine how even more insane she would be if she could get off the blocks as good as anyone else lol. Almost like the opposite of dressel but just as dominant

SwimFan1943
Reply to  Dirtswimmer
18 minutes ago

Why the down votes, on this post? It’s absolutely true!

Breezeway
42 minutes ago

I have no idea what she will do in LCM, but she should have a free pass into every SCM WC.

Dan
43 minutes ago

She IS amazing.

