2024 NCAA Women’s Division I Champs: Night 2 Preview

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 2 Finals Event Lineup

500 free

200 IM

50 free 3 meter diving

200 free relay

Night 2 will kick off with the 500 freestyle. Florida led the way this morning as Emma Weyant was 1st out of prelims and top-seeded Bella Sims swam the 3rd fastest time of the morning. The race was much more competitive this year as the top 7 times from prelims would have won the event last year and the top 17 swims from prelims would have made last year’s A final. Sims will be one to watch tonight as her final 50 split of a 26.86 most likely indicates that she has something left in the tank to win as the freshman looks to win her first individual NCAA title. Georgia notably placed three into the A final with Dune Coetzee, Abby McCulloh, and Rachel Stege all swimming the 6th,7th, and 8th fastest times this morning.

Alex Walsh led the way in the 200 IM this morning swimming the fastest time by a second ahead of Tennessee’s Josephine Fuller. After Kate Douglass became the first woman to swim under the 1:50 mark a year ago, Walsh will look to take back the NCAA title after winning the event in 2022. Florida’s Isabel Ivey was the 2nd seed behind Walsh coming into the meet and will swim out of lane 1.

Gretchen Walsh might have been last off of the blocks with a reaction time in the 50 free but she is the fastest in history to the wall in the event as she swam a 20.41. Walsh flipped in a 9.99 at the 25 mark. Virginia teammate Jasmine Nocentini will be next to Walsh in lane three while NC State’s Katharine Berkoff will be in lane 5. Louisville has placed three A finalists in the event picking up big points with Christiana Regenauer, Gabi Albiero, and Julia Dennis also making the A final.

After swimming the first sub-20 split with a 19.95 at ACCs, Gretchen Walsh and the Virginia women will look to win the 200 freestyle relay title as they are the top seeds by over a second and a half. With three 50 freestyle A finalists, Louisville also looks to be set up strong in the relay.