2024 Japanese Olympic Trials: Day 7 Finals Live Recap

2024 JAPANESE OLYMPIC TRIALS

Session Preview:

The penultimate finals session of the 2024 Japanese Olympic Trials is upon us, and the night will commence with semifinals of three different events. The men’s 100 butterfly will lead things off, where national record holder Naoki Mizunuma will be among the loaded field. He qualified 1st in prelims with a time of 51.75, but Katsuhiro Matsumoto and Takeshi Kawamoto are anticipated to be in close pursuit tonight.

The women’s 200 IM will also feature the national record holder, as Yui Ohashi qualified fastest earlier today in 2:14.32. Ohashi’s Japanese record sits at 2:07.91, and she won the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in a slightly slower time of 2:08.52. She missed out on qualifying for Paris in the 400 IM earlier in the competition, so she’ll certainly be looking to advance to tomorrow’s 200 IM final, where she’s very capable of swimming the 2:10.70 qualification standard.

The women’s 50 free heats were led by Nagisa Ikemoto, who put her hand on the touchpad in 25.14. Rikako Ikee, who already booked her ticket to Paris in the 100 fly, sits 2nd at 25.20. Ikee owns the national record in the event from 2018, where she threw down a time of 24.21, which is under the 24.55 Olympic qualifying time set by Swimming Japan. Ikee and Ikemoto went 1-2 in the 100 free on night five in Tokyo, clocking times of 54.15 and 54.20, respectively.

Olympic spots are up for grabs in the men’s 50 free, women’s 200 back, and men’s 200 IM in this session. Most prominently, Daiya Seto is still looking to secure his place on the Olympic team, as he missed out in both the 400 IM and 200 fly earlier this week. Seto clocked a time of 1:57.54 just last month, which is only 0.03 outside of the necessary time.

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 50.81 – Naoki Mizunuma, 2022

Asian Record — 50.39 – Joseph Schooling (SGP), 2016

World Record — 49.45 – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2021

JASF QT — 51.43

Top 8 Qualifiers:

In the men’s 100 fly semifinals, which is one of the deepest events domestically, four swimmers broke into the 51-second realm. Katsuhiro Matsumoto led the way at 51.54, as he split 23.97/27.57 en route to earning top seed honors for Sunday night’s final. He’s already qualified to represent Japan at the upcoming Olympic Games, as he clocked 1:45.29 in the 200 freestyle earlier in the meet.

Naoki Mizunuma hit the wall in 51.59 to win the second semifinal, undercutting his prelim effort of 51.75 by 0.16. He opened his race tonight in 24.03 before closing in 27.56, which is a change of strategy from earlier today. In prelims, he took the race out slower (24.43) before charging home over the closing meters (27.32).

Both Mizunuma and Matsumoto have been sub-51 in the past, so the 51.43 qualifying time shouldn’t be too much of a problem in the final. 29-year-old Takeshi Kawamoto, who is the 3rd fastest active Japanese swimmer in this event, finished in 52.00 tonight. He sits exactly one second outside his lifetime best (51.00) that he put on the board at the 2021 National Championships.

Genki Terakado, who was golden in the 200 fly earlier in the week, punched in at 51.66 for 3rd overall. Tomoru Honda, who was runner-up in that 200 fly, hit the wall in 51.81 to claim the 4th seed. Honda has had an up-and-down week here in Tokyo, as he missed the 400 IM final earlier this week, where he was among the favorites with his entry time of 4:09.98. Honda is recovering from an ankle injury that occurred just last month, where he battled through the adversity to claim his first ever World title.

Top 3 Active 100 Butterfly Swimmers in Japan:

WOMEN’S 200 IM — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 2:07.91 – Yui Ohashi , 2017

, 2017 Asian Record — 2:07.57 – Ye Shiwen (CHN), 2012

World Record — 2:06.12 – Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2015

JASF QT — 2:10.70

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Yui Ohashi, 2:12.30 Mana Ishikawa, 2:13.61 Mio Narita, 2:13.75 Kairyo Nagaoka, 2:13.93 Nobuho Matsumoto, 2:14.55 Yuka Kaise, 2:14.99 Rio Sato, 2:15.42 Tamana Sasaki, 2:15.61

Two-time Olympic Champion Yui Ohashi led the way in the women’s 200 IM semifinals. She checked-in at 2:12.30 to win the second semifinal, clearing the field by over a full second as we approach tomorrow’s all-important final. Ohashi’s breaststroke leg was the difference maker, as she laid down a scorching 37.24 split to completely herself from the field. She opened in 28.46 on fly before splitting 34.20 on back and 32.40 on free.

Ohashi won this event at the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 2:08.52 and holds the national record in 2:07.91. Earlier in these Trials, she missed the mark in the women’s 400 IM, placing 3rd to miss the Olympic team. She is also the defending Olympic Champion in the longer 400m distance, so she won’t have a chance to defend her Olympic crown in that event.

The time required in tomorrow’s final for this 200m distance is 2:10.70, which is about three seconds off her lifetime best, so it seems well within her reach after appearing to shut things down on the freestyle leg of tonight’s semifinal.

Mio Narita, who won the 400 IM (4:35.40) earlier in the meet to qualify for Paris, was 3rd overall this evening at 2:13.75. Narita’s personal best in this shorter IM distance, 2:10.70, matches Japan’s qualifying standard down to the hundredth.

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — SEMI-FINALS

Japanese National Record — 24.21 – Rikako Ikee , 2018

, 2018 Asian Record — 23.97 – Liu Xiang (CHN), 2021

World Record — 23.61 – Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 2023

JASF QT — 24.55

Top 8 Qualifiers:

