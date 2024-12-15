Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Summer McIntosh Takes Down World Junior Record In 200 Back (1:59.96)

Comments: 12

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her first time swimming the event at a major international meet, Canadian 18-year-old Summer McIntosh took down the world junior record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. En route to finishing second in the event at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, she surpassed Missy Franklin‘s previous mark of 2:00.03 from 2011. This mark is McIntosh’s ninth world junior record across both long course and short course.

McIntosh now ranks as the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 200 back for short course and the seventh swimmer in the history of the event to go under the two-minute barrier.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200-meter Backstroke (SCM):

  1. Regan Smith, United States — 1:58.04 (2024)
  2. Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 1:58.94 (2020)
  3. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary — 1:59.23 (2014)
  4. Minna Atherton, Australia — 1:59.25 (2019)
  5. Daryna Zevina, Ukraine — 1:59.35 (2016)
  6. Emily Seebohm, Australia — 1:59.49 (2019)
  7. Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.96 (2024)

Although McIntosh has not raced the 200 back at a major international meet before, nor is the event one of her strongest events, she is still a formidable mid-distance backstroker. She holds a best time of 1:49.97 in the 200-yard backstroke from 2022 and she’s been as fast as 2:06.11 in the long course version of the event. Coming into short course worlds, her best short course meters time in the 200 back was a 2:02.85 from October 2022.

McIntosh outsplit Franklin on all of her laps aside from the second 50 meters of the race.

Splits:

Summer McIntosh, 2024 Missy Franklin, 2011
50m 28.36 28.64
100m 30.45 30.22
150m 30.68 30.75
200m 30.21 30.42
Total 1:59.96 2:00.03

Earlier in the meet, McIntosh also raced the 400 free, 200 fly and 400 IM, winning gold and breaking world records in all three events.

In This Story

12
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

12 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Julie
16 minutes ago

I would live to see her seriously take on the 800 free. Maybe next year when it’s not an Olympic year.

3
0
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
31 minutes ago

Think it’s also worth mentioning this is a new Canadian National Record, crushing Kylie Masse’s 2:01.26 by 1.30 seconds.

6
0
Reply
canada clears
1 hour ago

who else could swim their “7th best event” and win world championship silver?

19
0
Reply
Anything but 50 BR
Reply to  canada clears
53 minutes ago

At this point maybe Gretchen? 100 IM, 50/100 FR, FL, BK

7
-2
Reply
canada clears
Reply to  Anything but 50 BR
52 minutes ago

maybe but summer can do it long and short course

7
0
Reply
Anything but 50 BR
Reply to  canada clears
51 minutes ago

Yeah I think she or her coach mentioned she might be swimming the 200 BK in long course meets now… can’t wait to see her in the 2:04s already next year

7
0
Reply
Bo Swims
Reply to  Anything but 50 BR
14 minutes ago

Gives her options for different meet schedules

1
0
Reply
Bob
Reply to  Anything but 50 BR
38 minutes ago

Gretchen is great but I only consider Olympic events.No 50b,50 fly,100 I’m…….But then again I,m Canadian,so there,s that.

6
0
Reply
canada clears
Reply to  Bob
21 minutes ago

yeah if you consider just olympic program, walsh is nowhere close

0
0
Reply
jeff
Reply to  Anything but 50 BR
45 seconds ago

Douglass probably too: 50/100 fly, 50/100 free, 100/200 IM, 200 breast. Idk what her 7th best event is so I’ll go with the 100 fly given it’s the only one she hasn’t done in scm

0
0
Reply
BigBoiJohnson
Reply to  canada clears
33 minutes ago

I think it’s her 8th best event. 200FR, 400FR, 800FR, 1500FR, 200FL, 200IM, 400IM, 200BK

5
0
Reply
canada clears
Reply to  BigBoiJohnson
22 minutes ago

makes sense but she just hasnt swum the 1500 in so long

0
0
Reply

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Although Yanyan wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming by being her high school swim team's manager for four years. She eventually ventured into the realm of writing and joined SwimSwam in January 2022, where she hopes to contribute to and learn more about …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!