Summer McIntosh Takes Down World Junior Record In 200 Back (1:59.96)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

In her first time swimming the event at a major international meet, Canadian 18-year-old Summer McIntosh took down the world junior record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. En route to finishing second in the event at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, she surpassed Missy Franklin‘s previous mark of 2:00.03 from 2011. This mark is McIntosh’s ninth world junior record across both long course and short course.

McIntosh now ranks as the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 200 back for short course and the seventh swimmer in the history of the event to go under the two-minute barrier.

All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200-meter Backstroke (SCM):

Regan Smith, United States — 1:58.04 (2024) Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 1:58.94 (2020) Katinka Hosszu, Hungary — 1:59.23 (2014) Minna Atherton, Australia — 1:59.25 (2019) Daryna Zevina, Ukraine — 1:59.35 (2016) Emily Seebohm, Australia — 1:59.49 (2019) Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.96 (2024)

Although McIntosh has not raced the 200 back at a major international meet before, nor is the event one of her strongest events, she is still a formidable mid-distance backstroker. She holds a best time of 1:49.97 in the 200-yard backstroke from 2022 and she’s been as fast as 2:06.11 in the long course version of the event. Coming into short course worlds, her best short course meters time in the 200 back was a 2:02.85 from October 2022.

McIntosh outsplit Franklin on all of her laps aside from the second 50 meters of the race.

Splits:

Summer McIntosh, 2024 Missy Franklin, 2011 50m 28.36 28.64 100m 30.45 30.22 150m 30.68 30.75 200m 30.21 30.42 Total 1:59.96 2:00.03

Earlier in the meet, McIntosh also raced the 400 free, 200 fly and 400 IM, winning gold and breaking world records in all three events.