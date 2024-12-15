Summer McIntosh Takes Down World Junior Record In 200 Back (1:59.96)

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
In her first time swimming the event at a major international meet, Canadian 18-year-old Summer McIntosh took down the world junior record in the women’s 200-meter backstroke. En route to finishing second in the event at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, she surpassed Missy Franklin‘s previous mark of 2:00.03 from 2011. This mark is McIntosh’s ninth world junior record across both long course and short course.
McIntosh now ranks as the seventh-fastest performer of all-time in the women’s 200 back for short course and the seventh swimmer in the history of the event to go under the two-minute barrier.
All-Time Top Performers, Women’s 200-meter Backstroke (SCM):
- Regan Smith, United States — 1:58.04 (2024)
- Kaylee McKeown, Australia — 1:58.94 (2020)
- Katinka Hosszu, Hungary — 1:59.23 (2014)
- Minna Atherton, Australia — 1:59.25 (2019)
- Daryna Zevina, Ukraine — 1:59.35 (2016)
- Emily Seebohm, Australia — 1:59.49 (2019)
- Summer McIntosh, Canada — 1:59.96 (2024)
Although McIntosh has not raced the 200 back at a major international meet before, nor is the event one of her strongest events, she is still a formidable mid-distance backstroker. She holds a best time of 1:49.97 in the 200-yard backstroke from 2022 and she’s been as fast as 2:06.11 in the long course version of the event. Coming into short course worlds, her best short course meters time in the 200 back was a 2:02.85 from October 2022.
McIntosh outsplit Franklin on all of her laps aside from the second 50 meters of the race.
Splits:
|Summer McIntosh, 2024
|Missy Franklin, 2011
|50m
|28.36
|28.64
|100m
|30.45
|30.22
|150m
|30.68
|30.75
|200m
|30.21
|30.42
|Total
|1:59.96
|2:00.03
Earlier in the meet, McIntosh also raced the 400 free, 200 fly and 400 IM, winning gold and breaking world records in all three events.
I would live to see her seriously take on the 800 free. Maybe next year when it’s not an Olympic year.
Think it’s also worth mentioning this is a new Canadian National Record, crushing Kylie Masse’s 2:01.26 by 1.30 seconds.
who else could swim their “7th best event” and win world championship silver?
At this point maybe Gretchen? 100 IM, 50/100 FR, FL, BK
maybe but summer can do it long and short course
Yeah I think she or her coach mentioned she might be swimming the 200 BK in long course meets now… can’t wait to see her in the 2:04s already next year
Gives her options for different meet schedules
Gretchen is great but I only consider Olympic events.No 50b,50 fly,100 I’m…….But then again I,m Canadian,so there,s that.
yeah if you consider just olympic program, walsh is nowhere close
Douglass probably too: 50/100 fly, 50/100 free, 100/200 IM, 200 breast. Idk what her 7th best event is so I’ll go with the 100 fly given it’s the only one she hasn’t done in scm
I think it’s her 8th best event. 200FR, 400FR, 800FR, 1500FR, 200FL, 200IM, 400IM, 200BK
makes sense but she just hasnt swum the 1500 in so long