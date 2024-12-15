Luke Hobson Lowers Own World Record With 1:38.61 200 Freestyle

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 200 Freestyle — Final

World Record: 1:38.91 — Luke Hobson , USA (2024)

World Junior Record: 1:40.68 — Matthew Sates, RSA (2021)

Championship Record: 1:38.91 — Luke Hobson , USA (2024)

2022 Champion: Hwang Sun-woo, KOR — 1:39.72

Final:

Luke Hobson (USA) — 1:38.61 ***WORLD RECORD*** Max Giuliani (AUS) — 1:40.36 ***OCEANIAN RECORD*** Lucas Henveaux (BEL) — 1:41.13 Danas Rapsys (LTU) — 1:41.24 Kieran Smith (USA) — 1:41.57 Rafael Miroslaw (GER) — 1:41.71 Tomas Koski (FIN) — 1:42.47 Tatsuya Murasa (JPN) — 1:42.95

Luke Hobson broke his own World Record in the 200 freestyle swimming to a 1:38.61 in the event. That broke his record of a 1:38.91 that he swam earlier this week leading off the US men’s 4×200 free relay. That relay went on to set a World Record as well.

Prior to this week, the record stood at a 1:39.37 set by Paul Biedermann at the 2009 World Championships.

Split Comparison

Hobson Individual Final Hobson Relay Lead Off Biedermann 50 23.18 23.28 23.79 100 47.87 48.15 49.29 150 1:12.96 1:13.27 1:14.72 200 1:38.61 1:38.91 1:39.37

Hobson took the race out faster today with the biggest difference coming on the 2nd 50. He was almost three tenths ahead of record pace at the 100 mark and held on to get under his old record.

The Texas swimmer had a big meet. In addition to his own World Record in the 200 free, he helped the US men to World Records in the 4×100 and 4×200 free relays. Despite being more known for his 200 free, Hobson had the fastest flying start split of the US men with a 45.18 in the 4×100 free relay.