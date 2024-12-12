Summer McIntosh Takes Down Decade Old 200 Fly World Record In 1:59.32 To Claim Gold

2024 Short Course World Championships

The season of Summer continues: Summer McIntosh earned her second gold in world record time at the 2024 Short Course World Championships as she cracked Mireia Belmonte Garcia’s decade-old mark. McIntosh swam a 1:59.32, lowering the world record by .29 seconds as she became just the second female swimmer to break the 2:00 mark in the event.

“My goal for tonight was to get under the two-minute barrier,” McIntosh said after her race. She began to approach that mark during prelims with a field-leading 2:01.96. Though she was still 1.96 seconds from the barrier, based on her incredible year and the 400 freestyle world record she swam on the first night in Budapest, it seemed likely she would achieve her goal.

McIntosh attacked from the start of the women’s 400 freestyle final on night one, building a lead on both the field and Li Bingjie’s world record. She had a similar race strategy in the 200 butterfly as she split 27.08 on the first 50 to begin her race .67 seconds under world record pace.

She extended her lead to 1.2 seconds over the next 50 meters, splitting 29.96 on the second 50 to touch in 57.04 at the race’s halfway point. Belmonte Garcia’s record line gained on her over the second 100 meters, as the Spanish Olympian split 30.72/30.65 during her swim.

McIntosh split 31.13/31.15; after the race, she said that while she doesn’t train a lot of butterfly during practice, she has “such a good aerobic base with [her] freestyle” that it helps with the second 100 of the 200 butterfly. And while Belmonte Garcia’s pace did creep up on her, McIntosh’s nearly even final two 50 splits kept her under world record pace and well ahead of the rest of the final.

Split Comparison:

Summer McIntosh – New World Record Mireia Belmonte Garcia – Former WR 50 27.08 27.75 100 57.04 (29.96) 58.24 (30.49) 150 1:28.17 (31.13) 1:28.96 (30.72) 200 1:59.32 (31.15) 1:59.61 (30.65)

This is McIntosh’s second individual gold in as many events in Budapest. She still has two individual events remaining, the 200 backstroke and 400 IM, along with relays for Team Canada. In the next event, her teammate Ilya Kharun won the men’s 200 butterfly world title, giving Canada a sweep of the 200 butterfly at these championships.