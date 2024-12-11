Summer McIntosh Wins Northern Star Award, Awarded To Top Canadian Athlete

Teenage star Summer McIntosh has been awarded the Northern Star Award. The award is voted on by Canadian media each December and awarded to Canada’s top athlete, male or female, in any sport.

McIntosh becomes the first swimmer to win the award since Penny Oleksiak earned the honor in 2016. Oleksiak earned the honor after winning four medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics, including gold in the women’s 100 freestyle. Swimmers have earned the honor 11 times since the first award was named in 1936.

McIntosh had a huge 2024, highlighted by four medals, including three gold, at the 2024 Paris Olympics. McIntosh captured gold in the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 IM. She also swam to Olympic Records in the 200 fly and 200 IM. She also became the first Canadian to ever win three gold medals at the same Olympics. Her 4th medal came in the 400 freestyle as she won silver.

This is not the first honor that McIntosh has earned the year as she also was named one of the flag bearers for Canada at the closing ceremony in Paris. McIntosh returned to France to carry the flag alongside Ethan Katzberg.

Continuing her momentum into this winter, McIntosh already made waves on day 1 of the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. McIntosh swam to a SCM World Record in the women’s 400 freestyle, breaking the record previously held by China’s Li Bingjie.

McIntosh has a busy schedule the next few days as she also is competing in the 400 IM, 200 fly, and 200 back. She also is expected to swim on numerous relays for Canada. She notably trains out of the US with the Sarasota Sharks in Florida.