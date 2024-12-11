Backstroke and IMer Georgia Wimberly Commits To Alabama For Fall 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Georgia Wimberly from Prosper, Texas has announced her commitment to continue her academic and athletic careers at Alabama beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

“I am extremely excited and humbled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at The University of Alabama. I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for endlessly supporting me throughout my career. I would also like to thank the Alabama coaching staff for giving me this opportunity. Most of all, I would like to thank God for guiding me throughout this whole journey. The best is yet to come!! ROLL TIDE”

Wimberly swims for Lakeside Aquatic Club and is in her junior year at Prosper High School. She has already posted numerous best times this fall. She swam a best time in the 200 breast with a 2:21.92 as well as a 4:23.78 in the 400 IM. She also was just off her best time in her best event, the 200 back as she swam a 2:00.09. Her best time in the event is a 1:59.02 that she swam in December 2023. Georgia is the younger sister to Jacob Wimberly. Jacob is currently a freshman at Texas A&M.

Wimberly’s best SCY times are:

200 back: 1:59.02

200 free: 1:51.88

500 free: 4:58.36

400 IM: 4:23.78

The Alabama women finished 6th out of 12 teams at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team was led by Avery Wiseman who captured silver in the 100 breast in a 58.08.

The team is notably thin in the 200 backstroke as they only had two swimmers and one finalist in the event at 2024 SECs. Ella Menear led the way with a 14th place finish in a 1:54.84. The team also only had two swimmers and one finalist in the 400 IM as Sydney Sanders was 6th in a 4:12.66.

Georgia will arrive at Alabama in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Addison Sala (IM/back), Ava Grazziani (mid-distance free/back), and Alyse Block (sprint free). Sala has best times of 1:59.68 in the 200 back and 4:18.80 in the 400 IM while Grazziani has best times of 1:58.04 in the 200 back and 1:48.67 in the 200 free.

