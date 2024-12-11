Summer Juniors Finalist Andrew Jin Commits To Yale For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Jin from Bellevue, Washington has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Yale beginning in the 2025-2026 school year.

“I chose Yale because of the fantastic people and beautiful campus!”

Jin swims for Bellevue Club Swim Team. He is currently in his senior year at Shanghai American School Pudong in Shanghai, China.

Although he has not competed much in 2024, Jin had a busy 2023. He kicked off his calendar year at the Pro Series stop in Knoxville, finaling in the 200 IM.

At the start of March 2023, he swam to numerous best times at Federal Way Sectionals. He swam to a win in the 100 fly (47.74). He also set personal best times of a 1:47.23 in the 200 IM, 3:53.87 in the 400 IM, 44.42 in the 100 free, and 1:37.00 in the 200 free. He concluded his March at Canadian Trials, swimming a personal best 4:06.13 in the 400 free.

In August 2023, he swam at Junior Nationals in Irvine, California. There he made the ‘B’ final of the 200 fly after swimming a personal best 2:01.43 in prelims. He also finaled in the 200 free as he was 17th in a lifetime best 1:51.17.

Jin’s best SCY times are:

100 fly: 47.74

200 IM: 1:47.23

400 IM: 3:53.87

100 free: 44.42

200 free: 1:37.00

The Yale men finished 3rd out of eight teams at the 2024 Ivy League Championships. The team was led by Deniel Nankov who scored 82 points, highlighted by a 2nd place finish in the 100 free (43.17).

Based on his best times, Jin has the potential to be an immediate boost to the roster. His best time in the 100 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM, and 200 freestyle would have made the ‘B’ final this past season while his 100 free would have been on the border of the ‘B’ and ‘C’ finals.

In addition to his individual impact, Jin also has the potential to be a boost at the relay level. His best time in the 200 free would currently sit at #2 on the roster this season.

Jin will arrive next fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Jiawen Li, Ethan Guo, Henry Webb, and Crash Ackerly.

