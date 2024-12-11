Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Noe Ponti: “I can break as many WRs as I want, but Importance is to swim fast tomorrow”

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swiss swim star Noe Ponti broke the 50 Fly world record (SCM) for the 3rd time in 3 months last night in Budapest during the semi-finals. Although Ponti was pleased with the new personal best, he has his eyes on the prize, stating that he’s focused on not only breaking a world record but winning gold tomorrow.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!