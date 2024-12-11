Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hobson Swims Fastest Flying Split in the Field Enroute to WR (SC Worlds Day 1 Relay Analysis)

Comments: 1

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Final

  • World Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)
  • World Championship Record: 3:02.75 – Italy (2022)
  • 2022 SC World Champion: Italy, 3:02.75

Podium

  1. USA (J. Alexy, L. Hobson, K. Smith, C. Guiliano) – 3:01.66 ***NEW WORLD RECORD***
  2. Italy (A. Miressi, L. Deplano, L. Zazzeri, M. Frigo) – 3:03.65
  3. Poland (K. Sieradzki, J. Majerski, K. Masiuk, K. Stokowski) – 3:04.46
  4. Neutral Athletes B – 3:04.62
  5. Brazil – 3:04.84
  6. Spain – 3:05.57
  7. Croatia – 3:05.68
  8. Australia – 3:05.76

You can read more about the World Record here, but for the purposes of this article we are going to be looking at all of the splits and seeing where teams made their moves to get on to the podium.

Leadoff Legs (Flat Start)

Rank/Overall Swimmer Nation Time Team Position before Team Position After
1 Jack Alexy USA 45.05 1
2 Egor Kornev NAB 45.94 2
3 Alessandro Miressi ITA 45.95 3
4 Jere Hribar CRO 46.16 4
5 Kamil Sieradzki POL 46.33 5
6 Marco Antonio Ferreira BRA 46.44 6
7 Sergio de Celis Montalban ESP 46.48 7
8 Maximillian Giuliani AUS 46.62 8

The first 25 didn’t reveal much as Alexy and Kornev were separated by just .01 as the American was out in 10.10. But just a 25 later he had expanded what was the smallest of margins into .37 as the Cal Bear hit the halfway point in 21.23. From there on, he continued to build his lead until, at the first exchange, Alexy handed the USA team a lead of .89, and in the process, he collected himself the championship record in the individual 100.

Kornev paid for the early speed as he split 21.60 and 24.34, touching just .01 ahead of Alessandro Miressi who closed in a 23.93 to his the wall in 45.95.

Australian 200 freestyle Maximilian Giuliani had the slowest 100 at 46.62, but the time appears to be a personal best, so the Australians can’t be faulted for their poor performances as they could only work with what they had available.

2nd Legs (Flying Start)

Rank/Overall Swimmer Nation Time Team Position before Team Position After
1/1 Luke Hobson USA 45.18 1 1
2/6 Leonardo Deplano ITA 45.76 3 2
3/7 Guilherme Santos BRA 45.79 6 4
4/11 Jakub Majerski POL 46.04 5 5
5/15 Dmitrii Zhavoronkov NAB 46.22 2 3
6/16 Nikola Miljenic CRO 46.24 4 6
7/17 Luis Dominguez ESP 46.4 7 7
8/24 Edward Sommerville AUS 47.34 8 8

Luke Hobson set himself up very nicely for the 200 free later on in the meet as the Texas product was one of several swimmers out in sub-10 but was one of two to record a split of under 45.5, the other being his teammate Chris Guiliano.

Leonardo Deplano made up the .01 gap between the Italians and the Neutral Athletes and brought his team into 2nd place and they never relinquished it. Deplano actually had a faster first 50 split than Hobson 21.27 to 21.28, but couldn’t hold the back half together like Hobson did.

While not under 46, Jakub Majerski‘s 46.04 built upon his teammate’s lead-off split of 46.33 to help put the Poles in a position to start to take down the Brazilians, who moved from 6th to 4th after Santos posted a 45.79.

3rd Legs (Flying Start)

Rank/Overall Swimmer Nation Time Team Position before Team Position After
1/4 Ksawery Masiuk POL 45.64 5 3
2/9 Kaique Alves BRA 45.82 4 4
3/10 Kieran Smith USA 46.01 1 1
4/12 Miguel Perez-Godoy Brageli ESP 46.13 7 6
5/13 Harrison Turner AUS 46.20 8 8
6/14 Lorenzo Zazzeri ITA 46.21 2 2
7/21 Aleksandr Shchegolev NAB 46.65 3 5
8/22 Vlaho Nenadic CRO 46.70 6 7

Kieran Smith, like Hobson, is more suited to the 200 and 400, but from his time at Florida has been called upon to be a sprint freestyler and pulled out a strong 46.01 split. While not the time on this leg of the relay, the US had already built a 1.48-second lead on the Italians, and with Zazzeri managing just a 46.21, the US gained ground on all but the Brazilians and Poles.

At the halfway turn, the team from Brazil was sitting in 4th and led the Polish squad by .14 but Ksawery Masiuk used a 45.64 (the 4th fastest flying start) to put the race in the hands of Kacper Stokowski.

Brazil’s Kaique Alves‘s 45.82 was strong, too, as it pulled the Brazilians past the Neutral Athlete team, but the .18 difference from Masiuk led them to fall out of the medals.

4th Legs (Flying Start)

Rank/Overall Swimmer Nation Time Team Position before Team Position After
1/2 Chris Guiliano USA 45.42 1 1
2/3 Matthew Temple AUS 45.60 8 8
3/5 Manuel Frigo ITA 45.73 2 2
4/8 Andrei Minakov NAB 45.81 5 4
5/18 Kacper Stokowski POL 46.45 3 3
6/19 Nacho Campos Beas ESP 46.56 6 6
7/27 Toni Dragoja CRO 46.58 7 7
8/23 Leonardo Coelho Santos BRA 46.79 4 5

Brazil had a chance at the medals, but the 46.79 by Santos, the slowest among the anchors, was the last nail in the coffin. Neutral athletes anchor Andrei Minakov nearly brought his team from 5th back into the bronze medal position, but his 45.81 wasn’t fast enough to the close gap, and Stokoswki’s 46.45 was just enough to give the medal, with the team recording a new national record of 3:04.46.

Matthew Temple tried his best and threw down the 3rd fastest split amongst the 24 flying starts, but it was too little too late to make up any differences.

The United States, at this point, leading the Italians by 1.68, went to Chris Guiliano on anchor, and it was him against the clock. Out in 9.72/21.16, Guiliano poured on the gas on the backhalf and, coming home in a 24.26, stopped the clock in 3:01.66 to give the USA the win and the World Record.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Aquatic Ursine
30 minutes ago

1:39 incoming?

He was just as fast as Scott in LCM this year and no questions about his short course abilities

0
-1
Reply

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!