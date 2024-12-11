Sprint Freestyler Cora Skoog Commits To Stay In-State At Texas A&M For 2026

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cora Skoog from Boerne, Texas has announced her commitment to stay in-state and swim at Texas A&M beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University!! This wouldn’t be possible without my teammates, family, friends, Coach Aaron, and Coach Slay. I would also like to thank Coach Blaire and all the coaching staff at Texas A&M for this amazing opportunity! Super excited to be apart of the Aggie family and for the future to come! GIG’EM!”

Skoog swims for Streamline Aquatics and is in her junior year at Samuel V. Champion High School. This past February, Skoog swam to two 3rd place finishes at the Texas 5A State Championship. She swam to a 23.76 in the 50 free and a 51.48 in the 100 free. Her 100 free was also a personal best time. She also swam on the school’s 200 medley relay that won the state title. Samuel Champion finished 3rd overall.

Continuing her momentum into the summer, she finished the long course season with numerous personal bests. She swam a best time of a 57.37 in the 100 free at Austin Sectionals. She followed that up with a best time of a 26.82 in the 50 free at Futures in Austin.

Skoog’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 23.68

100 free: 51.48

200 free: 1:53.73

The Texas A&M women finished 3rd at the 2024 SEC Championships. The team was led by Miranda Grana who has since transferred to Indiana. Chloe Stepanek was the 2nd highest scorer on the team and is currently in her fifth year with the Aggies. The team notably had a coaching change this offseason as Blaire Anderson arrived from Virginia.

Skoog still has two seasons until her arrival at Texas A&M. It took times of 22.64 in the 50 free and 49.33 in the 100 free to earn a second swim. Although the team was 3rd overall, the sprint free relays are a place for improvement as they were 9th in the 400 free and 10th in the 200 free relay.

Skoog will arrive in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Livi Roberts, Hannah Krueger, Natalie Schneider, Sophia Pero, and Ella McWhorter. It is a large in-state class as all but Pero hail from Texas.

