BOTR Sprint Freestyler Brody Engelstad Commits To Indiana For 2026

Brody Engelstad from West Fargo, North Dakota has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Indiana beginning in the 2026-2027 school year.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Indiana University! I would like to thank my family and the coaches, teachers, teammates, and friends that have supported me throughout this journey. I also want to thank all of the IU coaches for this incredible opportunity. Go Hoosiers!”

In August, Engelstad was ranked as a best of the rest recruit for the Way-Too-Early rankings for the boys high school class of 2026. Engelstad finished his summer at the Summer Championships in Irvine. There he made finals in both the 50 and 100 freestyle. He swam a 23.62 in the 50 free for 23rd as well as a 51.25 in the 100 free for 22nd. His 100 free also marked a best time.

This past March, Engelstad swam to North Dakota High School State Titles in the 50 and 100 freestyle while swimming for West Fargo High School. He touched in a 20.66 in the 50 free and a 45.49 in the 100 free. He was slightly faster in prelims of both events as he swam a 20.41 in the 50 and a 44.66 in the 100.

Engelstad’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.41

100 free: 44.66

200 free: 1:42.55

The Indiana men captured the 2024 Big Ten title and went on to finish 4th at NCAAs. The team only had one Big Ten ‘A’ finalist in the 50 free and two in the ‘A’ final of the 100 free. It took times of 20.09 in the 50 and 44.23 in the 100 to earn a second swim. It also is important to note that the Big Ten has numerous arrivals with conference realignment so it most likely will be faster to earn a second swim at the individual level.

The Hoosiers currently have nine men under the 20-second mark in the 50 free this season and 13 men sub-45 in the 100 free as well. Engelstad has two years until his arrival.

Engelstad will arrive in fall 2026 as a member of the class of 2030 along with Elliot Rijnovean, Oliver Dawson, Gabriel Manteufel, Cooper Zakorchemny, and Sam Wolf. Zakorchemny is also ranked ‘BOTR’ in the class while Wolf is the #14 ranked recruit and Manteufel is the #2 ranked recruit in 2026.

