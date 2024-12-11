British Champion Charlie Hutchison Commits To Florida For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlie Hutchison from Palnackie, Great Britain has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Florida beginning in August 2025.

“I am Extremely Happy to announce that I will be becoming a Gator, starting 2025🐊 Thank you for all those who made this possible! Forever Grateful for every opportunity swimming has given me. Let’s get it, GO GATORS”

Hutchison had a huge December while representing Loughboro University. Hutchison swam to a lifetime best in the men’s SCM 400 IM as he touched in a 4:03.33 to win the English National Title. That made him the 7th fastest performer in British history in the event. In addition to winning the 400 IM title, he took home titles in the 400 free (3:40.19) and 200 IM (1:56.07). Both of those swims also marked best times.

Hutchison’s best SCM times (with SCY conversions) are:

200 IM: 1:56.07 (1:44.56)

400 IM: 4:03.33 (3:39.21)

400/500 free: 3:40.19 (4:11.64)

The Florida men captured the 2024 SEC title, winning by over 400 points before going on to finish 3rd at the 2024 NCAA Championships. The team was led by Josh Liendo who went three for three with NCAA titles in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. The team also won the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.

Based on his best converted times, Hutchison is a huge addition to the team. The team had two NCAA ‘A’ finalists in the 400 IM as Mason Laur was 6th (3:37.98) and Gio Linscheer was 7th (3:39.90). Laur is currently in his senior year so he will graduate by the time Hutchison arrives next fall. Linscheer will overlap with Hutchison for one year as he is currently a junior.

Hutchison’s best converted time in the 500 free would also have finaled at NCAAs. It took a 4:11.11 to make the ‘A’ final and a 4:13.00 to make the ‘B’ final. The Gators had zero ‘A’ finalists in the event although Jake Mitchell and Linscheer finished 9th and 10th.

Hutchison will arrive next fall along with Jordan Willis and Marvin Johnson. Both are highly ranked recruits as Willis is #19 and Johnson is #10.

