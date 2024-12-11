Shaine Casas on 200 IM World Title: “I didn’t know if that swim was going to come back”

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Roster Index
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- Pick’em
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1
Shaine Casas is once again a short course world champion, topping the podium in the 200 IM in Budapest 3 years after he took gold in the 100 back in 2021. Casas shares that he’s had ups and downs and has grown a lot as an athlete and person in the last 3 years. He is proud of himself for that swim.
So happy for him, hope he gets a win in LC one day
Really, really glad for him