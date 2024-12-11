Julie Mishler Breaks Gretchen Walsh’s National High School Record With 21.56 50 Free

Wawasee vs Concord

December 10, 2024

Wawasee High School, Wawasee, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Julie Mishler of Wawasee High School has broken the overall high school record after posting a 21.56 in the 50 freestyle. That broke the previous high school record of a 21.59 set by U.S. Olympian (and three-time World Record breaker this week so far at the World Championships) Gretchen Walsh back in February 2020. Walsh attended Harpeth Hall High School in Nashville. Walsh’s record will still stand as the Independent record.

In addition to breaking the overall high school record, Mishler’s swim was faster than the previous public school record of a 21.64 set by Abbey Weitzeil in 2015.

Mishler’s swim came in a dual meet against Concord. The Wawasee women fell 100-74 in the dual meet. Mishler notably suited up for the race.

Mishler entered the meet with a best time of a 21.85 that she swam in February of this year to finish 2nd at the Indiana High School State Championships. She touched 0.13 behind Lily Christianson of Penn as Christianson touched in a 21.72.

The senior is committed to Louisville next fall and is currently the #17 ranked recruit in the class. She moved up in the rankings after previously sitting as a member of the Best of the Rest in the class. Based on today’s time, Mishler would be the top 50 freestyler for the Cardinals as Julia Dennis swam the team’s fastest time at midseason with a 21.77. Dennis was one of three women, alongside Christiana Regenauer and Gabi Albiero, who were sub-22 last season. Regenauer has since graduated and Albiero is currently in her 5th year so the team will look for reinforcements in the sprint free group.

The Louisville women have one of the most underrated sprint programs as Albiero, Regenauer, and Dennis all made the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 50 free this past season. That was the first time the school ever had three ‘A’ finalists in the 50 free.

Mishler follows in elite footsteps as Weitzeil went on to become the American Record holder in the 50 free after swimming a 21.12 in 2016. She lowered the record to a 21.02 at 2019 NCAAs. Walsh has also gone on to set the American Record in the event after first breaking the record with a 20.83 in 2023. Walsh currently holds the record as it stands at a 20.37 from 2024 NCAAs.