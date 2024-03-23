Louisville Talks Program History As Three Swimmers Made The 50 Free ‘A’ Final

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last year, the Louisville women made history as Gabi Albiero and Christiana Regenauer both made the ‘A’ final of the 50 freestyle. That marked the first time the school ever had two swimmers in the 50 free ‘A’ final. This year, the team took history a step further as three swimmers made the 50 freestyle ‘A’ final, becoming the first time the program has put three swimmers into the same ‘A’ final.

Coming out of prelims, Regenauer was the #4 seed (21.37), Albiero was the #5 seed (21.54), and Julia Dennis (21.71) was in a three-way tie for the #7 seed. Dennis had to do a swim-off with Virginia’s Maxine Parker and Grace Cooper of Texas. As Dennis finished 2nd in a 21.83, she advanced to make the ‘A’ final. In finals, the three Cardinals finished right next to each other on the podium. Regenauer was 4th in a 21.48, Dennis 5th in a 21.60, and Albiero 6th in a 21.67.

Regenauer saw last year as a “confidence boost for all of us.” Dennis had just missed out on the A final last year as she was 9th in prelims. Regenauer spoke of Dennis saying that just missing the A final was “definitely just motivation for her. I feel like we took last year’s results and were motivated to just do more this year.”

Dennis was only a freshman last year and already had growth in her 50 free going from a 22.59 to a 21.73. This year, Dennis progressed even further with her 21.60 in last night’s final.

“It’s just so much fun because I practice with [Regenauer and Albiero] every day and I know just how fast they are, how fast they have been, how fast they can be. Being able to race them every day in practice and have fun and goof off with them, it’s just so encouraging. They’re encouraging and they always hype me up and after a good practice reminding me that, you know, I can be up there with them,” Dennis said of Regenauer and Albiero.

Dennis, Albiero, and Regenauer teamed up to finish 3rd in the 200 freestyle relay a year ago along with currently sophomore Ella Welch. Last night, four teamed up again finishing 2nd behind Virginia. In addition to moving up on the podium, the four also swam faster this year. Last year they swam a 1:25.73, while last night they swam a 1:25.47. Regenauer had the 2nd fastest flying start of the night with a 21.11 as only Gretchen Walsh of Virginia was faster.

“I think that last year getting third was so exciting, but I don’t think any of us were like ‘yay third like this is this is the best we can be.’ We knew that we had more in us and I think that just really motivated us throughout the season and pushed us to do our best every day,” Dennis said.

Last year, the group’s chemistry involved Harry Potter. Albiero is Goyle, Regenauer is Crab, Dennis is Scabbers, and Welch is Dobby because of how she wears her cap behind her ears. The group still enjoys Harry Potter.

“We actually all got socks this year. Christiana got them for us with different Harry Potter characters. So, Harry Potter is alive and well,” Albiero said.

Albiero is currently in her senior year with the Cardinals and represented the USA this fall at the Pan Am Games, winning the LCM 50 freestyle in a 24.84.

“I’m just going to get through this meet and this summer and handle everything as it comes at me. I don’t know what’s in my future, but I’m happy with where I am now. I’m just going to focus on that,” Albiero said of her future plans.

For the time being, Albiero will focus on being in the now and in growing her legacy.

“I think the legacy has already started. I think Julia is a great example of what me and Christy (Regenauer) and the girls before us and our classes have been able to do and to spread to the people younger than us. I feel like that’s already started. So I’m proud of us now. Going forward, I just want to remember as having a lot of fun and lifting each other up. I feel like that’s what we’ve done so far and that’s what we’re going to continue to do this week. Just focus on us and have a good time while we do it,” Albiero said.

Both Albiero and Regenauer teamed up and threw down the top times in the B final last night. Regenauer won in a 51.05 while Albiero touched in a 51.10.