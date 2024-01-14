Summer McIntosh Lowers Pro Swim Series Record in 200 IM (2:07.16) With World-Leading Time

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Start Times
- All Prelims: 9am (EST)
- Thurs-Sat Finals: 6pm (EST)
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Day 1 Finals Live Recap
- Day 2 Prelims Live Recap | Day 2 Finals Live Recap
- Day 3 Prelims Live Recap | Day 3 Finals Live Recap
- Day 4 Prelims Live Recap
Summer McIntosh ripped a world-leading time of 2:07.16 to beat Alex Walsh (2:07.63) with both swimmers reaching the wall under McIntosh’s Pro Swim Series record from last year (2:08.08).
McIntosh just missed her lifetime best of 2:06.89 from last March’s Canadian Trials, which also stands as the world junior record. The 17-year-old Toronto native’s win tonight ranks as the 14th-fastest swim ever and the top time in the world this season ahead of Kaylee McKeown‘s 2:07.54 from December.
Walsh now ranks 3rd this season behind McIntosh and McKeown. The University of Virginia senior earned silver at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka behind fellow American Kate Douglass, who clocked a time trial of 2:07.89 on Friday.
McIntosh finished just a tenth of a second shy of Douglass’s U.S. Open record (2:07.09) from last year’s U.S. Trials. It was her third win in the past three nights after claiming the 200 free crown (1:55.41) on Friday and taking the 200 fly title (2:05.73) on Thursday.
WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — FINAL
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)
- American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15 (2009)
- U.S Open Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.09 (2023)
Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023)
- OLY Trials Cut – 2:16.09
Top 8:
- Summer McIntosh (SYS) — 2:07.16 *PRO SWIM RECORD*
- Alex Walsh (UVA) — 2:07.63
- Kelly Pash (TEX) — 2:13.33
- Ashley McMillan (CAN) — 2:13.38
- Beata Nelson (WISC) — 2:14.01
- Tess Cieplucha (TNAQ) — 2:16.35
- Josephine Fuller (TENN) — 2:17.38
- Angie Coe (TEX) — 2:15.18
McIntosh held the lead after the first 100 meters, turning for the breaststroke leg in 58.97 more than a second ahead of Walsh. But as expected, Walsh made her move on the breaststroke leg.
Walsh erased her deficit to McIntosh over the 50 meters of breaststroke and held an .08-second advantage over McIntosh heading into the last 50 meters. It all came down to the freestyle leg, and McIntosh out-split Walsh 30.01 to 30.56 when it mattered most.
Texas fifth-year Kelly Pash rounded out the podium just .05 seconds ahead of Ashley McMillan.
I’ll predict a WR at Canadian Trials. 2:06.03
And no one will beat her in Paris unless they’re 0.6-0.7s ahead at the 150
Uhhh can we just register that the fastest time in all of the Tokyo Olympic Games (Heats, Semis, OR Finals) was a 2:08.52?
Yet we just saw three 2:07s at one Pro Swim Series meet in JANUARY
Rip YanYan
It’s very possible a 2:06 will miss the podium for this event this summer