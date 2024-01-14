Summer McIntosh Lowers Pro Swim Series Record in 200 IM (2:07.16) With World-Leading Time

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Summer McIntosh ripped a world-leading time of 2:07.16 to beat Alex Walsh (2:07.63) with both swimmers reaching the wall under McIntosh’s Pro Swim Series record from last year (2:08.08).

McIntosh just missed her lifetime best of 2:06.89 from last March’s Canadian Trials, which also stands as the world junior record. The 17-year-old Toronto native’s win tonight ranks as the 14th-fastest swim ever and the top time in the world this season ahead of Kaylee McKeown‘s 2:07.54 from December.

Walsh now ranks 3rd this season behind McIntosh and McKeown. The University of Virginia senior earned silver at the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka behind fellow American Kate Douglass, who clocked a time trial of 2:07.89 on Friday.

McIntosh finished just a tenth of a second shy of Douglass’s U.S. Open record (2:07.09) from last year’s U.S. Trials. It was her third win in the past three nights after claiming the 200 free crown (1:55.41) on Friday and taking the 200 fly title (2:05.73) on Thursday.

WOMEN’S 200M INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)

American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15 (2009)

U.S Open Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.09 (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:16.09

McIntosh held the lead after the first 100 meters, turning for the breaststroke leg in 58.97 more than a second ahead of Walsh. But as expected, Walsh made her move on the breaststroke leg.

Walsh erased her deficit to McIntosh over the 50 meters of breaststroke and held an .08-second advantage over McIntosh heading into the last 50 meters. It all came down to the freestyle leg, and McIntosh out-split Walsh 30.01 to 30.56 when it mattered most.

Texas fifth-year Kelly Pash rounded out the podium just .05 seconds ahead of Ashley McMillan.