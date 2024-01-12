2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet

It’s the third night of finals action at the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series. There are four different events finals on tap: the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly.

Summer McIntosh cruised to the top seed for the women’s 200 freestyle final. Her 1:57.43 was not only the sole prelims swim under 1:58 but also 1:59. With Katie Ledecky scratching out of the 200 freestyle in prelims and putting her full focus on the 400 IM, McIntosh the heavy favorite. But there should still be plenty of action as Erin Gemmell, Leah Smith, Paige Madden, and Simone Manuel are all tightly bunched together.

There’s a close race brewing in the men’s 200 freestyle as well. Felix Auboeck secured lane 4 for the final (1:48.06) but Lucas Henveaux and Luca Urlando also posted 1:48s in prelims and it took a 1:50.10 to make it back for the ‘A’ final.

Then in the women’s 200 backstroke, Claire Curzan gets her busy session underway. She’s slated to race in both the ‘A’ final of the 200 backstroke and 100 butterfly tonight. In the 200 back she’s seeded 3rd with a 2:11.06 and she’s sitting 5th in the 100 fly (58.39) in a stacked final that includes her new training partners Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh along with Kelly Pash and Olympic champion Maggie MacNeil.

Shaine Casas also qualified for two finals but he has since scratched the 200 backstroke to put all his energy into the men’s 100 fly, the final event of the night. There, Casas is seeded 2nd, five-hundredths behind Santo Condorelli who topped the field with a 52.24 out of prelims. Three other men got under 53 seconds in prelims (Dare Rose, Trenton Julian, and Luke Miller) promising another close race in Knoxville.

Women’s 200m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:52.85, Mollie O’Callaghan (2023)

American Record: 1:53.61, Allison Schmitt (2012)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 1:54.13, Summer McIntosh (2023)

Top 8:

Summer McIntosh stamped her authority on the ‘A’ final of the women’s 200 freestyle from the start. She jumped out to the lead at the first turn, flipping at 26.91. From there she continued to extend her lead; she split 55.75 at the halfway point, 1.64 seconds ahead of Texas’ Erin Gemmell who was running second.

McIntosh was more than two seconds ahead of the field by the final turn and she cruised to the win in a 1:55.41, 1.28 seconds off her own Pro Swim Series record from last year. McIntosh dodged answering Rowdy Gaines post-race question about whether this event would be on her schedule at the Paris Games but this time moves her into #3 in the World Rankings for the season behind Siobhan Haughey and Mollie O’Callaghan.

It was a tight race between Gemmell and Simone Manuel for 2nd. Manuel had the lead over Gemmell at the 150-meter mark but Gemmell put in a dig on the final 50 (30.16) to get her hand on the wall second with a 1:58.23. Manuel held on for 3rd (1:58.87) earning her second podium of the meet just ahead of Paige Madden who is also part of the ASU pro group.

Men’s 200m Freestyle – Final

World Record: 1:42.00, Paul Biedermann (2009)

American Record: 1:42.96, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:44.82, Sun Yang (2016)

U.S Open Record: 1:44.10, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Felix Auboeck (AUT) — 1:46.70 Grant House (SUN) — 1:47.58 Kieran Smith (RAC) — 1:47.60 Luca Urlando (DART) — 1:47.68 Lucas Henveaux (CAL) — 1:47.84 Brooks Curry (CAL) — 1:48.76 Luke Hobson (TEX) — 1:49.50 Jack Dahlgren (TRI) — 1:51.44

Women’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 2:03.14, Kaylee McKeown (2023)

American Record: 2:03.35, Regan Smith (2019)

Pro Swim Series Record: 2:04.76, Regan Smith (2023)

U.S Open Record: 2:03.80, Regan Smith (2023)

Top 8:

Men’s 200m Backstroke – Final

World Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

American Record: 1:51.92, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: 1:55.04, Xu Jiayu (2017)

U.S Open Record: 1:53.08, Aaron Peirsol (2009)

Top 8:

Women’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

World Record: 4:25.87, Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) American Record: 4:31.12, Katie Hoff (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:31.07, Katinka Hosszu (2015)

U.S Open Record: 4:28.61, Summer McIntosh (2022)

Top 8:

Men’s 400m Individual Medley – Final

World Record: 4:02.50, Leon Marchand (2023)

American Record: 4:03.84, Michael Phelps (2008)

Pro Swim Series Record: 4:07.80, Leon Marchand (2023)

U.S Open Record: 4:05.25, Michael Phelps (2008)

Top 8:

Women’s 100m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

American Record: 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)

(2022) Pro Swim Series Record: 56.38, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

U.S Open Record: 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)

Top 8:

Men’s 100m Butterfly – Final

World Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

American Record: 49.45, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: 50.80, Shaine Casas (2023)

(2023) U.S Open Record: 49.76, Caeleb Dressel (2021)

Top 8: