Eastern Illinois Men Set to Return Next Week After Semester-Long Hazing Suspension

The Eastern Illinois men’s swim and dive team is slated to make its season debut next Friday against Southern Indiana following a semester-long suspension for hazing issued last September.

The Panthers were supposed to return this Saturday at the University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC), but the meet was canceled on Friday due to anticipated winter weather. They have now missed nine meets during the 2023-24 campaign due to unforeseen circumstances.

Among the swimmers to keep an eye on will be Eastern Illinois junior Dismas Dillon, who broke Panther school records in the 50 free (20.31) and 100 fly (50.19) at last year’s Summit League Championships. There will also be a host of freshmen making their long-awaited collegiate debuts.

“Leading up to my first meet, I’m definitely excited for the challenge,” Eastern Illinois freshman Nolan Wallace told the Daily Eastern News. “After missing out on a bunch first semester, it’s just exciting to finally be able to swim in a meet again. Overall, I think it is just going to be a fun opportunity to see how I fare.”

“It is super exciting to be back with my teammates on the men’s side,” fellow Eastern Illinois freshman Paloma Pareja added. “It helps to push the women because they are faster in practice. I’m happy that the men are back and practicing with us, and I think this semester will be fun.”

Last November, an investigation into hazing allegations found that the team violated university policy, but the conclusion of the inquiry allowed the Panthers to resume practices immediately. The university confirmed that the initial report was made by head coach Johnathan Jordan, who “followed all procedures and cooperated fully” with the investigation, and was found to have no prior notice or awareness of hazing.

According to the university’s investigation, first-year swimmers were led to participate in team “traditions” that included having swimmers create PowerPoint presentations on topics “that were manifestly inappropriate, harmful, and distasteful. The topics were often sexual in nature,” also revealing that PowerPoint presentations in prior years included inappropriate content and demeaning “assignments” for freshmen.

It was also found that members of the team created a culture that promoted excessive and underage drinking that resulted in one first-year swimmer requiring a medical intervention.

The Eastern Illinois men and women both finished 7th out of eight teams at last year’s Summit League Championship. In both cases, the team the Panthers beat was Southern Indiana, which was in its first season of competition.