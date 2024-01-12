2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third day of action at the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series will feature four different events: the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly.

The women’s 200 free top seed is Summer McIntosh, who took bronze in the event at the Fukuoka World Championships this past year. McIntosh owns a best time of 1:53.65 in the event, and is coming off a victory in the 200 fly (2:05.73) last night.

Katie Ledecky was originally entered in both the 200 free and 400 IM, but opted to scratch the 200 free in favor of the 400 IM. Ledecky took 2nd in the 400 IM at this meet a year ago, and enters the event today as the top seeded swimmer. Ledecky owns a best time of 4:35.77, which she registered in July of 2022.

Claire Curzan and Shaine Casas are both slated to take on the 200 back/100 fly double this morning, with Casas seeded first in both of his events. Curzan is the second seed in both events, and will also contest both at the upcoming Doha World Championships next month.

Carson Foster, the 400 IM silver medalist from the two most recent World Championships (Budapest 2022 & Fukuoka 2023), will be front and center in the event this morning. His best time of 4:06.56 situates him nearly three full seconds ahead of the field on the psych sheet.

Two of the top swimmers in the women’s 100 fly, Torri Huske and Kate Douglass, have pulled out of the event. Huske came in as the #1 seed while Douglass was ranked 5th. Huske will still feature in today’s prelim session, as she kept her entry in the 200 free. Douglass will not swim today, but is entered in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free for tomorrow.

