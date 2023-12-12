Kaylee McKeown Clocks 2:07.54 200 IM As The #2 Time Of Her Career

2023 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, December 9th – Friday, December 15th
- Brisbane Aquatic Center
- LCM (50m)
- Swimming Australia 2024 World Championships Qualifying Criteria
Olympic multi-champion Kaylee McKeown was back in the water on day four of the 2023 Queensland Championships and the 22-year-old proved once again she can swim fast in-season.
McKeown put an exclamation point on the session with a swift 200m IM time of 2:07.54. That got her to the wall over 5 seconds ahead of the competition, with Jenna Forrester touching in 2:12.95 for silver and Ella Ramsay hitting 2:13.45 for bronze.
McKeown’s statement-making performance checks in as her 2nd-best 200m IM outing ever, sitting only behind her 2:07.19 notched at this year’s Sydney Open. Four of her five swiftest swims in this event have been put up this year.
Kaylee McKeown‘s Top 5 LCM 200 IM Performances
- 2:07.19 – 2023 Sydney Open
- 2:07.54 – 2023 Queensland Championships
- 2:07.60 – 2023 Australian Trials
- 2:08.16 – 2023 Australian Championships
- 2:08.19 – 2021 Australian Trials
A split comparison between McKeown’s 2:07.19 PB and tonight’s result is as follows. She was ahead of her time on the fly, relatively even on the back but her last 2 legs were slower.
|Fly
|27.58
|27.88
|Back
|32.08
|31.95
|Breast
|37.26
|37.03
|Free
|30.62
|30.33
|2:07.54
|2:07.19
McKeown’s effort this evening would have rendered her the silver medalist at this year’s World Championships. Unfortunately for McKeown, she was disqualified in Fukuoka for her back-to-breast crossover turn.