Walsh’s Historic Split and Ramadan’s Triple Highlight Wins for Cavalier Women and Hokie Men

VIRGINIA TECH VS. VIRGINIA

Saturday, January 13th, 2024

Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Christiansburg, VA

Dual Meet Format

SCY

Scores Women: Virginia 209, Virginia Tech 91 Men: Virginia Tech 191, Virginia 108



Women’s Recap

A good chunk of the UVA roster competed in Knoxville at the Pro Swim Series over the last few days. Some (e.g., Alex Walsh, Ella Nelson) stayed in Knoxville and continued to compete today, others, (e.g., Gretchen Walsh, Reilly Tiltmann) made the drive up I-81 to help the Cavaliers defeat the Hokies 209-91.

The meet started off with a bang, as Gretchen Walsh popped a 21.92 fly split, the third-fastest ever, and the UVA women won the 200 medley relay in 1:37.57. Izzy Bradley led off in 25.93, then Zoe Skirboll (27.31), Walsh, and Aimee Canny (22.41) brought it home for the Cavaliers. UVA owns the fastest time in the country, a 1:33.69 from the Tennessee Invite. Walsh led off that relay, and Canny anchored, while Jasmine Nocentini and Alex Walsh swam breast and fly respectively.

From today’s relay squad, both Walsh and Canny later earned individual wins. Walsh raced the 100 breast for what appears to be the first time in four years, and knocked nearly two seconds off of her previous best to win in 59.75. That time led a 1-3 UVA sweep in that event. Canny, meanwhile, wrapped up the day with a 1:58.12 win in the 200 IM.

Three women nabbed two individual titles each. Jasmine Nocentini swept the sprint freestyle events with times of 21.87 in the 500 free and 48.40 in the 100. Nocentini ranks #2 in the country in both events so far this season, with times of 21.45/46.75, sitting behind only Gretchen Walsh in both events. Sophia Knapp swept the distance freestyle events with a 9:58.58 in the 1000 free and a 4:51.37 in the 500 free. Carly Novelline, meanwhile, took wins in two different disciplines with times of 53.97 in the 100 back and 54.09 in the 100 fly.

Cavan Gormsen completed UVA’s freestyle sweep with a 1:46.96 in the 200 free, Maggie Schalow won the 200 fly in 1:59.84, just ahead of teammate Lainey Mullins (2:00.06), and Emma Weber won the 200 breast in 2:14.99.

Caroline Bentz led Virginia Tech with 13 points, including the Hokies’ only win of the day, a 1:56.71 in the 200 back. Bentz and Emma Atkinson (1:57.29), finished 1-2 in the event, beating UVA’s Reilly Tiltmann (1:57.63) for the win.

Men’s Recap

The Virginia Tech men, meanwhile, defeated the UVA men for the third-straight year, with the 191-108 score representing the Hokies’ largest margin of victory during this streak.

Youssef Ramadan led the Hokies with three individual wins and a relay title. While we’re used to seeing Ramadan swim fly or free, he led off the Hokies’ 200 medley relay today with a 21.31 split. That’s actually faster than the 21.38 Forrest Webb swam at last year’s ACCs, although Webb did go 21.04 on the Hokies’ ultimately-disqualified at NCAAs. Today, Webb on Virginia Tech’s B relay, but his split wasn’t available on Meet Mobile due a disqualification.

VT has a strong butterfly crew, and Ramadan also led off at the midseason invite (going 21.17), so it’ll be interesting to see if Ramadan continues back into championship season. Today, Carles Coll Marti split 24.01 on breast, Mario Molla Yannes went 20.75 on fly, and freshman Brendan Whitfield anchored in 19.02, as the Hokies won the opening event in 1:25.09 to UVA’s 1:26.71.

Ramadan went on to win three different events in three different strokes: the 100 back (47.16), the 100 free (43.12), and the 100 fly (47.18). The Egyptian national and Hokie seniors own lifetime bests of 44.59, 41.15, and 43.15 across those three events.

Spanish Olympian Nico Garcia also doubled for the Hokies, winning the 1000 free in 9:15.50 and coming back to win the 200 back, his signature event, in 1:45.76

It was a balanced attack for Virginia Tech, as a total of eight men won individual events. Ramadan’s 200 medley relay teammates Coll Marti and Whitfield each picked up wins of their own. Coll Marti won the 200 IM (1:46.34) after taking 2nd in the 100 breast (53.34) and 3rd in the 200 breast (1:56.88). Whitfield took the 200 free in 1:37.18, and also placed 2nd in 50 free with a 19.78.

AJ Pouch took the 200 breast in 1:55.56 after placing 3rd in 100 breast (54.27), Lee Naber won the 500 free in 4:30.38 after taking 2nd in the 100 free (9:16.03). The Hokies also swept the boards, with Sean Binning winning the 1m with a score of 308.18 and Jacob Fisher winning the 3m with a score of 381.15.

Whitfield (43.36), Luis Dominguez (43.75), Will Hayon (43.86) and Molla Yannes (43.83) combined for a 2:54.80 win in the 400 free relay to close out the meet.

Three UVA swimmers won events over the course of the session. Noah Nichols, fresh off a 4th-place performance in the 100 breast at the Knoxville PSS Thursday, took the 100 breast here in 52.91, along with a 2nd-place finish in the 200 breast (1:56.44), and 3rd in the 200 IM (1:51.32). Matt Brownstead won the 50 free in 19.64 and finished 3rd in the 100 free (43.88). Sebastien Sergile won the 200 fly in 1:46.25 and finished 2nd in the 200 IM in 1:47.10.

