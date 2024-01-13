2024 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville: Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The third day of action at the 2024 Knoxville Pro Swim Series will feature four different events: the 100 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 200 IM, and 50 free. The 800 free will be swum in the afternoon, with the exception of the fastest heat of women and men, which will swim in the finals session.

Despite Regan Smith’s absence, the 100 backstroke is still going to be a loaded event on the Women’s side. Headling the affair is 2023 Worlds bronze medalist Katharine Berkoff, who will take the middle lane tonight but has to hold off the likes of Claire Curzan, Rhyan White, and Isabelle Stadden.

The men’s 100 back is a very similar story, with the 2023 Worlds bronze medalist, Hunter Armstrong, taking top billing this morning. Armstrong will look to throw down with familiar foes Shaine Casas and Justin Ress, as well as a strong contingent of up-and-comers led by the likes of Daniel Diehl.

Kate Douglass may have disappointed some fans by scratching out of the 200 IM and potential showdown with Summer McIntosh, but she did time trial the event earlier in the meet, swimming a speedy 2:07.89. Douglass, however, will still grace the pool this morning in two events, the 200 breast and 50 free.

In the breaststroke, Douglass enters as the #2 seed despite being the reigning World silver medalist, as just ahead of her is Lilly King, who has an entry time of 2:20.95. The pair will look to jostle for lanes in tonight’s final with a pair of Douglass UVA teammates, Ella Nelson and Alex Walsh, as well as a strong international contingent containing the likes of Kotryna Tetervkova, Mona McSharry, and Tess Cieplucha.

In the 50, Douglass is the #5 seed behind the likes of Abbey Weitzeil, Kasia Wasick, and Gretchen Walsh, but in such a short distance and with a deep field, there is no margin for error, so all of the top seeds will be looking to throw down to get a coveted spot amongst the top eight.

Sandwiched between the two events is the 200 IM, which will still be a strong event as it is headlined by the World Junior Record Holder, McIntosh, as well as last summer’s silver medalist, Alex Walsh. The 200 see a strong international presence as the likes of Cieplucha, Ashley McMillan, and Alicia Wilson throw their hats into contention.

The men’s 200 breast sees Jake Foster atop the field, at least on paper, and they will look to compete with Nic Fink and Charlie Swanson for the middle lanes in tonight’s final. All three have entry times sub 2:09, with Will Licon sitting just outside at 2:09.13.

The 200 IM sees Jake’s brother Carson Foster leading the last heat and looking to replicate his win in the 400 IM last night. In Foster’s way are Maximus Williamson, Trenton Julian, Destin Lasco, and Kieran Smith.

The men’s splash and dash is sure to not disappoint as the last few heats are full of talent. Leading the way are Michael Andrew, Ryan Held, and Jack Alexy, but look for Tennessee training partners Jordan Crooks and Guilherme Santos to push the top trio.

WOMEN’S 100 Backstroke – HEATS

World Record: Kaylee McKeown (AUS) – 57.33 (2023)

American Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.57 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.71 (2023)

Pro Swim Series Record: Regan Smith (USA) – 57.90 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 1:01.89

29.63 at 50, Torri Huske threw down in just the 2nd heat this morning, taking the win in 1:02.75, just behind Jillian Crooks’ 1:02.70 from the 1st heat.

Crooks, who entered with a yards time, held on the top time of the morning through heat 7 when she was overtaken by Rhyan White, who touched in 1:00.25. White looked smooth and in control and will easily make it into the A-final, where she should have plenty left to swim sub-:60.

Heat 7 also saw no shows in lanes 3, 6, and 7, with Berit Berglund, Gabby DeLoof, and Ashley McMillian opting not to swim.

The penultimate heat saw a full eight lanes of swimmers, with Claire Curzan out touching Leah Shackley from 1:00.25 to 1:00.44. With that time there Curzan sits tied with White with one heat remaining.

Katharine Berkoff proved why she is at the forefront of American backstroke sprinting, easily laying down a 59.06 to take lane 4 tonight. Joining her from that last heat sub-:60 was Isabelle Stadden, who was half a second behind. No-showing the final heat were Tess Howley and Catie DeLoof. Taylor Ruck nabbed 3rd in the last heat, touching in 1:01.61.

MEN’S 100 Backstroke– HEATS

World Record: Thomas Ceccon (ITA) – 51.60 (2022)

American Record: Ryan Murphy (USA) – 51.85 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Aaron Piersol (USA) – 51.94 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: David Plummer (USA) – 52.40 (2016)

OLY Trials Cut – 55.69

Both David Curtiss and Gabe Jett no-showed the 1st heat, leaving Luke Amerson to swim the 100 back alone, taking the heat and posting the fastest (and only) time of the morning so far at 58.38.

Jason Park, in heat 2, took over that top spot by swimming 57.40, a time that would remain atop the list until heat 5 when Landon Kyser replaced him with his swim of 56.58.

Much like on the women’s side, the circle-seeded heats saw a bevy of absences, with Michael Andew and Quintin McCarty bowing out of heat 6. Taking advantage of an empty lane was Jonny Marshall, who took the win in a time of 54.63 out of lane 2. Touching behind him and also dipping under 55 were Kieran Smith (54.80) and Justin Ress (54.98).

Heat 7 was taken by Kacper Stokowski in 54.11, with Shaine Casas also cruising to pass Marshall’s time, hitting the wall in 54.16.

The final circle-seeded heat saw no Destin Lasco, but Aidan Stoffle made the most of his chance and took the win in a time of 55.05. The heat was notably slower than the previous two, with 2023 bronze medalist Hunter Armstrong touching in 55.41 and scrapping into the A-final in 7th.

WOMEN’S 200 Breaststroke– HEATS

World Record: Evgeniia Chikunova (RUS) – 2:17.55 (2023)

American Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:19.59 (2012)

U.S Open Record: Rebecca Soni (USA) – 2:20.38 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Annie Lazor (USA) – 2:20.77 (2019)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:31.69

What can’t Huske do. Showing up in Heat 2 lane 1 with yards entry time, Huske swam a speedy 2:32.98 to take the top time through 2 heats. Huske has been on a bit of a breaststroke renaissance of late, throwing down a 37.64 split in the 200 IM last month.

MEN’S200 Breaststroke– HEATS

World Record: Qin Haiyang (CHN) – 2:05.48 (2023)

American Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

U.S Open Record: Josh Prenot (USA) – 2:07.17 (2016)

Pro Swim Series Record: Jake Foster (USA) – 2:08.23 (2023)

(USA) – 2:08.23 (2023) OLY Trials Cut – 2:15.99

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Katinka Hosszu (HUN) – 2:06.12 (2015)

American Record: Ariana Kukors (USA) – 2:06.15 (2009)

U.S Open Record: Kate Douglass (USA) – 2:07.09 (2023)

(USA) – 2:07.09 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Summer McIntosh (CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023)

(CAN) – 2:08.08 (2023) OLY Trials Cut – 2:16.09

MEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – HEATS

World Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)

American Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.00 (2011)

U.S Open Record: Ryan Lochte (USA) – 1:54.46 (2009)

Pro Swim Series Record: Leon Marchand (FRA) – 1:55.68 (2023)

OLY Trials Cut – 2:03.49

WOMEN’S 50 Freestyle – HEATS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 23.61 (2023)

American Record: Simone Manuel (USA) – 23.97 (2017)

U.S Open Record: Abbey Weitzeil (USA) – 24.00 (2023)

(USA) – 24.00 (2023) Pro Swim Series Record: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 24.17 (2016)

OLY Trials Cut – 25.69

MEN’S 50 Freestyle – HEATS

World Record: Cesar Cielo Filho (BRA) – 20.91 (2009)

American Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2019)

U.S Open Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.04 (2021)

Pro Swim Series Record: Caeleb Dressel (USA) – 21.51 (2020)

OLY Trials Cut – 22.79

