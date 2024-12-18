SwimSwam’s Official 2024 Swammy Awards Index

From the uniquely-timed World Championships in Doha, to the first Olympics with a crowd in eight years, to the world record onslaught we saw at the Short Course World Championships, 2024 was a year to remember in the world of swimming.

For the first time in history, the Olympics, Long Course Worlds and Short Course Worlds all fell in the same calendar year, and though the February edition of Worlds in Doha was scrutinized for its relatively weak fields, what we saw at the Olympics and Short Course Worlds more than made up for it.

Leon Marchand was the story of the Olympic Games, Summer McIntosh put on incredible performances both in Paris and to close out the year at Short Course Worlds in Budapest, while Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Kaylee McKeown also won multiple individual Olympic titles.

The year closed with a bang as we saw 30 world records fall at Short Course Worlds, highlighted by Gretchen Walsh taking down 11 and Regan Smith, Kate Douglassand Noe Ponti also dominating in Budapest.

Now that the end of the year is on the horizon, it’s time for our annual Swammy Awards to be handed out. We’ll keep track of all of our winners below.

See the full 2023 Swammy Awards winners list here.

2024 SWAMMY AWARD INDEX