Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam’s Official 2024 Swammy Awards Index

Comments: 2

From the uniquely-timed World Championships in Doha, to the first Olympics with a crowd in eight years, to the world record onslaught we saw at the Short Course World Championships, 2024 was a year to remember in the world of swimming.

For the first time in history, the Olympics, Long Course Worlds and Short Course Worlds all fell in the same calendar year, and though the February edition of Worlds in Doha was scrutinized for its relatively weak fields, what we saw at the Olympics and Short Course Worlds more than made up for it.

Leon Marchand was the story of the Olympic Games, Summer McIntosh put on incredible performances both in Paris and to close out the year at Short Course Worlds in Budapest, while Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Kaylee McKeown also won multiple individual Olympic titles.

The year closed with a bang as we saw 30 world records fall at Short Course Worlds, highlighted by Gretchen Walsh taking down 11 and Regan Smith, Kate Douglassand Noe Ponti also dominating in Budapest.

Now that the end of the year is on the horizon, it’s time for our annual Swammy Awards to be handed out. We’ll keep track of all of our winners below.

See the full 2023 Swammy Awards winners list here.

2024 SWAMMY AWARD INDEX

CATEGORY AWARD Winner
International Swimmers of the Year
Male Swimmer of the Year
Female Swimmer of the Year
Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year
Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year
Comeback Swimmer of the Year
African Male Swimmer of the Year
African Female Swimmer of the Year
Asian Male Swimmer of the Year
Asian Female Swimmer of the Year
Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year
Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year
Central American/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year
Central American/Caribbean Female Swimmer of the Year
European Male Swimmer of the Year
European Female Swimmer of the Year
Oceanian Male Swimmer of the Year
Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year
South American Male Swimmer of the Year
South American Female Swimmer of the Year
U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year
U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year
World Junior Male Swimmer of the Year
World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year
Kristof Rasovszky (HUN)
Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED)
International Coaches of Year Africa
Asia
Britain
Canada
Europe
Oceania
US
U.S. Awards
High School Team of the Year
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 10&Under
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 11-12
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 13-14
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 15-16
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 17-18
U.S. Club Coach of the Year
Other Awards
Top 10 Swims of the Year
Heart of a Champion

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fraser Thorpe
7 seconds ago

Summer takes female swimmer of the year, but almost all the rest of the top 10 need an honourable mention as they’ve all had some kind of almost unprecedented success. They really put on a show this year.

0
0
Reply
snailSpace
20 minutes ago

Male Swimmer of the Year – Leon Marchand

Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh

Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year – Gretchen Walsh

Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year – Pan Zhanle

Comeback Swimmer of the Year – Kristof Milak

African Male Swimmer of the Year – Ahmed Jahoudi

African Female Swimmer of the Year – Tatjana Smith

Asian Male Swimmer of the Year – Pan Zhanle

Asian Female Swimmer of the Year – Zhang Yufei (Tang Qianting?)

Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year – Ilya Kharun (Josh Liendo?)

Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh

Central American/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year – Jordan… Read more »

0
0
Reply

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James swam five years at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ontario, specializing in the 200 free, back and IM. He finished up his collegiate swimming career in 2018, graduating with a bachelor's degree in economics. In 2019 he completed his graduate degree in sports journalism. Prior to going to Laurentian, James swam …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!