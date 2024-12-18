SwimSwam’s Official 2024 Swammy Awards Index

From the uniquely-timed World Championships in Doha, to the first Olympics with a crowd in eight years, to the world record onslaught we saw at the Short Course World Championships, 2024 was a year to remember in the world of swimming.
For the first time in history, the Olympics, Long Course Worlds and Short Course Worlds all fell in the same calendar year, and though the February edition of Worlds in Doha was scrutinized for its relatively weak fields, what we saw at the Olympics and Short Course Worlds more than made up for it.
Leon Marchand was the story of the Olympic Games, Summer McIntosh put on incredible performances both in Paris and to close out the year at Short Course Worlds in Budapest, while Sarah Sjostrom, Katie Ledecky and Kaylee McKeown also won multiple individual Olympic titles.
The year closed with a bang as we saw 30 world records fall at Short Course Worlds, highlighted by Gretchen Walsh taking down 11 and Regan Smith, Kate Douglassand Noe Ponti also dominating in Budapest.
Now that the end of the year is on the horizon, it’s time for our annual Swammy Awards to be handed out. We’ll keep track of all of our winners below.
2024 SWAMMY AWARD INDEX
|CATEGORY
|AWARD
|Winner
|International Swimmers of the Year
|
Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Comeback Swimmer of the Year
|
African Male Swimmer of the Year
|
African Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Asian Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Asian Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Central American/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Central American/Caribbean Female Swimmer of the Year
|
European Male Swimmer of the Year
|
European Female Swimmer of the Year
|
Oceanian Male Swimmer of the Year
|
Oceanian Female Swimmer of the Year
|
South American Male Swimmer of the Year
|
South American Female Swimmer of the Year
|
U.S. Male Swimmer of the Year
|
U.S. Female Swimmer of the Year
|
World Junior Male Swimmer of the Year
|
World Junior Female Swimmer of the Year
|Kristof Rasovszky (HUN)
|Sharon van Rouwendaal (NED)
|International Coaches of Year
|Africa
|Asia
|Britain
|Canada
|Europe
|Oceania
|US
|U.S. Awards
|
High School Team of the Year
|
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 10&Under
|
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 11-12
|
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 13-14
|
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 15-16
|
Age Group Swimmers of the Year 17-18
|
U.S. Club Coach of the Year
|Other Awards
|
Top 10 Swims of the Year
|
Heart of a Champion
Summer takes female swimmer of the year, but almost all the rest of the top 10 need an honourable mention as they’ve all had some kind of almost unprecedented success. They really put on a show this year.
Male Swimmer of the Year – Leon Marchand
Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh
Breakout Female Swimmer of the Year – Gretchen Walsh
Breakout Male Swimmer of the Year – Pan Zhanle
Comeback Swimmer of the Year – Kristof Milak
African Male Swimmer of the Year – Ahmed Jahoudi
African Female Swimmer of the Year – Tatjana Smith
Asian Male Swimmer of the Year – Pan Zhanle
Asian Female Swimmer of the Year – Zhang Yufei (Tang Qianting?)
Canadian Male Swimmer of the Year – Ilya Kharun (Josh Liendo?)
Canadian Female Swimmer of the Year – Summer McIntosh
Central American/Caribbean Male Swimmer of the Year – Jordan… Read more »