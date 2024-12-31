2024 Swammy Awards: Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year – Gretchen Walsh

See all of our 2024 Swammy Awards here

After struggling to hit her best times and perform on the big stage for several years, American Gretchen Walsh finally had her long awaited breakout in 2024, earning her the Swammy Award for Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year.

In high school, Walsh seemed primed to be one of the next swimming stars for the USA, throwing down some of the country’s fastest times in the sprint freestyle events. However, she always seemed to fall short of executing when it mattered most, failing to final at the 2021 US Olympic Trials and 2022 World Championship Trials. Despite that, Walsh kept persisting under coach Todd DeSorbo. Her first flashes of confidence were seen at the 2022 US National Championships, where she threw down a 54.77 in the 100 freestyle wearing a practice suit. At that same meet, she also contested the LCM 100 butterfly for the first time under DeSorbo, dropping a 57.44.

Moving into 2023, Walsh was finally swimming back at her previous level and she managed to qualify for the 2023 World Championships in multiple events. She later won an individual bronze in the 50 butterfly at Worlds, along with several relay medals to set herself up for 2024.

At the time, we didn’t know just how well Walsh had actually set herself up for 2024. In fact, nobody knew what was to come from the Virginia star.

Walsh started off her year on a tear on the NCAA stage, setting new US Open/American/NCAA records in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 backstroke, and 100 butterfly, going 3-for-3 for individual NCAA titles in one of the best performances in recent memory.

She then progressed into new territory at the 2024 US Olympic Trials meet, shattering Sarah Sjostrom’s World Record in the 100 butterfly with a 55.18, taking .3 off of Sjostrom’s previous mark (55.48) from 2016. She then went on to qualify for her first Olympic Team in 3 individual events, including the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly. In Paris, Walsh was upset by Torri Huske for the gold in the 100 fly. However, she still walked away from the meet with 2 gold and 2 silver medals, along with World Records in the mixed 4×100 medley relay and women’s 4×100 medley relay.

To close-out 2024, Walsh threw down one of the greatest single meet performances of all-time at the 2024 SC World Championships. Throughout the week-long competition, Walsh shattered record-after-record, totaling 9 individual World Records and 2 relay World Records, the most all-time for a single competition. She also won gold in 5 individual events, including the 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 100 IM, hauling in 7 gold medals total, the 2nd most all-time amongst American women. Walsh’s performance was remarkable not just for its historical significance, but also for the fact that it cumulated a breakout season for her, certifying her as a star on the international swim scene and a force for many years to come.

The only real question that remains for Walsh is: “What’s next?” as she will certainly look to leave an impact on 2025, beginning with the NCAA Championships in March.

