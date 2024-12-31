In Memoriam: Remembering The People Swimming Lost In 2024

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to remember some of the people the swimming community lost in 2024.

The list of notable deaths in swimming this past year included numerous former Olympic medalists and some highly esteemed coaches, including Jon Urbanchek, the longtime University of Michigan head coach who served on numerous U.S. Olympic team staffs.

Below, find a list of all the notable deaths SwimSwam has reported in 2024. People are listed under the month of their death, not necessarily when it was reported, where possible.

JANUARY 2024

FEBRUARY 2024

Eddie Sinnott, who served as the head coach of the SMU men’s teams for 30 years, died at the age of 70 after a brief battle with illness. He retired in 2019.

MARCH 2024

APRIL 2024

Alex Beiga , a 15-year-old high school swimmer from Illinois, died in an avalanche in Switzerland while skiing during spring break. Beiga swam for Naperville Central High School and the Academy Bullets Swim Club.

MAY 2024

JUNE 2024

JULY 2024

David Flood , who served as the Aquatics commissioner for the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, died on July 4 at the age of 90. Flood was also an elite water polo player, winning national titles with the Olympic Club of San Francisco in 1957 and 1959 and then being inducted into the Water Polo Hall of Fame in 1986.

AUGUST 2024

SEPTEMBER 2024

OCTOBER 2024

International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame inductee Elaine Gray died in October in her 79th year. Between 1962 and 1965, Gray won 15 consecutive British Long Distance Swimming Association championships titles and five Amateur Swimming Association Championship swims. In July 1967, she crossed the English Channel in a new ladies world record of 10 hours and 24 minutes.

NOVEMBER 2024

Mona Nyheim-Canales , the former head age group coach of Pitchfork Aquatics in Arizona, died in November at the age of 59 after a battle with brain cancer. In addition to her extensive club experience, Nyheim-Canales also spent time at numerous with college programs including the University of Houston, the University of Illinois, the University of North Texas, Colgate University and the University of Michigan.

DECEMBER 2024