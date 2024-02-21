Former SMU Head Coach Eddie Sinnott Dies, 70

Long-Time SMU head coach Eddie Sinnott, who led the men’s swimming & diving program for 30 years, has died after a brief battle with illness. He turned 70 this month.

Sinnott retired in 2019.

In the last 23 years, the team has won 16 conference titles and Sinnott has earned a total of 16 conference Coach of the Year honors (across multiple conferences). The team finished in the top 15 at the NCAA National Championship meet 11 times, and SMU athletes won 80 individual All-America honors and 59 relay All-America honors.

Internationally, he’s coached 11 athletes to 7 different Olympic Games since 1992. That includes a pair of Olympic gold medals, from Ryan Berube on thee American 800 free relay team in 1996 and from Lars Frolander in the 100 fly in 2000. Both swimmers were named NCAA Swimmer of the Year in their time at SMU – Berube in 1996 and Frolander in 1998. The 1990s were the peak of the Sinnott era at SMU: the Mustangs finished in the top 10 at NCAAs every year from 1991 through 1998, though they haven’t been back since. SMU had no men’s qualifiers to the NCAA Championships last season, and a year prior were tied for 40th (last place) with 1 point.

Sinnott was the men’s head coach for team USA at the World University Games in 1993 and has had several other international appointments with USA Swimming. He was Haiti’s head swimming coach at the 1996 Olympic Games.

In 2019, Sinnott was selected by his peers for the 2019 National Collegiate Scholastic Trophy. The trophy is presented annually by both the CSCAA and the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) to the coach who, in the estimation of the recipient’s peers, has made the greatest contribution to swimming as a competitive sport, and as a healthful, recreational activity in the province of undergraduate and scholastic education.

A four-year letterwinner at SMU from 1973-76, Sinnott was the SWC champion in the 400 IM in 1973 and earned All-America honors in both 1973 and 1974. Born in Greenwich, Conn., Sinnott and his wife, Sioux, have two daughters K.C. and Silver Ann.

16 Conference Team Championships

WAC (4): 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000

NIC (5): 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005

C-USA (7): 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013

16 Coach of the Year Honors

SWC (3), WAC (3), NIC (3), C-USA (6), Big 8 (1)

Sinnott is best remembered as the head coach at SMU, but he was also an assistant coach on the staff at LSU when they won an SEC title in 1988. That staff included names like Sam Freas, Donnie Crane, and Rick Meador, and the team included swimmers who would go on to be big-time head coaches like Neil Harper and Ned Skinner.

Sinnott also played a huge role in the construction of the new Robson & Lindley Aquatic Center.

The last column standing. Tomorrow only memories. Oh but what memories. My favorite was Dec 2 1972 SMU beats USC packed house my first dual meet as a Mustang. Will never forget it. Posted by Eddie Sinnott on Wednesday, October 1, 2014

Remembering Coach Sinnott

Eddie’s daughter KC posted a moving remembrance of her father on Facebook on Wednesday morning. “Yesterday, my dad Eddie Sinnott took his last breath. I have yet to find words big enough to describe how deeply his absence will be felt.