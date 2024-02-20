Sporti Collaborates With Emma Weyant to Launch Riviera Reverie Swim & Activewear Collection

Courtesy of SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner since 2012.

Sporti, in collaboration with Olympic Silver Medalist swimmer, and 2024 Paris hopeful, Emma Weyant, is proud to announce the launch of their Riviera Reverie swim and activewear collection. Inspired by the timeless elegance of the French Riviera, this collection offers an array of training swimsuits, activewear, and swim caps designed to blend performance with style, inspired by one of Emma’s favorite destinations that she has traveled to.

The Riviera Reverie collection features a range of training swimsuits, including one-pieces and training bikinis, crafted with precision to meet the needs of athletes and water enthusiasts alike. Additionally, the collection introduces new activewear pieces, a first for the Sporti brand, including a two-piece activewear set along with a versatile workout dress.

“Sporti and SwimOutlet have been a part of my swimming journey since day one. From a little girl excited to get her very first practice suit to designing my second collection, this partnership has been a dream come true. This collection grows up with me in a way and represents a journey through girlhood and continuing to bring feminine and youthful energy to the pool deck,” says Emma Weyant.

In her second collection with Sporti, The Riviera Reverie collection’s design journey started with Emma and the Sporti Design + Creative team creating mood boards of iconic French Riviera locations and cultural elements. This initial exploration led to the creation of 18 carefully crafted pieces, blending Mediterranean charm with elegant yet athletically functional design. Notably, the competitive swim items in the collection are made from Sporti’s proprietary HyroLast Fabric, a durable performance swimwear fabric made especially for athletes. For athletes looking to enhance their dryland training, the activewear dresses and skorts are made from buttersoft recycled polyester and the activewear tops provide light support with removable cups. The recycled polyester fibers and UPF 50+ sun protection in both the swimwear and activewear showcases Sporti’s continued commitment to sustainability and innovation.

“It’s been an absolute joy to team up with Emma Weyant for her second collaboration with Sporti. Bringing her vision to life has been an exhilarating journey, and we’re thrilled to unveil a collection that reflects her sophisticated style and the vibrant spirit of the French Riviera. We can’t wait for swimmers everywhere to experience the fun and elegance infused into every piece,” says Daniela Bascuñan, VP of Design + Creative.

Prices for the Riviera Reverie collection will range from $12.95 to $79.95, making it accessible to a wide range of active consumers. The collection will be available in sizes XS to XL (competitive swim pieces are available in sizes 22Y – 40, accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL) for both active and two-piece swimwear, ensuring a fit for every body type in and out of the water, an important pillar in Sporti’s mission creating products that are sustainable and accessible for all aquatic lifestyle lovers.

“We are thrilled about our latest partnership with Emma Weyant, a true icon in the world of competitive swimming. Emma’s dedication, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly embody the spirit of our brand. We’re incredibly grateful for this partnership and excited to empower swimmers with these new designs inspired by Emma’s remarkable journey,” says Winnie So President + Chief Product Officer.

The Riviera Reverie collection will be available exclusively at SwimOutlet starting Tuesday, February 20th, 2024. For more information and to shop the collection, visit the collection page on SwimOutlet here.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool. More information at www.sporti.com and @sportiswim on Instagram and @sportiswim on TikTok.

