1980 US Olympian, San Ramon Valley Swim Coach Rich Thornton Dies While Surfing, 65

Rich Thornton, a 1980 US Olympian and the head coach of San Ramon Valley Aquatics in California since 1984, has died. He was 65 years old. His younger brother Marc confirmed the passing on Facebook, saying that he died while surfing at The Hook in Santa Cruz, California on Thursday, “doing what he loved.”

California has been battered by massive waves in recent weeks fueled by offshore storms.

Thornton was a fixture in California swimming for almost four decades and part of the renowned Thornton swimming family. In 1980, he was one of 45 Americans named to the US Olympic swim team, though that team never traveled to Moscow for the Games amid the boycott.

After graduating from Cal with a degree in physical education, he earned a Masters degree at St. Mary’s and began leading the SRVA team – a post he held until his death.

He was given an ASCA Award of Excellence every year from 1988-1994 and was the 1997 Pacific Swimming LSC Coach of the Year (amid being nominated every year from 1994 through 2000).

He also served on several international staffs. He was the head coach of the 1995 US World Championships team in Rio and also served as an assistant on US Junior National Team trip in 1994 and US National Team trip in 1997.

Among the notable athletes to come through SRVA during Thornton’s time as head coach was legendary American swimmer Matt Biondi, who represented the club from 1990-1992. He was a member of the US Olympic teams in 1984, 1988, and 1992, winning 8 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medal. He set 12 World Records in his career and was an NCAA and National High School Champion.

Other international athletes on that list include 2008 Brazilian Olympian Henrique Barbosa (2001-2002), 2007 Pan American Games gold medalist Andy Grant (2001-2004), Pan Pacific Championships gold medalist Sarah Anderson (1990-1995), and 1988 Olympic finalist for the Czech Republic Alex Marcek (1990-1992).

His father Nort Thornton was the long-time head coach of the men’s team at Cal, where he won two NCAA team titles and coached multiple swimmers to Olympic medals. Nort Thornton died in 2021 at 87 years old.

Anderson (now Sarah Anderson Cramer) remembered her coach fondly.

“Rich had one of the biggest impacts on my life,” she said in a Facebook post. “He was an outstanding person and someone I truly loved and respected. By the end of my swimming career I considered him a member of the family. Heaven called home one of the best today. Trying my best to smile through the tears! Sending all my love to the Thorntons.”

Upon news of Rich’s passing, coaches and athletes from the around the country posted their memories on social media.

“I will always remember how kind he was to me when we would chat, and he would sprinkle in some much needed ribbing,” remembered former Cal swimmer Jonny Newsom, who called him a “Golden Bear legend.”